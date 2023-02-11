A carnival of fun
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem is hosting an open house on Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m., at Collins Middle School, 29 Highland Ave. in Salem. Parents, teens and younger kids are welcome to check out the carnival of fun including robots, strawberry DNA extraction, basketball, karaoke, arts and crafts, ping pong, billiards and more. Refreshments will be served as well. No RSVP required. Email Susan Gentile at sgentile@bgcgs.org or call 978-744-0915 ext. 103 with questions.
Building productive organic soil
The North Shore Horticultural Society’s Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., meeting will feature a Building Productive Organic Soil program by Peter Hauschka, Ph.D., who will talk about the structure and composition of soils to understand how plant roots interact with soil and extract nutrients necessary for growth. He will describe organic components and living organisms in the soil, along with their benefits to soil structure, moisture retention, and mechanisms of storing and releasing essential nutrients. His presentation will wrap up with a discussion of ways to improve organic soils. Over the last 50 years, Hauschka’s main hobby has been the design, construction, planting, and maintenance of organic gardens. Fruit growing is his main interest. His 1-acre farm has 52 fruit trees, raspberries, gooseberries, etc. and four to five beehives. The yield is about 1000 pounds of fruit and 400 pounds of honey each year. Organic soil building and enrichment have been essential for high yields from healthy, disease resistant plants. Guests are welcome but with a $5 charge to attend the meeting, which will be at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. If you decide to join NSHS, the guest fee will go toward the annual membership fee, which is $25 per individual and $35 for a family. Face masks are recommended for this indoor event.
Beverly Public Library highlights
The Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St, Beverly, has some interesting programs for you to check out this month. All are in person and none require pre-registration. Also this month, the library aims to donate 50 pairs of pjs to the Boston Bruins 16th Annual PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families. Information on how to donate is listed below and also on the library’s website: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-921-6062 Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m., author talk with Kyle Lukoff— author of If You’re a Kid Like Gavin,’ Newbery Honoree for ‘Too Bright To See,’ and other titles. A Q&A and book signing follows discussion. While geared towards ages 4-8, older children are welcome. Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m , author talk with James W. Ziskin— author and Beverly Middle School teacher James W. Ziskin discusses his new book, Bombay Monsoon. A book signing will follow.
Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m. Researching Your Family History — learn how to research your family history. Explore the library’s many online genealogical databases and take a tour of the Beverly Room. Questions? Contact Lisa at lryan@noblenet.org.
Feb, 1 through March 15, Boston Bruins 16th Annual PJ Drive— to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. We will be collecting new pajamas for all seasons from sizes 2T through adult medium. Help us reach our goal of donating 50 new pairs of pjs from the Beverly Public Library! Pajamas can be dropped off in the Children’s Room, at the Farms branch, 23 Vine St., and at the Bookmobile.
Revolutionary Slave
The Topsfield Historical Society is presenting another of its monthly historical programs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 3 to 5 p.m. The digitally-enhanced lecture will be given by Charles Price of Lexington, entitled “Prince Estabrook, Slave and Revolutionary War Soldier.”.Learn the remarkable story of the first enslaved African-American man who fought as a member of the Lexington Minute Men in the outbreak of the Revolutionary War. The lecture is free to the public at the Gould Barn, 1 Howlett St., Topsfield, opposite Topsfield Common and adjacent to the historic Parson Capen House.Refreshments will follow.
Understanding Your Cat
On Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., come to the Main Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody to learn about your cat or learn more about the world of furry felines with certified cat behaviorist Dr. Rachel Geller. Everyone loves a good cat video, but what if your cat isn’t acting quite as cute as the ones you see on the internet? Are you tired of your cat thinking “outside the box” … or living with a hardcore shredder? Whatever the questions, Dr. Geller has the answers in this program, partnered with the new Kitty Cat Cafe and Adoption Lounge in Peabody, with staff members on hand. Geller will be signing copies of her book and donate all proceeds to the Kitty Cat Cafe. Note: no cats allowed, but cute cat pictures are encouraged. For more information, call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
Online Death Café series
This winter and spring, the Peabody Library is resuming its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesdays at noon on Feb. 14, April 25 and June 13. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.
44th Annual Darwin Festival
Salem State University’s 44th annual Darwin Festival will be held Feb. 13-17, with a week of on campus and virtual presentations in celebration of the work of Charles Darwin. This year’s festival features two talks a day — one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. — and will explore some of today’s most pressing issues such as the relationship between evolution and disease, the role of evolution and social justice, and the impacts of climate change. There will also be talks about penguins past and present, secrets of an ancient undersea forest, and the evolution of the Darwin Festival itself. All events are free and open to the public at in-person talks in Vets Hall, Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, or streamed for remote viewing. For the full schedule, visit: salemstate.edu/DarwinFestival.
Jazz legend Marquis Hill at Salem State
The Center for Creative and Performing Arts, in conjunction with the Salem State music and dance department, presents jazz trumpeter Marquis Hill in concert on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., in the University’s Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. One of the finest trumpeters in jazz today, Hill is also a composer and bandleader whose comprehensive vision highlights the unity and continuity within the musical heritage of African Americans. Hill and his ensemble use their next-level musicianship and deeply interactive dynamic to break down the barriers separating bop, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music. He will be joined by Joel Ross, piano and vibes, Dezron Douglas, bass, and Michael Piolet, drums. Concert tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors, and those under 18 and students with an ID are free. Reservations at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
‘Tuck Everlasting’ at MLT
Marblehead Little Theatre presents “Tuck Everlasting,” a new work by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle with music by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen. Based on the children’s novel by Natalie Babbitt, “Tuck Everlasting” centers around 11-year-old Winnie Foster, who yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence and gets more than she wished for when she becomes entangled with the magical, ever youthful Tuck family. “Tuck Everlasting” runs from Feb. 24 to March 5 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead. For tickets and more information, visit: mltlive.org.
American Songbook and Broadway Tunes
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, present an afternoon of music for free on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Room. Selections from the Great American Songbook and Broadway Tunes will be performed by John Archer and Dan Murphy along with selections of timeless classic from the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Peabody Institute Library and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the performance during an informal reception with the performers. For more information, call 978-774-0554.
Code Club for Teens at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games, starting this February, in the Peabody Library’s weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero’s interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Danvers Republicans meet Feb. 15
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) holds its 2023 kick-off meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station 64 High St., Danvers. This is a regular business meeting focusing on Election 2022 — what went right and what needs to be better for 2024. If you are an unenrolled ‘swing’ voter and want to find out about DTRC and the Republican platform and issues, come and bring a friend or two. New business to be discussed include recent State Committee discussions, elections, clash of the Gaetz/Boebert House Freedom Caucus demands and other scary political stories; as well as Danvers Strategic Planning for 2030 and the Danvers Municipal Election in 2023. Continued discussion is the Danvers school administration and curriculum, the Essex Tech student cap (40) and the possibility of hosting a Town Hall style meeting for parents to discuss their school concerns. Other continued old business is the discussion of election integrity and recall elections. Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
League of Women Voters
The Hamilton Wenham League of Women Voters in connection with the Community House is sponsoring a Volunteer Fair on Feb. 8 at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, South Hamilton, from 5 to 7 p.m. We have 43 organizations, including both town governments, looking for volunteers and using this platform to build a stronger community through civic participation.Besides Hamilton and Wenham residents, 400 new residents have joined our target audience in the past two years.
Black Diaspora History Month Expo
Salem United, inc. and the city of Salem have partnered for free activations and events which aim to uplift and unite communities to celebrate the Black Diaspora Culture and Black history Month. Throughout February., there will be a wide range of activities, including display, exhibits, student readings, live performances, video tours, family and friends game night, financial literacy lectures, voting registration days, and more. To learn more, visit: www.salemunitedinc.org/
Black Business Pop-Up Market Place
Salem United, Inc welcomes community members to support local businesses during the Black Business Pop-Up Market Place, Feb. 24 and 25, from 1-7 p.m. Bring family and friends for weekly game nights Wednesday evenings thru February, and and experience the most talked about exhibit across the state, the Unmasking of Negro Election Day, and learn about our first black voting system in this country by enslaved men of Africa and understand why your vote is so important and how it became a State Holiday.Hours of operation: 1 to 6 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays throughout the entire month of February. Admission is free and everyone of all races, creeds and colors are welcome. Keep checking www.salemunitedinc.org for more information.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Book Club for Teens
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers will begin on Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read “City of Ghosts” by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Peabody Institute Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has a full schedule of programs to get your new year off to a great start. Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., Genealogy Research adventure — on Zoom with Janis Robinson Daly, author of ‘The Unlocked Path,’ inspired by researching her own family tree. Registration is a must for Zoom link, via the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 to 6 p.m., Anti Valentines Day Party — eat pizza that isn’t shaped like a heart, play breakup songs and tell cupid he’s stupid. Ages 11 +, tweens and teens welcome! No registration.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m., The Nature of Winter on Zoom — Part 2 with Mass Audubon covers new material and territory; ideas and resources for appreciating wildlife near home this winter. Led by Tia Pinney, a Biologist, Lead Naturalist, and educator at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., Pasta making with Chef Kelcy — a virtual cook-along workshop in the art of easy handmade pasta, hand rolled. Recipes and ingredients will be emailed the morning of the event. Registration a must for Zoom link. Visit: the library at danverslibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 18, 1 to 3 p.m., Poetry Slam workshop — Join Northeastern University’s award-winning slam poetry collective, The Interrobang Poets. in the Gordon Room. 11+, teens and tweens welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Meet Harriet Tubman — On Zoom with writer, historian, and lecturer Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave,” and a Ona Judge (National Book Award) finalist). Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Remembering the Alchemists:
Join celebrated author Richard Hoffman in conversation with J.D. Scrimgeour at the Salem Atheneum, 337 Essex St, Salem, on Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. as he discusses his new collection, ‘Remember the Alchemists & Other Essays.’ In the spirit of James Baldwin, Hoffman challenges us to face difficult truths about our society, whether it be about the sources of gun violence, the unshakeable shame of the working class, or the sad secret of sexual assault. A former Chair of PEN New England, he is Writer in Residence Emeritus at Emerson College. Scrimgeour is the author of collections of nonfiction, and poetry and is Chair of English at Salem State University and a resident of Salem. An ancestor in his direct line was put to death in this city for being a witch. Another sat on the jury that found her guilty.. Hence, his unique perspective. This is a hybrid event and registration is required at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/020423_richardhoffman/index.html?page=register
Love stories During Valentine’s Day week, the Salem Athenaeum Writing Committee presents local storytellers sharing their true stories on the theme of “Love: Roses and Thorns.” Come in from the winter chill Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., 337 Essex St, Salem, and hear these local lovers and writers tell it like it is, live, without notes, in the cozy Salem Athenaeum reading room. Meet the storytellers. Hosted by Kali Lightfoot. Free to members; $15 general admission. Registration required at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcO-vqD8oHtCQpM3AGRObiWKQF2_Xbpob
Vegan Cooking demonstration
Don’t know the difference between seitan and tofu? Want to learn how to sub out ingredients to make popular vegan dishes? Join Senior Librarian, Amory. on Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m.,at the Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St, Peabody, to learn about vegan cooking, while watching a cooking demonstration, Attendees enjoy a three course meal with refreshments. This program is free and open to the public, and registration is required, is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
‘Cooked: Survival by Zip Code’
Greenbelt, Essex County’s land trust, will continue its free 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., with “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code — Film and Discussion.” Marcos Luna, professor at Salem State’s Department of Geography and Sustainability, will explain how mapping tools can help save lives. The event is hosted by Lynn Museum/Lynn Art, Lynn, with free parking available.
Love letter to Robin Williams
“Being Robin,” a non-fiction movie described as “a love letter to Robin Williams” by filmmaker/performer Roger Kabler, will be shown at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., in Beverly, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Like so many millions, Kabler loved Williams and says he was possessed by his spirit while making this film. The “giddy, unstoppable outpouring of free association, scatology, neediness, mawkishness, and comic genius,” goes along its ‘Robin-esque’ way with archival footage, narration, and re-enactment of actual events. Kabler will be on hand pre- and post-screening and a Q&A. Tickets and information are available at thecabot.org. Learn more about the film at www.beingrobinthemovie.com.
End of life care planning
The West Branch Library will host an informational session on End of Life Care Planning on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn about planning for end of life care with Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit that helps promote conversations on planning for end of life care, and empowers people to claim their voice and agency in doing so. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. Check the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Cupcake decorating
The West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, will host a cupcake decorating workshop for ages 10 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Presented by skilled bakers from Salem’s Jodi Bee Bakes, a vegan café and bakery, participants can learn the masters’ tricks, and take home delicious creations. All supplies are provided. Advance registration required. Call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, or visit online or in person at the Public Service Desk.
What’s on at the Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programming begins Jan. 17. Programs will be in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m., “Call of Cthulhu!” — grades 9-12 join us for Call of Cthulhu — a tabletop, role-playing game of cosmic horror. Journey back to the 1920s in witch-haunted Arkham, MA and brave the unknown. Limited to five investigators, materials provided. Play at your comfort level. Meets two Tuesdays a month: Jan. 17, 24; Feb. 7, 14; March 7 and 14. Registration is for all sx weeks, online at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we’ll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Baby Signs, Sign, Say & Play— six-weekly classes, program for parents and babies. Fun games, songs, and activities highlight developmental skills and teach infant/toddler sign language. Register once for all six weeks (Jan. 18 to March 1). No class Feb. 22. Space limited. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own! With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months — An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay! For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Saturday, Feb. 4 and 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Board Game Afternoon — Drop in for board games at the library. with friends new and old. Us ours or bring your own. Families with children of all ages and skill levels welcome!
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St, Salem.
Israeli songs from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Polar Plunge back at Lynch Park
Take The Polar Plunge With Lifebridge North Shore And North Shore CDC on Feb. 12 — Super Bowl Sunday — from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. After three long years, the plunge is back at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly, to help raise money to combat homelessness on the North Shore. Compete against other plungers, after-party begins at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Suzi Jordan at s.jordon@lifebridgenorthshore.org.
Peabody Institute Spring concerts
The Peabody Institute Library’s Spring 2023 Concert Series begins on Jan. 30. All concerts are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the library’s Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, and may be changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100. For information on COVID safety, program locations, and how to sign in for an online program, visit the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/ check in frequently in case of a location change. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, March 27: Hungrytown — touring duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson bring to the stage their timeless sound and vocal harmonies harkening back to the age of folk.. Hear them at: https://hungrytown.net/home
Monday, April 3: recording artist Stephanie James— in an encore performance, she brings back her evocative, fresh experience to the world of pop music with her “stunning” and “soulful” voice. Her collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres produced an album that explores vulnerability themes of growing up,.
Monday, April 24: singer-songwriter Karen Grenier — encore performance with Her music that resonates in the heart, leaving listeners anticipating the next song and humming her catchy melodies.. Hear her at: http://www.karengrenier.com/
Monday, May 1: New England Chamber Players— in an encore performance that brings intimate nature of chamber music to a wider audience. Hear them at: https://www.newenglandchamberplayers.org/
Monday, May 15: Harpist Áine Minogue — a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, in this encore performance she plays everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical Hear her atL https://aineminogue.com/
Monday, June 5: Sean Gaskell on the kora — experience his music as he plays traditional songs that are at the heart and soul of this ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. Hear him at: www.seangaskell.com
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Improv classes for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and and structured with playtime and individual attention. 2-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 2, 8 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely sets office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Meals on Wheels delivered to youHome delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.