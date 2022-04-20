‘The American South’ topic at Endicott
In a talk titled, “How the South Shapes American History and Culture, for Better and Worse,” New York Times best selling author and scholar Imani Perry will speak at Endicott College on Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m. in the Rose Theater, 406 Hale St., Beverly.
Indigenous Perspectives in Beverly
The Beverly Library has a number of events coming right up, both Zoom and in person. If registration is required, go to: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar. For more information, call 978-921-6062 or visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St, Beverly. On Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m., the library will host Listening to and Respecting Indigenous Perspectives — A Living Room Conversation providing a guided method for diverse members of a community to engage in intentional, small-group conversation about specific and impactful issues. And Zen Fridays at noon continues through May — Basics of meditation led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in the Sohier Room.
‘Downtown for All’ begins
On Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., join Beverly Main Streets for a Cabot Community Conversation free event launching, “Downtown for All,” a Beverly Main Streets initiative to make downtown Beverly a welcoming place for all. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with a performance by Endicott College’s Jazz/Rock Ensemble with director Ray Novack. Following the performance, we will be screening “Lives Well Lived,” a film by Sky Bergman, which celebrates getting older, and the incredible wit, wisdom, and life experiences of older adults living full and meaningful lives in their later years. Please let us know you’re coming by registering at: https://thecabot.org/event/downtown-for-all. The Cabot is located at 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Questions? 978-927-3100.
Old Gold Night April 28
On Thursday, April 28, is “Friends of the Marblehead Council on Aging night” at the Landing Restaurant, 81 Front St., in Marblehead, starting at 5 p.m. The Landing will be donating a generous portion of the proceeds from all meals and drinks sold in the dining room that evening. No advanced ticket purchase; just show up and enjoy. There will be a raffle and an auction with a wide variety of offerings, with Gene Arnold serving as the auctioneer. Though free, reservations are urged at 781-639-1266.
Holocaust Remembrance April 27
The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State University will host its annual Yom HaShoah remembrance ceremony via Zoom., on Wednesday, April 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Yom HaShoah honors and remembers victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The program will include live and pre-recorded remarks, reflections, poetry, and music. Recorded remarks will be delivered by Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem and John D. Keenan, president, Salem State University. Rabbi David Meyer and Cantor Idan Irelander will lead and Professor Leo Spitzer will speak about the Holocaust in Romania, focusing on art produced at the Mikhailowka concentration camp. Supported by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, the Cummings Foundation, and the Temple Emanu-El Congregation. This ceremony is free and open to the public on Zoom. To register for your Zoom link, visit: http://tiny.cc/YomHaShoah2022.
Sunset Music Series beginning
Hamilton’s historic Patton Homestead will host a series of Thursday Night Sunset Music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly, beginning on April 28, and running through June 22. Shine only. Pack a picnic, pick up a pizza, enjoy a drink and settle down for upbeat music from great local bands. Picnic benches are first come-first served, so bring a blanket. Either way you’ll bask in the Golden Hour as the days grow longer. Home for 50 years to World War II’s General George S. Patton, the Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, with off-street parking and police assisting. Admission $10/person; Kids under 10 free. Donations appreciated. Take a spring stroll through the flowering grounds, take a chance on a raffle. For tickets and more information, visit: https://pattonhomestead.org/events.
Ipswich Spring clean up set
On April 28, there will be a town of Ipswich Spring Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the mural at the Town Riverwalk to get trash bags and assignments. This bi-annual event is sponsored by the Ipswich Shade Tree and Town Beautification Committee with corporate sponsor Pentucket Bank. This cleanup is planned in coordination with the Commonwealth’s “Keep Mass Beautiful” campaign. Contact Pat Beirne for more details: patbeirne@verizon.net This is event is part of our Earth Week series. Send your questions to volunteer@merrimack.org.
‘Sundays at 5’ at Ascension
On Sunday, May 1, at 5 p.m., Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church launches the first of inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5.” Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. “Sundays at 5.” speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. Questions? Email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.