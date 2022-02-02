Ipswich set vaccination clinics
Registration is open at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann for two COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics on Monday, Feb. 7, and Monday, Feb. 14, 1 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope, lower level, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Vaccines are free to anyone 5 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts. Those 18+ may receive any mix ‘n match vaccine or booster. Booster shots will be delivered to those who qualify, whether the patient received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or the single-dose Janssen (J&J). A third mRNA primary series dose is recommended for ages 5+ who are immunocompromised, at least 28 days after the completion of the second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose. A booster is recommended for age 12 and older. For digital record, visit: https://www.myvaxrecords.mass.gov. For more booster locations, visit vaxfinder.mass.gov.
African-American Essex history guide
Salem Maritime National Historic Site has launched an online edition of “African Americans in Essex County, Massachusetts: An Annotated Guide.” A two-year project, it was funded by the National Park Service and administered by the Organization of American Historians to identify underrepresented resources in county archives; a systemic exclusion and marginalization of Black people in archival records of 17th, 18th, and 19th century. The report addresses this absence by providing a comprehensive guide on how and where to locate resources and serves students, teachers, public historians, scholars, and all other seekers. To access and download the guide, visit the website at: www.nps.gov/articles/000/african-americans-in-essex-county.htm.
Danvers GOP Town Committee Feb. 6
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St., Danvers. The only agenda item is to elect Danvers’ 33 delegates to the 2022 Mass-GOP State Convention on Saturday, May 21, at the Springfield MassMutual Center:1277 Main Street, Springfield, Massachusetts. Depending on time and interest, discussion will follow of our existing or new DRTC subcommittee issues; including Danvers School administration, curriculum, and mandates; Danvers Board of Health discussions, mandates and updates; Election Integrity updates; Town Hall style forum for Danvers residents and parents to discuss school concerns, and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism; and, any new issues as time and energy permits. All welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
Institute for Trustees events
Registration for the annual Institute for Trustees (IFT) conference opens on Feb. 1. A signature annual event for the Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF), it brings together more than 1,000 nonprofit leaders for six weeks of educational workshops. Sessions will again be held virtually, including the April 11 kickoff keynote address by Beverly resident Dr. Kenann McKenzie, director of the Generous Listening and Dialogue Center at Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University. An expanded list of presenting partners, which builds off last year’s inaugural partnership with Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, includes SouthCoast Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. Twenty-five IFT virtual presenter-led workshops run from April 12 to May 26, and you may sign up for any number of topics ranging from strategic planning and fundraising to diversity and board development. To register, and for more information, visit eccf.org/ift.