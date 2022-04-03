Castle Hill Spring Pruning Workshop
On Tuesday, April 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beth Walsh, the horticulturist at Castle Hill, will lead a hands-on workshop on the grounds to learn proper pruning techniques and the best strategies to maintain size, encourage flowering and mitigate winter damage and deer browse.
The workshop will include a discussion of basic pruning techniques, what to look for when pruning, and the tools needed to do the job safely. Tickets: Trustees members, $32; nonmembers, $40. Available in advance at https://thetrustees.org/event/72642/, or call 978-356-4351 for more information. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich.
Russian History and the War in Ukraine
On Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m., join former Boston College history professor Cynthia Simmons on Zoom as she provides historical context for the war in Ukraine.
Kyiv is the seat of Kievan Rus’, and Eastern Orthodoxy, predating Russia as a state; “Little Russia” was the term for Ukraine during the Russian Empire. Simmons will address the Soviet period, and how the war has more in common with the war of 1942 or 1982 than with the post-Soviet era.
Language, religion and cultural identity will be explored.
To register for Zoom link, visit: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
JFK and the Space Race
On Tuesday, April 5, at 2 p.m., join a Zoom slide presentation with live commentary and Q&A from Rick Elias, a docent at the presidential library, who’ll address how the U.S. succeeded in landing on the moon in 1969. achieve the goal of landing on the moon by 1969? Go behind the scenes of the Kennedy space program with photographs and stories from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum collections. To register for Zoom link, visit: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
First-Time Home Buyers Seminar
If you’re considering buying a new home but unsure of market conditions, join Jess McLaughlin from Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m., in the Gordon Room of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, We will walk through everything you need to know in a fun, interactive seminar. Find out what loan program is best for you, how much you can afford and what you need for a down-payment. Registration required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Hidden Figures: Women of NASA
On Thursday, April 21, at 11 a.m., join NASA Solar System Ambassador Pat Monteith on Zoom, while she takes you through the journeys of Katherine Johnson and some of the other pioneering women astronauts at NASA including some training for a 3-year mission to Mars. Monteith has conducted over 50 programs for youth, families and adults about the Moon, Mars, the ISS, Women of NASA, the James Webb Telescope and more. Register for Zoom link at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Talking walking
The Peabody Institute in Danvers invites you to join media maven Marjorie Turner Hollman on Thursday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., on Zoom as she discusses “Finding Easy Walks.” Find local walks for a more positive experience in the outdoors, especially for seniors, disabled, and families with young children. To register for Zoom link, visit: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Salem State’s Student Art Exhibition
Twenty five outstanding students of the Salem State University Art + Design department are showcasing their works in the 2022 Student Art Awards Exhibition through April 15, at the university’s Winfisky Gallery. On view are mediums including painting, printmaking, 3D arts, graphic design, and photography, as well as art history. The gallery, on the ground floor of the Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. All are welcome to attend an artists reception on Wednesday, April 6 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Monthly LGBTQ+ online Book Club
The Peabody Institute Library is partnering with the Ashland Public Library in Ashland to present a monthly book club for the LGBTQ+ community and friends, meeting on the last Monday of every month, starting Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Ages 15 to 100 are welcome to chat about books that celebrate LGBTQ+ lives, as a springboard to discussing the challenges. April’s selection — “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston — is available for pick up at both libraries. Register for your Zoom link at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/online-lgbtq-book-club-with-ashland-library/. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Rocky Horror Show rocks Endicott
Perhaps even more relevant now than it was in 1975, The Rocky Horror Show will rock the stage at the Endicott College Department of Performing Arts with live performances from April 7-9. Audience participation takes on a life of its own as this tale takes off, Thursday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Rose Theater at the Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts at Endicott College. General admission, $15; seniors and students, $5; free to ECID holders, at: www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 978-998-7700.
Volunteers sought in Beverly
On April 12-14, Energy Source representatives will talk with small businesses about new cost-saving energy efficiency measures in Beverly and they need volunteers to help spread the word. The Beverly Small Business Energy Challenge will host a volunteer orientation and training on Tuesday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Channel Marker Brewing, which offer free goods as a thank you. Interested? Contact GBCC Executive Director Leslie Gould at LGould@GreaterBeverlyChamber.com no later than Thursday, March 31, to RSVP. For more information, visit www: energysource.com/contact/energy-evaluation/.
An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti
The Peabody Library’s year-long “Roots to Kinship” project continues with “An Evening with Rachael Cerrotti,” author of Community Read book “We Share the Same Sky” on April 26, at 6:30 p.m., in the Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody. This visual journey through her work includes time for a community discussion about discovering our own roots and creating art out of family and community histories. Read or listen to the book at your own pace. Librarians will keep you engaged through discussion and interaction on social media, displays and activities and other virtual content. Check out a copy at the Public Service Desks at all three branches; ebooks and e-audio also available on Libby. Author will sign books. Questions? 978-531-0100.
Hamilton-Wenham Library book sale
Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale, kicking off with members night on Friday, April 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (memberships are accepted opening night) and continuing Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday April 11, from 10:15 to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, April 12, from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call 978-468-5577; email: fohwpl@gmail.com; or visit: https://friendsofhwlibrary.org/
Local artist exhibits works
More than 50 original oil and acrylic artworks by local artist Ken Fine will be on display through April 28, starting with an opening reception with the artist that includes art raffles, a flash sale, free art magnets, and light refreshments on Saturday April 2 , and Sunday, April 3. from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Centennial Gallery at The Musculoskeletal Center, 4 Centennial Drive, Peabody, The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about Ken Fine and view select works visit: www.kenfineartpaintings.com.
Spring Fever at Grandma’s Attic
On Saturday, April 2, think Easter as Grandma’s Attic returns to Ste. Anne’s Church basement, 292 Jefferson Ave., Salem, with an entire section of baskets, grass, basket stuffers, table decorations, spring wreaths, home decor, and more. New items and departments include religious, jewelry, furniture, books, DVDs, CDs, LPs, electronics, artwork, linens, kitchen, housewares, craft & office supplies, spring/summer boutique/clothing, bikes, golf clubs, sand pails/shovels and kites. Cash only. No reusable bags and backpacks allowed. Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Symphony by the Sea
Symphony by the Sea will perform a live concert on Sunday, April 3, as Beverly’s The Cabot presents a 3 p.m. live performance of with Maestro Donald Palma raising his baton to celebrate its 40th anniversary and the start of spring. The North Shore’s classical orchestra will perform works from its inaugural concert in 1982 with a nod to its coastal location. Included will be Mendelssohn’s Concert overture “The Hebrides”, inspired by the islands off the coast of Scotland. Also on the program is Elgar’s moving Nimrod variation from his “Enigma Variations,” and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 Jupiter. Doors will open one hour before the performance, which will last an hour and 15 minutes. Vaccination cards and a government issued ID required. For tickets, visit: www.thecabot.org.
Salem’s Spring street sweep schedule
Spring street sweeping gets underway on Salem’s entrance corridors March 22 through March 31 and continues into residential neighborhoods April 4 through May 6. Visit www.salem.com/streetsweeping for the 2022 expanded entrance corridor searchable map and sweeping schedule with the listing of the hours when street parking will be prohibited in different neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sweeping takes place over two consecutive days alternating between the odd and even sides of streets. Blowers will clear corridor sidewalks in the downtown beginning Wednesday, March 23, and every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m. followed by sweeping from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., when vehicles must be removed during posted hours. Parking is available for free at Museum Place Garage with proof of residency. From April 4 to May 6. sweeping continues on both sides of the street on the same day, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sweep days fall the day after regularly scheduled trash days. Street sweeping schedules are also available at the DPS office at 5 Jefferson Ave., Salem.
Yard waste drop-off resumes April 16
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road starting Saturday April 16, and continuing Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including Easter Sunday April 17. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2” in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Greenbelt hosts ‘Pictures with Pups’
Essex County Greenbelt Land Trust is celebrating the coming of Earth Day throughout the whole month of April with fun activities in Ipswich and nearby surrounding areas. Events are free, but participants are asked to register for them at ecga.org under events. On Saturday, April 2, 9-11 a.m., there will be Pictures with Pups at Castle Neck River Reservation, for a dog and dog-walker appreciation event. Pictures will be taken by local photographer David Alden-St.Pierre. Download free photos after the event.
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Torigian Golf Classic on June 13
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody will once again host the Torigian Golf Classic at The Meadow at Peabody on Thursday, June 13, to raise scholarship funds for graduating area students in the area while offering a great day connecting on the links of a championship course. With fun raffles, delicious food, and a swag bag filled to the brim, this signature event never disappoints. For more information and to register, visit www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384.
5th Annual STEAM Showcase!
Ipswich Public Schools is hosting the 5th Annual STEAM Showcase on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. free and family friendly in the gym at Ipswich High/Middle School, 34 High Street, Ipswich. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math education that engages students with a sense of wonder about our ever-changing world through innovative problem-solving. The Showcase celebrates the great STEAM work from students and their teachers in grades pre K-12 as well as exhibits, products, research, and services of STEAM businesses and community groups. The goal is to bring together community members of diverse backgrounds with passion for STEAM, and to educate pre K-12 students on its possibilities. For questions or more information, email Tracy Wagner, IPS Director of Teaching and Learning, at twagner@ipsk12.net
Auditions for MLT’s ‘Gypsy’
Marblehead Little Theatre will hold auditions for its production of the musical Gypsy, a Musical Fable by Arthur Laurents, with music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Non-Equity actors of all ages are welcome on Sunday, April 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead. Actors should be vaccinated, sign-up for a singing time slot and be prepared for a possible dance for call backs Tuesday, April 12. Please prepare a verse and a chorus from the show, proof of full vaccination; bring sheet music, an accompanist will be provided. Questions? email: auditions@mltlive.com. The show will run from June 24 through July 3, at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St, Marblehead, MA. Visit: mltlive.org.
Winter’s End Book Swap ‘n Sale
Swap 1-for-1 or buy $5 hardbacks and $3 paperbacks, cash only, on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the side yard at The Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St. Bring books in good condition to the swap or text 978-697-0753 for advance drop-off or pick-up. Books must be 2010 or newer (except art and photography). Children’s and young adult books needed. This event benefits HAWC, The REAL Program, The Movement Family, and Dignity Matters, and is sponsored by Leading Ladies. For more information, visit: LeadingLadiesVote.org
Monthly Yoga and Meditation at Peabody Institute Library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and Meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your Yoga mat and Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead ‘Mindfulness and Meditation’ at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
‘Solace in Books’ for Ukrainian Children
An anonymous member of the Salem Athenaeum has generously offered to match up to $1,000 in donations from the Athenaeum community for the Universal Reading Foundation. This Polish charity is currently supplying Ukrainian books to children who’ve been forced to flee Ukraine. We know you believe in the power of books to provide solace in dark times and hope you’ll join us in bringing a little respite to these children. To make a donation, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/universal-reading-foundation-match/
‘Our Town’ comes to Hamilton
The Community House in Hamilton honors its 100th anniversary with Stage 284’s production of Thornton Wilder’s 1938 American classic ‘Our Town,’ live and in-person, from March 25 to April 3. Now as relevant as ever, the Webb and Gibbs families of Wilder’s town of Grover Corners movingly express themes of community, family, companionship, and love. All showtimes are 7:30 p.m., except the April 3 matinee at 2 p.m. Directed by Cassie Foote, ‘Our Town’ begs theater-goers to really look at one another, engage with the community, and not to miss a single minute of the life.. To buy tickets to this show or to learn more about The Community House, 284 Bay Road, South Hamilton, visit www.communityhouse.org.
Mosaic workshop
Come hang out with us at the Peabody Institute Library or join from home on Zoom, Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m.. to make your own glass mosaic flower pot in time for spring Leslie from ‘Ways of Color’ will guide you on video, using kits supplied by the library to be used in person in its tech lab, or follow along from home on Zoom. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun family project. Zoom participates may pick-up their kits at the Main Library at the Public Service Desk anytime before the program! Register for both in-person and Zoom at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-your-own-glass-mosaic-flower-pot/
Committee to Re-Elect Dan Bennett for Danvers Select Board meets
The Committee to Re-Elect Dan Bennett for Danvers Select Board has formed and is meeting regularly in advance of the annual town election on Tuesday, May 3. The Committee is led by campaign manager Louis George, with committee members Robin Doherty and Bob Gamer, and precinct captains representing each precinct in Danvers. Interested in holding a sign in Danvers Square? Hosting a yard sign at your home? Volunteering at the polls? Or otherwise supporting Dan in his re-election campaign? Contact Louis George at: ljgeorge@comcast.net or call: 978-774-1620.
Meet Mr. Bunny!
On Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, the Community House in Hamilton presents ‘Pictures with Mr. Bunny,’ and his friend, Bo Peep. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes a digital photograph taken under the Community House tent, treats, and sweet spring memories, all at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton, Tickets are $50, at: https://communityhouse.org/
Headed into the Abyss
On Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m, Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, 15 Sylvan Street, Danvers, presents Brian T. Watson, architect and author of ‘Headed into the Abyss’ discussing his exploration of the powerful forces and dynamics that will carry us into any number of disasters well before 2100. The internet and its algorithms are changing nearly everything about our world, including our capacity to recognize how profound and dangerous the change is. This is the Big Picture story of what those effects add up to. It is the story of our time. Registration required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Salem testing sites updates
The state will close the two “Stop the Spread” PCR COVID-19 testing sites in Salem — at St. Peter’s Church and at Salem High School — at the end of the day on March 31. The Curative testing site in Riley Plaza will remain through at least June 30. Free walk-up PCR testing is available to all residents Mondays — Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pre-register for an appointment at: https://curative.com/sites/33988. Additional distribution of free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for at-home use. Salem resident or those working in Salem may pick up three boxes of tests (two per box) from the Health Department, 98 Washington St., 3rd floor, Mondays — Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March,31 or as long as supplies last.
Mural Slam!
The City of Salem’s Public Art Commission and the Salem Arts Festival present the 7th annual Salem Arts Festival Mural Slam. The dynamic live painting event brings the creative community together to show them how art gets done and contributes to downtown Salem’s cultural vitality. Twelve artists are needed to showcase their talents, keeping Artists’ Row and downtown Salem a destination for world-class public art. Artists’ stipends will be offered. Submit mural idea by March 31, at 11:59 pm. For information and applications, visit: https://www.salem.com/arts-culture/pages/calls-art-artist-and-creatives
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business—big-dreams
Teacher Recognition Award
Nominations are being accepted for the Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation. The annual award honors the contributions of one teacher from the Salem school district and one from the Marblehead district, each with a $500 unrestricted award. Teachers, other school employees, parents, students and citizens may nominate a teacher by submitting a detailed letter explaining why the teacher should be honored and sending it to: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com or Teacher Award, 190 Bridge St., #2301, Salem, Mass. 01970. Nominators should include full contact information or a nomination form and be postmarked by April 30. Honorees are selected by a committee of local educators. Nomination questions? Email: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com.
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of April, May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Calling all artists
Beverly Main Streets is accepting applications from artists and vendors for its 19th Arts Fest, on June 18. Those invited to apply will receive a full application for review by a jury. If you have any questions or helpful suggestions, email us at artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org. For more informations, visit: https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/
Financial literacy series for new adults
Young adults finding financial matters challenging are welcome to join a Zoom series hosted by the Peabody Institute Library’s Babson Financial Literacy Project. Here, young people learn responsible good habits, how to make informed choices and live their best lives. The Zoom series next dates are: Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., with Decision, Decisions; and on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., with Protecting You and Your Assets. Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries, this virtual program requires registration for Zoom link at: Registrants will receive a link to access at danverslibrary.org.
Free employee skills training workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered from April 20 to June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
Summer music camp at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Digital database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Financial Literacy series for new adults
Young adults finding financial matters challenging are welcome to join a Zoom series hosted by the Peabody Institute Library’s Babson Financial Literacy Project. Here, young people learn responsible good habits, how to make informed choices and live their best lives. The Zoom series next dates are: Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., with Decision, Decisions; and on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., with Protecting You and Your Assets. Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries, this virtual program requires registration for Zoom link at: Registrants will receive a link to access at danverslibrary.org.
Habitat for Humanity needs you
Share your love of your community and give back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 58 R Pulaski St., Peabody. Volunteer to help keep store operations running smoothly. From sales floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all! Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org to try it out. No commitment necessary! But if you love it, join the team this spring. The ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, home goods, appliances, and building materials at reduced prices. Profits directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.
Earth Day, all month
Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, is celebrating the coming of Earth Day throughout the whole month of April with fun activities in Ipswich and nearby surrounding areas. All of these events are free, but participants are asked to register for them at ecga.org under events. On Saturday, April 2, 9-11 a.m., there will be Pictures with Pups at Castle Neck River Reservation, for a dog and dog-walker appreciation event. Pictures will be taken by local photographer David Alden-St.Pierre. Download free photos after the event. On Sunday, April 10, 1-3 p.m., there will be a Tree Identification Walk at Willowdale Mill Reservation, Hamilton. Explore one of Greenbelt’s oldest properties with Land Manager and Trails Coordinator Dave McKinnon as he identifies common tree and plant species. On Sunday, April 24, 1-3 p.m., the land trust will host Conservation Story at John J. Donovan Reservation/Sagamore Hill Conservation Area, Hamilton. Chris LaPointe, Greenbelt’s vice president, will lead a walk and explain how efforts have conserved this property for public use. On Wednesday, April 27, 9:30 — 11 a.m., there will be GreenbeltGo App Walk and How-to at Cox Reservation, Essex and on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-noon, Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch leads an exploration of Kamon Farm, one of Greenbelt’s newest conservation areas for a special preview of this 93-acre property that is soon to be open to the public. For more information, go to ecga.org.