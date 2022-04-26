‘Downtown for All’ begins
On Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., join Beverly Main Streets for a Cabot Community Conversation free event launching, “Downtown for All,” a Beverly Main Streets initiative to make downtown Beverly a welcoming place for all. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with a performance by Endicott College’s Jazz/Rock Ensemble with Director Ray Novack. Following the performance, we will be screening “Lives Well Lived,” a film by Sky Bergman, which celebrates getting older, and the incredible wit, wisdom, and life experiences of older adults living full and meaningful lives in their later years. Please let us know you’re coming by registering at: https://thecabot.org/event/downtown-for-all. The Cabot Theatre is located at 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Questions? 978-927-3100.
‘Sundays at 5’ at Ascension
On Sunday, May 1, at 5 p.m., Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church launches the first of inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5.” Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. “Sundays at 5.” speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. Questions? Email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
Sunset Music Series beginning
Hamilton’s historic Patton Homestead will host a series of Thursday Night Sunset Music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly, beginning on April 28, and running through June 22. Shine only. Pack a picnic, pick up a pizza, enjoy a drink and settle down for upbeat music from great local bands. Picnic benches are first come-first served, so bring a blanket. Either way you’ll bask in the Golden Hour as the days grow longer. Home for 50 years to World War II’s General George S. Patton, the Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, with off street parking and police assisting. Admission $10/person; Kids under 10 free. Donations appreciated. Take a spring stroll through the flowering grounds, take a chance on a raffle. For tickets and more information, visit: https://pattonhomestead.org/events.
Seniors Appreciation concert April 29
Senior citizens of Peabody are invited to an appreciation concert and luncheon on Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. in the high school auditorium, 485 Lowell St., Peabody, Hosted by the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School (PVMHS) music ensembles, and culinary arts students, with sponsorship by the Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) and the Peabody Municipal Lighting Commission (PMLC). the concert features Air Force JROTC students presenting the colors, and musicians from the PVMHS vocal and instrumental ensembles. Students in culinary arts will prepare and serve lunch and desserts. Attendees should arrive at PVMHS shortly before 10 am. Need transportation? Call the Peabody Council on Aging at 978-531-2254. Questions? Call John Maihos at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant at 978-573-1150.
Ipswich Spring clean up set
On April 28, there will be a town of Ipswich Spring Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the mural at the Town Riverwalk to get trash bags and assignments. This bi-annual event is sponsored by the Ipswich Shade Tree and Town Beautification Committee with corporate sponsor Pentucket Bank. This cleanup is planned in coordination with the Commonwealth’s “Keep Mass Beautiful” campaign. Contact Pat Beirne for more details: patbeirne@verizon.net This is event is part of our Earth Week series. Send your questions to volunteer@merrimack.org.