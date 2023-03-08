Grandma’s Attic this Saturday
Grandma’s Attic’s Spring Fever Sale is Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Ste. Anne’s Church Basement, 292 Jefferson Ave. Shop an expanded Boutique for Men’s, Women’s, and Children’s brand name apparel, shoes and handbags. Collectors, come see the collection of Precious Moments, Byers, and Annalee. Find gifts for First Communion and Confirmation, games, puzzles, books, electronics, sporting goods, DVDs, glassware, linens, furniture and antiques. Cash only. Reusable bags and backpacks not allowed.
Group Art Exhibit at Cloister Gallery
The Cloister Gallery will feature a new show entitled “Welcome Spring!” with works by members of the Swampscott Art Association from Sunday, March 12, through Sunday, April 30. There will be an opening reception on Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Cloister Gallery at St. Andrew’s Church is located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. The Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon. Ring the doorbell at the back door for admittance. The Gallery is handicapped accessible. For more information, please call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Isabella Stewart Gardner’s legacy
Explore the details of Isabella Stewart Gardner’s life, friends, travels and collections on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. when Peabody Institute Library Danvers presents art historian Mary C. Woodward on Zoom. The life of Boston’s arts patroness typifies the lives of many wealthy and cultured Americans during the Gilded Age. Gardner broke rules while setting up her museum but left visitors to marvel at the space she created and filled with beautiful things. Woodward has spent more than 40 years in the museum and historic home business and has worked at large, comprehensive collections such as the Cleveland Museum of Art. To register for your Zoom link, visit: danverslibrary.org.
Student photography exhibit begins
The Marblehead Art Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, hosts the “Behind the Student’s Lens Photography Exhibition,” which runs through April 16. It showcases the work of 35 local student photographers. Hunt’s Photo & Video is the sponsor for this exhibit and donated all of the printing of images. The exhibit is free.
Drop ‘n Shop at Pingree
New England’s Largest Consignment Event for all things kid’s clothing, toys, sporting, games, books & more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. This is the premier venue to consign your brand-name children’s clothes and gear. It’s the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
‘Hungrytown’ in concert March 27
The Peabody Institute Library is pleased to welcome back Hungrytown to play a concert on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, as part of our Spring Concert Series. Join folk duo Hungrytown’s Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who’ve been touring for over 15 years with music inspired by the melodic storytelling of the 1960s folk revival, with a contemporary perspective (https://hungrytown.net/). Attendees may register for this event up to a month in advance at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/hungrytown-concert/
Cupcake decorating at library
On Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library is hosting a free cupcake decorating event at the library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn from the skilled bakers of Salem’s “Jodi Bee Bakes,” a vegan café and bakery. All supplies are provided. This program is for all ages, but recommended for ages 10 and older. Registration is required at 978-535-3354, in person at the Public Service Desk within the West Branch Library.
Bird by Ear with Mass Audubon
On Thursday, March 16, at 2 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library invites you to learn how, why, and most importantly, which birds are singing. Learn about vocalizations, differences between songs and calls, and how to decipher what you hear. Learn a basic skill set for listening to the cacophony of spring. Led by Patti Steinman, the education coordinator for Mass Audubon’s Connecticut River Valley Sanctuaries, based out of Arcadia in Easthampton and Northampton. A 30-year veteran of developing educational programs, she oversees Arcadia’s outdoor nature preschool. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.