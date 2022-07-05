Israel: Prospects for the Future
Ido Aharoni, professor at New York University’s Program of International Relations in the faculty of Arts and Sciences, will present a talk about Israel’s next election on Wednesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. While Israel’s democracy is thrown into its fifth election cycle in four years, concerns have been expressed with the chronic instability of Israel’s political system. Ambassador Ido Aharoni, a familiar face to North American audiences, will share his assessment as to the future of Israel’s political system. The program, free and open to all, is sponsored by Lappin Foundation; Consulate General of Israel to New England; and the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Christmas in July yard sale
On Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church is holding a yard sale in the air-conditioned church hall. Check out the Christmas and home bargains in furnishings, kitchenware, clothing, tools, games, and much more! All items clean with easy display. The church is located at 50 Walsh Avenue in Peabody. Portuguese food available for take out, too. Questions? 978-532-0272 or: ourladyoffatima@verizon.net, or visit: www.ourladyoffatimapeabody.org
Habitat housing application available
Essex County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Hamilton. Located at 434-436 Asbury St., a 10-home development will be built to include 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom duplexes on the wooded property. The sale price will be $217,000 or less. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Eligible applicants will have incomes up to 60% of area median income which is adjusted for family size and will be chosen by a lottery system. Families wishing to apply are invited to attend one of the following information sessions: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. — In person at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union Street, Hamilton. Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. — Remotely via Teams Meetings: link will be emailed to those who apply.
Swampscott ‘Garden Art Walk’ set
ReachArts, “Garden Art Walk” will take place on Sunday, July 10, featuring a town-wide walking tour of Swampscott gardens, artwork, demonstrations by local artists and family-friendly activities. Reconnect with art, nature and neighbors, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, July 17. Showcases 30 garden locations, with 17 of them also featuring various local artists displaying and selling everything from paintings, hand-made beauty products, pottery and bags. And some artists will be providing music and poetry performances. The Swampscott Art Association will exhibit their summer show in Plein-Air in one of Swampscott’s choice gardens.
Summer Salsa by the Sea in Beverly
The Beverly Cultural Council will be hosting free salsa lessons in Lynch Park, on Wednesdays, July 13, and Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the basics of salsa, or practice your moves.with dance instruction given by Yaya Rodriguez and music provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Free and open to all; no experience or dance partner required. For more information, visit bevrec.com/classesevents and facebook.com/summersalsabeverly. Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. In rain, will move to the park’s Carriage House.Questions? email: jpaddol@beverlyma.gov, or call 978-921-6067.
SHS Class of ’64 reunion
The Salem High School Class of 1964 will hold its 58th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27, at Supino’s Restaurant, 250 Newbury St., Danvers, from 4 to 8 p.m. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. The event will be informal with unlimited pizza and toppings, salad and non-alcoholic drinks (a full cash bar will be available). Cost is $25 per person, all-inclusive. 50/50 raffle. Classmate-supplied door prizes are welcome. Make checks payable to “Salem High School Class of 1964” and mail to Jim Solovicos, 10 Sylvia Road, Peabody, MA 01960.
Misselwood Concours D’elegance at Endicott
Excellence, style, and elegance are what it’s all about when Endicott College’s historic Misselwood Estate hosts the 12th annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance July 15-17. If cars are your passion, this one’s for you. The premiere annual display of cars and motorcycles from across North America, celebrity and movie cars, race cars, ’50s-era Buicks and the Ferrari Dino, are among the classics. The July 16 Cars & Coffee and Tour d’Elegance events are free; all other events are ticketed. All proceeds support Endicott College student scholarships. Sunday’s main event features live music, food trucks, art, a silent auction, premier sponsors, vendors, and an elegant VIP Pavilion. Kick-Off off reception is Friday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m. Cars & Coffee Saturday is July 16, 8 to 11 a.m., with free viewing; from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 12th Anniversary Dinner is Saturday, July 16, 6 to 9 p.m. Main event day is Sunday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For tickets, parking, directions, etc., visit misselwoodconcours.com.
Gather & Write for seniors, veterans
Partnering with Patton Homestead, The Room to Write welcomes seniors and veterans to drop in for free informal writing sessions Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in July, at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Participants write on the screened porch overlooking the grounds or perhaps in a chair under a tree, and can stay part or all of the time. Novices and would-be novelists alike, bring your own idea, or share inspiration with others. Gather & Write sessions are July 12, 19, and 26. Bring your own writing materials, park paved, upper lot, or on gravel in the lower lot, then make your way to the screened porch either through the front door or around the back of the main house. Questions? Contact Linda Malcolm, coordinator, at: linda@theroomtowrite.org. Or visit: www.theroomtowrite.org, or www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/.
Amal Clooney at Salem State
Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Service Day at Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parkin