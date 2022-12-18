Welcome winter Solstice in Salem
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. welcome the Winter Solstice —the shortest day of the year— with us at the Salem Athenaeum. Bring a winter-themed piece of prose or poetry or music to share (your own or your favorite author’s). Enjoy refreshments refreshments and plenty of good cheer. $10 donation gratefully accepted by members and guests. Please register at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/122122welcomewinter/index.html?page=register. The Salem Athenaeum is located at 337 Essex St. Salem.
Christmas Eve community sing
Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich, will host a Community Carol Sing on the steps of the historic Episcopal church at 5 p.m., followed by Choral Eucharist at 6 p.m. For more information, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560.
Improv classes for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop Introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and structured with playtime and individual attention. Two-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30 — 5: 30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 02, 08 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Christmas services at First Church
First Church in Wenham, at the corner of Main and Arbor streets, will be holding several Christmas services in the coming weeks. Blue Christmas, for those who are facing challenges during this season, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., in the chapel. A Christmas Eve family service, with carols and a children’s pageant, will be Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m., followed by a candlelight worship service (communion, carols, readings and prayer) at 9 p.m. And on Christmas Day, 10 a.m., an informal service with carols and stories of Christmas.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days, and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. Call 978-531-0100 x17 for more.
‘Peas for Fees’ amnesty program
Salem’s annual “Peas for Fees” ticket amnesty program is now running through Dec. 23, allowing for the waiver of up to $30 in late fees on parking violations in exchange for a donation of at least two canned goods or non-perishable items at the City Collector’s Office at Salem City Hall. City Hall is open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Beaded Keychain Craft for Teens
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, will hold a creative workshop in the teen room on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 3:30 p.m. Teens are invited to make their own beaded keychains in — a simple craft that makes a great accessory to display on your keys or hang on your backpack or bag. Make one for yourself, or as a gift. All supplies are provided. This program is free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6 — 12. Registration is required on the library’s online calendar at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Lovely office hours for January
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Waste drop-off in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. For more information visit www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.