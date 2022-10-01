Blessing of the Pets
Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich, invites the community to take part in the Blessing of the Pets on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the regularly scheduled 8, 10:15 p.m., and 5 p.m. services. In celebration of the Feast of St. Francis, AMC will also be accepting donations of pet foods for distribution — though the food pantry — to those in the community experiencing food insecurity who may also have cats and dogs in their families in need.
It’s in the blood
HFH Exhibitions will celebrate author Dacre Stoker presenting “Stoker on Stoker: Secrets Revealed, the Mysteries Behind the Research and Writing of Dracula,” taking place at Cinema Salem on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and also featuring artifacts on display, book signings and screenings of the 1931 film “Dracula” in addition to “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992). Tickets will be available on the Cinema Salem website, and also at www.eventbrite.com/e/dacre-stoker-celebrates-the-125th-anniversary-of-dracula-tickets-419239666127. Appealing to universities, gothic scholars, vampire fans and history buffs, Dacre Stoker’s presentation has fascinated audiences around the world, exploring the issues behind the mysteries that have baffled Dracula scholars and fans since the book’s publication in 1897.
PLAV Harvest Dinner set
Walter Dombrowski Post 63, Polish League of American Veterans U.S.A. will host a Harvest Dinner (DOZYNKI) Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 2, at The Portuguese American War Veterans Post 1 Hall, 103 Tremont St., Peabody, starting a 1 p.m.. Post 63 honors Dombrowski, a Peabody native. All are welcome, tickets are $20. by calling Walter or Ann Blazewicz at 978-531-7999, or mailing check payable to Plav Post 63, 46 Clement Ave., Peabody.
Shakespeare back in Marblehead
Marblehead Little Theater presents Bill Cain’s classic “whodunnit” play “Equivocation,” running at the Firehouse Theater at 12 School St., Marblehead, through Oct. 23. Set in London in 1605, the newly enthroned King James I commands Shakespeare to write a propaganda play to implicate the Catholics in the infamous Gunpowder Plot to blow up Parliament. To avoid the gallows, Shakespeare must learn to “equivocate!” Stay tuned to mltlive.org and MLT’s social media for tickets. For more information, visit: mltlive.org.
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
8-Week free senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called ‘A Matter of Balance’ for seniors on Mondays, through Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/
Salem Education Foundation Grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
Meals on Wheels delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Ipswich outdoor watering ban
A full outdoor water ban is now in effect in Ipswich to protect the town’s water supply. This applies to both users of town water and those who draw from private supplies. Residents may continue to use rainwater collected in barrels. Drought conditions resulting in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil increases the risk of wildland fires, which can take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local resources. Residents should also refrain from using fire pits and to take care when disposing of combustible materials. Please conserve water at home; take shorter showers, turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, create a kitchen compost bin instead of using the garbage disposal.
Gables launches new website
The House of the Seven Gables has launched its newly refreshed website, with improved features for quicker and easier navigation, lively new content, handsome graphics, and colorful imagery — all made possible by a grant from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism to help institutions reliant on tourism stabilize during this phase of COVID-19. More information about staff is available, along with and a campus map. See it for yourself, at: 7gables.org and explore the many offerings and activities of one of Salem's most noted cultural destinations.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of Oct. 17. Subsequent collection weeks are Nov. 28 and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby's Marketplace, 109 Canal St., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit: www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
‘Solace in Books’ for Ukrainian Children
An anonymous member of the Salem Athenaeum has generously offered to match up to $1,000 in donations from the Athenaeum community for the Universal Reading Foundation. This Polish charity is currently supplying Ukrainian books to children who’ve been forced to flee Ukraine. We know you believe in the power of books to provide solace in dark times and hope you’ll join us in bringing a little respite to these children. To make a donation, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/universal-reading-foundation-match/
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business-big-dreams
Digital database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette St. (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.