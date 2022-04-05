Cybersecurity breakfast
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce highlights “Cyberwarfare: Are You Prepared for an Attack?” at its monthly Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, April 6, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Salem Waterfront Hotel, 225 Derby St., Salem. Global unrest has heightened the risk for potential cyberattacks. Learn practical strategies for businesses and clients from our panel of experts— professionals— Douglas Domin, FBI supervisory special agent; Nathaniel C. Gravel, vice president of information security and IT for GraVoc Associates, Inc. in Peabody; Jeff Lauria, vice president of technology for iCorps Technologies in Woburn; Barbara Minkwitz, CFE, regional fraud investigator, vice president, for Eastern Bank; North Shore Chamber President and CEO Karen Andreas will lead this timely discussion. Admission is $50 for Chamber members, $70 for nonmembers. Registration required at: northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565.
Historical context of Ukraine war
On Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m., join former Boston College history professor Cynthia Simmons on Zoom as she provides historical context for the war in Ukraine. Kyiv is the seat of Kievan Rus’, and Eastern Orthodoxy, predating Russia as a state; “Little Russia” was the term for Ukraine during the Russian Empire. Simmons will address the Soviet period, and how the war has more in common with the war of 1942 or 1982 than with the post-Soviet era. Language, religion and cultural identity will be explored. To register for Zoom link, visit: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Beverly Creative Connection April 6
On Wednesday, April 6, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Beverly creatives will gather at Fennel House Studio, 228R Cabot St., Beverly, for the soft launch of the brand new networking series Beverly Creative Connection. This program will gather Beverly’s fellow creatives together for a monthly topical engagement. Presenters at its first gathering include Rachel Borgatti, executive director of Beverly Main Streets, and Erik Modahl, owner of Beantrust Coffeebar and coffee sponsor for this launch event. Local artists and makers donate raffle prizes to support aid to Ukraine. To register for this event, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/beverly-creative-connection-soft-launch-tickets-308712365997. Sign up as a volunteer for the Beverly-Salem Small Business Energy Challenge.
Hamilton-Wenham Library book sale
Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale, kicking off with members night on Friday, April 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (memberships are accepted opening night) and continuing Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday April 11, from 10:15 to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, April 12, from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call 978-468-5577; email: fohwpl@gmail.com; or visit: https://friendsofhwlibrary.org/