‘Traces of the Trade’ in Ipswich
In the feature documentary “Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North,” filmmaker Katrina Browne discovers her New England ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history. She and nine cousins retrace the Triangle Trade and gain new perspectives on the black/white divide. Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich, will host a Wednesday, March 2, screening and discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Call 978-356-2560 with any questions.
Brian Friel’s ‘Translations’ at MLT
Best known for his acclaimed play “Dancing at Lughnasa,” Tony nominated playwright Brian Friels’ “Translation” will be performed in the Marblehead Little Theatre Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St., March 4-13. Set in a 19th century Irish village, the plot revolves around two soldiers from the British Ordinance Survey, who arrive with the mission of anglicizing local Irish place names. Imperial oppression and culture erasure, in all its forms is the villain and Friel goes right to the heart of it. General admission is $25. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. except for a March 6 matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets, visit: www.mltlive.com/2021/09/translations/.