Danvers free Summer Concert Series
Danvers free Summer Concert Series is making music, starting at 6 p.m., at the Danvers Rotary Pavilion on the following dates: Perfect Crime Band on July 27, Annie Brobst Band on Aug. 3, and Decades of Rock on Aug. 24. All shows take place on the lawn at the Pavilion, on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library, so bring your own blanket, chair, bug spray. For more information, visit: www.danversconcerts.com/
Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross
The 2nd annual Soall Viet Kitchen Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross bike race takes place from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Dane Street Beach and Lyons Park, Beverly, with top professional and amateur bike racers. Boasting a new title sponsor, the Cyclocross draws hundreds of racers, including members of the U.S. national team to Lyons Park and Dane Street Beach. There’s a lot of community behind this event, and you can learn all about it at: www.gpb-cx.com.
Top Harvard astronomer on Zoom
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join bestselling author and top Harvard’s top astronomer Avi Loeb on Zoom discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth.” Lob will lays out his controversial theory that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star when a Hawaiian observatory glimpsed an object soaring through our inner solar system, moving so quickly it could only have come from another star. Avi Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University, chair of Harvard’s Department of Astronomy, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He is chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. and in 2017 was one of Time magazine’s twenty-five most influential people in space. Registration for your Zoom link is required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Salem Day at Kernwood Club
Sign-up for the September Salem Day at Kernwood Club will take place only on July 26. The annual fundraiser for the Kernwood Scholarship Fund is now in its seventh year. Walk-in sign-up will be held at the Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Salem residents and city employees sign-up 5-6 p.m.; registration for all golfers runs from 6-7 p.m. Registrations after this date will not be accepted. The cost is $100 per player, payable by check or money order. This year, lunch will not be available. For more information call the Salem Park & Rec Office at 978-744-0924.
Marblehead Summer Dance Performance
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 50th anniversary with the 2022 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 30, at 1:30 p.m. at the studio, 115 Pleasant St. in Marblehead. The performance is free and open to the public, and features students in the MSB’s 2022 Summer Dance Intensive. Highlighting ballet, modern, Spanish sevillanas, and more, it will be performed by Ivan Korn, Carlos Fittante, Nancy Murphy, and Marius Petipa staged by the MSB’s director, Paula K. Shiff. Although the performance is free, donations are accepted to The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund or the North Shore Civic Ballet Company, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. For more information, call 781-631-6262, or e-mail: msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.
Trustees expand concert series
The Trustees of Reservations is expanding its Summer Concerts Series with tickets now on sale to the public for all shows, ranging from Livingston Taylor to Koliba Afro Pop. More than 50 performances will take place at nine properties across the state — nearly double last year. The music will be as diverse as the properties, from large picnic-style shows to intimate performances. Interest is very strong, so act quickly for tickets. The line-up includes the Castle Hill Picnic Concert Series in Ipswich, Thursdays, through Sept. 1. Members, $30 per car; nonmembers, $40 per car. For tickets and entire schedule of all concerts, visit: thetrustees.org/concerts.
57th Annual Beverly Homecoming
Set this year for Aug. 3-7, Beverly Homecoming is the annual summer celebration of the community spirit of Beverly. Events include the Annual Lobster Festival and David S. Lynch Appreciation Day, from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as well as the Homecoming Fireworks, at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. A full schedule of events is available at: beverlyhomecoming.org/events. Questions? Email: beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com.
Beverly Block party volunteers
Interested in volunteering for the Block Party on July 30? Thanks to Be Healthy Beverly, Beverly Main Streets is offering TIPS Certification training to volunteers who want to help make the Block Party as safe, smooth, and fun as possible. If you couldn’t make the in-person training on July 11, there are online training opportunities. Check them out at: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Hot-Days-Summer-in-the-City-with-Beverly-Main-Streets.html?soid=1102009605550&aid=cJJ0glSyC-8.
Post pandemic resilience program
Topsfield’s historic Gould Barn is the setting on Sunday, July 24, for a community and resilience-building program for all of us emerging from this on-again/off-again pandemic of stress and uncertainty. Titled ‘Restart with Art: Explore your Spiritual Identity through Writing, Sketching & Photography,’ it shows you how the arts can and do serve as tools for spiritual inquiry and exploration to enhance lives and strengthen community. Seating is limited, so advance registration is a must at: www.themobilemystic.net.
Introduction to Judaism
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning Sept. 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit lappinfoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.
Habitat for Humanity opportunity
Essex County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Hamilton. Located at 434-436 Asbury St., a 10-home development will be built to include 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom duplexes on the wooded property. The sale price will be $217,000 or less. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Eligible applicants will have incomes up to 60% of area median income which is adjusted for family size and will be chosen by a lottery system. Families wishing to apply are invited to attend one of the following information sessions:
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. — In person at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St., Hamilton.
Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. — Remotely via Teams Meetings: link will be emailed to those who apply.
Salem Willows concerts
The North Shore Concert Band Salem Willows Summer Concert Series are on at 7 p.m., at the Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows, Salem with the following: “Spotlight on the Band” (July 26); “Broadway Showstoppers” (Aug. 2) and “Salute to our Front Line Servers” (Aug. 9). Front Line Servers are invited to the Aug. 9 concert to be honored for their efforts on our behalf during the Covid-19 pandemic. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Parking is free, restrooms are handicap accessible. bring a lawn chair and pack a picnic. Rain dates: Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows. Questions? Contact Gordon Bowman, Band Manager at 978-531-9339 or email: gbbjcb@verizon.net. For notification of postponements, register at: notify.northshoreconcertband.com.
Summer Salsa by the Sea
The Beverly Cultural Council will be hosting free salsa lessons in Lynch Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the basics of salsa, or practice your moves.with dance instruction given by Yaya Rodriguez and music provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Free and open to all; no experience or dance partner required. For more information, visit bevrec.com/classesevents and facebook.com/summersalsabeverly. Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. In rain, will move to the park’s Carriage House.Questions? email: jpaddol@beverlyma.gov, or call 978-921-6067.
The Salem Public Library’s summer programs
Through Sept. 2, the Salem Public Library will be holding in-person fun family-focused summer activities and events for kids. Check out the listings below and register online at: salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667. Weather permitting, this program will be held outdoors so dress for summer sunshine. The Salem Public Library is located at 370 Essex St., Salem. Questions? mansfield@noblenet.org, or call 978-744-0860
Mondays 3:30 p.m. Messy Art for grades K-3 — Join Ms. Suzie for afternoon of fun crafting. And dress for a mess!
Wednesdays 10 a.m. UP Storytime for ages 0-18 months — Join this weekly story time and playgroup with a focus on hands-on, unplugged/no-tech, playtime.
Wednesdays 3:30 p.m. Starlore for Grades K-4 — Join Ms. Laura to hear old stories about the constellations, learn about astronomers who studied them, and make some stellar art projects.
Thursdays 10 a.m. Preschool Storytime for Ages 18 months to 5 years — Young children and caregivers are invited to join us for stories, songs, and games.
Thursdays 4 p.m. SPL Summer Storytime at the Salem Farmers’ Market — for Kids of All Ages. Kids and families are invited to drop-in storytime with Ms. Kate at the Salem Farmers’ Market at Derby Square.
Fridays 10 a.m., Jammin’ with Jen for ages 2 and up — Join Ms. Jen for this fun sing-along program for kids ages 2+ and their adult caregiver(s).
Fridays 3:30 p.m. ,Edible Science for ages 5 and up — Join Miss Jessica for science you can eat! Make your own ice cream, fizzy soda, and more.
{strong style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}SHS Class of ‘64 reunion{/strong}
The Salem High School Class of 1964 will hold its 58th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27, at Supino’s Restaurant, 250 Newbury St., Danvers, from 4 to 8 p.m. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. The event will be informal with unlimited pizza and toppings, salad and non-alcoholic drinks (a full cash bar will be available). Cost is $25 per person, all-inclusive. 50/50 raffle. Classmate-supplied door prizes are welcome. Make checks payable to “Salem High School Class of 1964” and mail to Jim Solovicos, 10 Sylvia Road, Peabody, MA 01960.
Gather & Write for seniors and veterans
Partnering with Patton Homestead, The Room to Write welcomes seniors and veterans to drop in for free informal writing sessions Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in June and July, at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Participants write on the screened porch overlooking the grounds or perhaps in a chair under a tree, and can stay part or all of the time. Novices and would-be novelists alike, bring your own idea, or share inspiration with others. Gather & Write remaining session is July 26. Bring your own writing materials, park paved, upper lot, or on gravel in the lower lot, then make your way to the screened porch either through the front door or around the back of the main house. Questions? Contact Linda Malcolm, coordinator, at: linda@theroomtowrite.org. Or visit: www.theroomtowrite.org, or www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/.
Beverly Public Library’s summer highlights
Beverly Library’s summer programs get off to a great start this June, with events, creative programs and book sales for people of all ages, all for free, all available for registration at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. For more information, contact Ona Ridenour, 978-921-6062, ext. 2135, or email ridenour@noblenet.org.
Every second Friday of each month, 10 to 11 a.m., Modern Love Book Discussion Group — a new daytime book club with fun discussions of popular and contemporary romance authors. Questions? Contact Laurie at formichella@noblenet.org.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
{h3 class=”p1”}Amal Clooney at Salem State{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collection takes place the weeks of June 20, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris..
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Monthly Yoga and Meditation at Peabody Institute Library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and Meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your Yoga mat and Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead ‘Mindfulness and Meditation’ at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
‘Solace in Books’ for Ukrainian Children
An anonymous member of the Salem Athenaeum has generously offered to match up to $1,000 in donations from the Athenaeum community for the Universal Reading Foundation. This Polish charity is currently supplying Ukrainian books to children who’ve been forced to flee Ukraine. We know you believe in the power of books to provide solace in dark times and hope you’ll join us in bringing a little respite to these children. To make a donation, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/universal-reading-foundation-match/
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of April, May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Digital database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.
Events at the Beverly Library
The Beverly Library has a trio of events coming right up, both Zoom and in person. If registration is required, go to: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar. For more information, call 978-921-6062 or visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St., Beverly. Zen Fridays at noon through April and May — Basics of meditation led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in the Sohier Room, Make contact with our own stability and sanity.
‘Sundays at 5’ at Ascension
Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church invites you to inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5.” Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. “Sundays at 5.” speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. For next date and any questions, email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
HOLD FOR MORE INFO: Danvers Summer Fun 2022
July 21, Aug.18, & Sept.15, noon — Porch Swing Open Mic, at The Page House
3rd Wednesday monthly Speaker Series, 7 p.m. — at Tapley Memorial Hall: June 15, Explore the History of the Suffrage Movement: July 20, Explore the Indigenous Peoples of this area.
June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 13, Beer Gardens with live music, at Glen Magna Farms
July 14 & 15, Broadway with Catherine Lamy — at Glen Magna Farms July 14 & 15