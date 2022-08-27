A Latina heritage author panel
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., authors Isabel Cañas, Romina Garber, Priscilla Oliveras, and Caridad Piñeiro will speak in a Zoom event hosted by Peabody Institute Library, Danvers. The authors will share their journeys to becoming published, keeping in mind their diverse Latinx backgrounds, and how their heritage has influenced their writing, characters, publishing journey, and fan base. Cañas, a Mexican-American New York City-based fiction writer, has lived around the world and her work reflects it. Garber is a New York Times and international bestselling author whose books include Lobizona and the ZODIAC series. Oliveras, a Puerto-Rican-Mexican, is a ‘USA Today’ bestselling author who writes contemporary romance with a Latinx flavor, earning Starred Reviews from Publishers Weekly, Kirkus Reviews, O, The Oprah Magazine, Washington Post, New York Times, Registration for Zoom link is required at: danverslibrary.org. Copies of signed books are available at Bank Square Books. Just note in the comments that you’d like the books signed at checkout.
What doomed Tituba
On Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., join author and attorney David Tamanini at the House of the Seven Gables, as he shares his research and knowledge of Tituba, a Barbardos slave girl who was brought to Salem as a family slave and was the first in Salem to be accused in 1692 at the age of 12, of witchcraft. An interview will be followed by an audience discussion, The event is free and coincides with this year’s theme of racial equity. Tamanini’s fictional account, based on copious research, is “Tituba: The Intentional Witch of Salem,” explores the dehumanization, beatings and heartache that motivated her to accuse others of witchcraft. For more information on the in-person event, visit: https://7gables.org/event/tituba-today/, or visit: www.facebook.com/events/212428349107754. The House of the Seven Gables is located at 115 Derby St. Questions? 978-744-0991.
Climate Change: What it means for New England
On Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers presents Quentin Prideaux on Zoom discussing the basic science of climate change and its effect on New England. Combining powerful images of the early effects of climate change with concrete data on what’s happening now, this presentation covers impacts and causes of climate change, actions needed now, and what it all means for the Northeast. Prideaux is a partner in the management consulting firm Alder Associates, and a board member of Sustainable Wellesley. He has a degree in physics, an MBA, and a masters in sustainability from Harvard Extension School. He has long been engaged with climate change action and continually updates his material Registration is required to receive your Zoom link. Go to: danverslibrary.org
Marblehead September Soiree
Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an ‘End of Summer Speakeasy’ a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Lee Mansion Gardens. This festive gathering features the amazing jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails by Bubble Bar Boston; scrumptious hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Vinwood Catering; a fully-stocked cash bar; and a raffle with five unique baskets full of Marblehead items and experiences. Dance the night away in the lower garden to the sounds of the Johnny Ray Band and celebrate the museum and the rich history of our town. Tickets are $125 and include one free drink. A portion of each ticket price will be tax-deductible. Tickets and more information at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
Salem Literary Festival
The Salem Athenaeum presents the 13th free Salem Literary Festival, Sept. 8 through 11. It will be a mix of virtual and in-person events. Over 50 notable writers from across genres and the globe will share their stories and writing advice. Highlights include a virtual opening night conversation between New York Times bestselling authors Alix E. Harrow, author of “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” and “The Once and Future Witches” and Olivie Blake, author of “The Atlas Six” and “The Atlas Paradox”, a virtual virtual event at Cinema Salem, followed by 5 Minute Lit essays. Books and Barks on the Salem Common, conversations between bestselling authors Jenna Blum, Alena Dillon, and their dogs Henry and Penny. All Saturday events are in person at venues around Salem., including the Children’s Lit Festat the Community Life Center (401 Bridge St.) and a story walk in the Ropes Garden (318 Essex St.). For dates and times of events, and to register for online Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org/
‘Sundays at 5’ returns
'Sundays at 5' returns

Ascension Memorial Church's "Sundays at 5" will kickoff the fall on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. "Sundays at 5" is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.

SHS Class of 1958 reunion
Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair and head over to Salem Willows (across from Hobbs) at noon on Wednesday. Sept. 10, for a fun time with your 1958 classmates. It's your 64th reunion and it's free. Let them know you'll be joining them by calling 978-809-2799.

Essex County celebrates arts support
Hundreds of artists and community leaders will converge on Beverly’s Cabot theater, 286 Cabot St., at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 to celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative, Essex County Community Foundation’s support for a strong creative ecosystem in Essex County. This countywide gathering connects the many who play a role in Essex arts and culture. San San Wong of the Barr Foundation; spoken word artist Michelle Poetica and officials from North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody are included in the lineup. Limited registration for optional Beverly arts tours following the summit will focus on architecture, art galleries and the Beverly free wall. Learn how to apply for future collaborative public art grants, place-based project funding and support for under-resourced artists and cultural groups beginning in early 2023. Creative County has awarded nearly $700,000 in partnership grants to support creative partnerships. The program runs till 2 p.m., and breakfast and lunch are included. Tickets are $25 at: www.creativecounty.org
Salem Education Foundation Grants
Salem Education Foundation Grants

Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.

Roots to Kinship
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back author and documentary storyteller Rachael Cerrotti for an interactive, Zoom workshop on how to research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. The program will take place on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Rachael will cover her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and suggest how we may use those resources in retelling our own family stories. At the beginning of the year, patrons read Rachael’s memoir “We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration.” This fall, we invite community members to create their own family histories and tell their own stories, with instruction and inspiration from the author, including stories from her new podcast, “The Memory Generation.” Register for your Zoom link on the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels

Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.

Banned Book Club

A new Banned Book Club for teens will meet the first Wednesday of every month starting Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. A banned book is a book that has been removed from a school or library due to objections. Banning books is a form of censorship that the Peabody Library stands against, and instead invites teens to celebrate their freedom to read. No need to read specific books for this group or a specific book for these meetings, but you're encouraged to read (at least part of) a banned book, or to have an interest in the topic you've read in order to chat about it. Snacks will be on hand. This program is free, registrations is encouraged at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar — where you will also find more information.

2022 Diamond Awards
The North Shore Chamber celebrates five extraordinary women of leadership and influence with 2022 Diamond Awards. This year’s recipients are regarded for their commitment and passion for leading with purpose, empowering women, serving others and making an impact professionally and personally. The honorees are: Samanda Morales, co-founder and CEO, Ahora, Inc., Lynnfield; Kim Rock, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Institution for Savings, Newburyport headquarters; Darcia Tremblay, Owner and President, Silver Lining Solutions, Rowley; Kathleen Walsh, President and CEO, YMCA of Metro North, Peabody/Lynn/Saugus; Betsy Merry, posthumously, real estate broker, businesswoman, community advocate, MerryFox Realty, Salem. Nominated by their peers, they will be honored at the North Shore Chamber’s second annual Diamond Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Kernwood Country Club in Salem. Tickets are $50 for members, $70 for nonmembers. More information at northshorechamber.org.
SHS Class of '61 reunion

The Salem High Class of '61 will hold its 61st reunion on Thursday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Danversport (formerly Danversport Yacht Club) in Danvers. Classmates, spouses, friends and relatives are welcome. The event includes a buffet luncheon. Cost is $40 per person. For more details contact P. Stafford at: sqkrlily@aol.com

Reimagining Retirement

Seaglass Village invites all seniors in Marblehead and Swampscott to a free event, 'Reimagining Retirement,' at the First Church Congregational (indoors), 40 Monument Ave., Swampscott, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a band, wine, soft drinks, light refreshments, and some very funny retirement stories. Seaglass Village members in Marblehead, Nahant and Swampscott, have been receiving volunteer services such as rides to appointments, help with household and garden chores, assistance with pesky technical questions, and friendly visits, as well as gatherings, beach parties, historic houses, restaurants, etc. It's neighbors helping neighbors to age in place, and it's fun and healthy for body and spirit. Parking is free, and you'll find more information at www.seaglassvillage.org. To RSVP, call 781-718-0401. All attendees must be fully vaccinated.

Danvers Summer Concert Series
Danvers Summer Concert Series makes for a perfect summer evening for Danvers residents and locals on the North Shore and Cape Ann. Next up, on Aug. 24, Decades of Rock. Shows begin at 6 p.m. at the Danvers Rotary Pavilion on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and Bug spray. And did we mention? All concerts are free., thanks to sponsorship by GMC Danvers, part of the Village Automotive Group, and Mead Web Design. For more information, visit: www.danversconcerts.com/
Ipswich Outdoor Watering Ban
A full outdoor water ban is now in effect in Ipswich to protect the Town’s water supply. This applies to both users of town water and those who draw from private supplies. Residents may continue to use rainwater collected in barrels. Drought conditions resulting in dry grass, shrubbery, and forest areas, as well as dry soil increases the risk of wildland fires, which can take multiple days to extinguish and exhaust local resources. Residents should also refrain from using fire pits and to take care when disposing of combustible materials. Please conserve water at home; take shorter showers, Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, Create a kitchen compost bin instead of using the garbage disposal.
Gables launches new website
The House of the Seven Gables has launched its newly refreshed website, with improved features for quicker and easier navigation, lively new content, handsome graphics, and colorful imagery — all made possible by a grant from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism to help institutions reliant on tourism stabilize during this phase of COVID-19. More information about staff is available, along with and a campus map. See it for yourself, at: 7gables.org and explore the many offerings and activities of one of Salem’s most noted cultural destinations.
Top Harvard astronomer on Zoom
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join bestselling author and Harvard's top astronomer, Avi Loeb, on Zoom discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, "Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth." Loeb lays out his controversial theory that our solar system was recently visited by advanced alien technology from a distant star when a Hawaiian observatory glimpsed an object soaring through our inner solar system, moving so quickly it could only have come from another star. Avi Loeb is the Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University, chair of Harvard's Department of Astronomy, founding director of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative, and director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He is chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. and in 2017 was one of Time magazine's twenty-five most influential people in space. Registration for your Zoom link is required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org

Trustees expand concert series
The Trustees of Reservations is expanding its Summer Concerts Series with tickets now on sale to the public for all shows, ranging from Livingston Taylor to Koliba Afro Pop. More than 50 performances will take place at nine properties across the state — nearly double last year. The music will be as diverse as the properties, from large picnic-style shows to intimate performances. Interest is very strong, so act quickly for tickets. The line-up includes the Castle Hill Picnic Concert Series in Ipswich, Thursdays, through Sept. 1. Members, $30 per car; nonmembers, $40 per car. For tickets and entire schedule of all concerts, visit: thetrustees.org/concerts.{/div}{/div}{/div}
Introduction to Judaism
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning Sept. 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit lappinfoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.
Summer Salsa by the Sea
The Beverly Cultural Council will be hosting free salsa lessons in Lynch Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the basics of salsa, or practice your moves.with dance instruction given by Yaya Rodriguez and music provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Free and open to all; no experience or dance partner required. For more information, visit bevrec.com/classesevents and facebook.com/summersalsabeverly. Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. In rain, will move to the park’s Carriage House.Questions? email: jpaddol@beverlyma.gov, or call 978-921-6067.
The Salem Public Library’s summer programs
Through Sept. 2, the Salem Public Library will be holding in-person fun family-focused summer activities and events for kids. Check out the listings below and register online at: salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667. Weather permitting, this program will be held outdoors so dress for summer sunshine. The Salem Public Library is located at 370 Essex St., Salem. Questions? mansfield@noblenet.org, or call 978-744-0860
Mondays 3:30 p.m. Messy Art for grades K-3 — Join Ms. Suzie for afternoon of fun crafting. And dress for a mess!
Wednesdays 10 a.m. UP Storytime for ages 0-18 months — Join this weekly story time and playgroup with a focus on hands-on, unplugged/no-tech, playtime.
Wednesdays 3:30 p.m. Starlore for Grades K-4 — Join Ms. Laura to hear old stories about the constellations, learn about astronomers who studied them, and make some stellar art projects.
Thursdays 10 a.m. Preschool Storytime for Ages 18 months to 5 years — Young children and caregivers are invited to join us for stories, songs, and games.
Thursdays 4 p.m. SPL Summer Storytime at the Salem Farmers’ Market — for Kids of All Ages. Kids and families are invited to drop-in storytime with Ms. Kate at the Salem Farmers’ Market at Derby Square.
Fridays 10 a.m., Jammin’ with Jen for ages 2 and up — Join Ms. Jen for this fun sing-along program for kids ages 2+ and their adult caregiver(s).
Fridays 3:30 p.m. ,Edible Science for ages 5 and up — Join Miss Jessica for science you can eat! Make your own ice cream, fizzy soda, and more.
SHS Class of '64 reunion
The Salem High School Class of 1964 will hold its 58th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27, at Supino’s Restaurant, 250 Newbury St., Danvers, from 4 to 8 p.m. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. The event will be informal with unlimited pizza and toppings, salad and non-alcoholic drinks (a full cash bar will be available). Cost is $25 per person, all-inclusive. 50/50 raffle. Classmate-supplied door prizes are welcome. Make checks payable to “Salem High School Class of 1964” and mail to Jim Solovicos, 10 Sylvia Road, Peabody, MA 01960.
At Beverly Public Library
At Beverly Public Library

Lots more summer events are waiting for you at Beverly Public Library. All are free, and all are available for registration at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. Every second Friday of each month, for instance, you're welcome to join Modern Love Book Discussion Group — a new daytime book club with fun discussions of popular and contemporary romance authors running from 10 to 11 a.m., at the library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information, call Ona Ridenour at 978-921-6062, ext. 2135, or email ridenour@noblenet.org.

Amal Clooney at Salem State
{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris..
Monday Mornings at Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library’s popular Monday Mornings series is back, live via Zoom. For the full schedule and to register, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings. Questions? Email ridenour@noblenet.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
Monthly Yoga and Meditation at Peabody Institute Library
This spring, the Peabody Institute Library is returning to in-person yoga classes and meditations. Yoga meets twice a month, and Meditation meets once a month, both in the 2nd floor Tech Lab area of the Main Library 182 Main St., Peabody. So grab your Yoga mat and Join Kelley Rae Unger, Registered Yoga Teacher (E-RYT), for Gentle Yoga at 11 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of every month. Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/. The class emphasize slow, safe movement, and mind-body awareness. On the third or fourth Tuesday of every month, Reiki Master Valerie York will lead ‘Mindfulness and Meditation’ at 6:30 p.m., Register at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/2022-march/ Bring water and a journal, as you may want to take notes. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, email: gtoth@noblenet.org, or visit: www.peabodylibrary.org
‘Solace in Books’ for Ukrainian Children
An anonymous member of the Salem Athenaeum has generously offered to match up to $1,000 in donations from the Athenaeum community for the Universal Reading Foundation. This Polish charity is currently supplying Ukrainian books to children who’ve been forced to flee Ukraine. We know you believe in the power of books to provide solace in dark times and hope you’ll join us in bringing a little respite to these children. To make a donation, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/universal-reading-foundation-match/
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who’ll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of April, May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Digital database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.
Korumpas Memorial Scholarship open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarship is now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the first place candidate and a $2,000 nonrenewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of his/her high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary, Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.
Events at the Beverly Library
The Beverly Library has a trio of events coming right up, both Zoom and in person. If registration is required, go to: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar. For more information, call 978-921-6062 or visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St., Beverly. Zen Fridays at noon through April and May — Basics of meditation led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in the Sohier Room, Make contact with our own stability and sanity.