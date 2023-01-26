‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
'Heartstopper' Trivia Night
The Peabody Library’s teen department will host a Heartstopper-themed trivia challenge on Monday, Feb. 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Participants will answer increasingly difficult questions about the popular graphic novel series for a chance to win a copy of the official Heartstopper coloring book. Snacks will be provided. This program is free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required. Visit the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. The Peabody Institute Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Questions? Email abridgewater@noblenet.org or call 978-531-0100.
For jobseekers, 50 and older
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host the first of a special four-session for jobseekers 50 or older Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m., Facilitated on Zoom by Deborah Hope, MBA, PCIC, an experienced executive career coach, the sessions help with invaluable networking and workshops. Registration a must for Zoom link. Visit: danverslibrary.org.
'Cooked: Survival by Zip Code'
Greenbelt, Essex County's land trust, will continue its free 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., with “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code — Film and Discussion.” Marcos Luna, professor at Salem State’s Department of Geography and Sustainability, will explain how mapping tools can help save lives. The event is hosted by Lynn Museum/Lynn Art, Lynn, with free parking available.
Love letter to Robin Williams
"Being Robin," a non-fiction movie described as “a love letter to Robin Williams” by filmmaker/performer Roger Kabler, will be shown at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., in Beverly, on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Like so many millions, Kabler loved Williams and says he was possessed by his spirit while making this film. The “giddy, unstoppable outpouring of free association, scatology, neediness, mawkishness, and comic genius,” goes along its 'Robin-esque' way with archival footage, narration, and re-enactment of actual events. Kabler will be on hand pre- and post-screening and a Q&A. Tickets and information are available at thecabot.org. Learn more about the film at www.beingrobinthemovie.com.
End of life care planning
The West Branch Library will host an informational session on End of Life Care Planning on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. Learn about planning for end of life care with Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit that helps promote conversations on planning for end of life care, and empowers people to claim their voice and agency in doing so. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. Check the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.