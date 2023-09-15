Book Binding for Teens
Join us in the Community Room of the West Branch Library on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 6P p.m., to learn the art of bookbinding, and create your own book with Staci, a local author and expert book binder, who’ll guide you through the process and give you inspiration for your creations. This program is free and open to the public. For ages 11+. Registration is required as space is limited. Visit the Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more info.
Holocaust Symposium for Teens
Jewish students in grades 9-12 are invited to participate in a Holocaust Symposium for Teens on Monday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hadassah Brandeis Institute in Waltham. The symposium will be facilitated by Deborah Coltin, Executive Director of Lappin Foundation. There will be bus transportation from the North Shore. The symposium will include film, discussions, a tour of the new multi-media art and music exhibit Lives Eliminated, Dreams Illuminated, and the opportunity to meet a Holocaust survivor. Students will receive a certificate at the conclusion of the symposium. Lunch will be served. The symposium is free. Registration is required by Sept.r 28, 2023. The symposium is a program of the Dr. David M. Milch Foundation in partnership with Hadassah Brandeis Institute and is supported by Lappin Foundation, CJP and the Jewish Teen Initiative. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
A Wing and a Prayer
On Monday., Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library,, 15 Sylvan ST., Danvers will host journalist and author Anders Gyllenhaal discussing highlights of his new book, A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds, which he co-authored with his wife, Beverly. This is the story of what’s being done to save birds in the midst of dramatic downturns in North American populations. His talk also touches on the spiritual side of birds and how birding can strengthen your faith. Their presentation draws on their 25,000 miles of travel across the hemisphere researching the book, interviews with 300 people in every station in the world of birds, and scores of photos of the birds featured in these pages. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Craft And Chat Morning
On Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School, 3 Brook Rd, Marblehead, invites you for a morning of crafty camaraderie in the Program Room. Bring your knitting, beadwork, sketchbook or any personal craft to create and share ideas. No registration required. For additional information, please visit www.abbotlibrary.org, or emai:l mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481.
Rosh Hashana Story Time
Swampscott Public Library and Lappin Foundation invite Jewish and interfaith families with children ages six and younger to PJ Library’s Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) Story Time on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Swampscott Public Library, 61 Burrill S., Swampscott. Families will enjoy a story and craft about the Jewish New Year. The story time is free and walk-ins are welcome, but registration is appreciated at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, email lynne@lappinfoundation.org. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. PJ Library Rosh Hashana Story Time is supported by CJP, Epstein Hillel School, and Congregation Ahabat Sholom.
At Salem Public Library
Salem Public Library, 370 Essex St., Salem, kicks off its Fall Programs on Sept.r 25. Programs continue till December 15. No programs will be held Thanksgiving week. Please register for programs online at https://salempl.org/calendar/ or by calling 978-744-9667.
Mondays 10 to 11 am., Tell Me a Cuento bilingual storytime — for ages 18 months to 5 years, with Ms. Suzie in Spanish & English. Cuentos, canciones y rimas en Español e Inglés para niños y sus padres o cuidadores. Please register each week.
Tuesdays 10 to 10:30 a,m, Sensory Bins — Children ages 18 mo — 3 years (with caregiver) learn and explore through hands-on tactile play! Dress for a mess. Please register each week.