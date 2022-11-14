Free virtual domestic/workplace violence training
Join Employers Against Domestic Violence on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. or Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., for a free virtual training session to learn what domestic and workplace violence is and how you can support employees in abusive relationships. In these one-hour sessions, attendees will learn the best practices for prevention, education, and available resources. This training important because statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence show: 33.9% of Massachusetts women and 31.7% of Massachusetts men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes; in 2019, there were 28 domestic violence homicides in Massachusetts; and in one day in 2019, 1,857 adult and child survivors were served by Massachusetts domestic violence programs. Another 441 requests of services went unmet due to lack of resources. Employers Against Domestic Violence is a nonprofit membership organization uniting Massachusetts employers with experts in the fields of domestic and workplace violence. Register for the free, virtual training at www.eadvma.org/seminarstraining. SHRM recertification credits are offered for this training.
No mattresses in the trash
As of Oct. 31, mattresses, and box springs will no longer be collected with the city of Peabody's curbside trash collection and do not qualify as a bulk item due to the state’s new ban on mattresses from the trash stream (they must be recycled instead). Going forward, when you purchase a new mattress, the state recommends that you ask the retailer to collect your old one. In Peabody, you can bring your old mattress to the Peabody Recycling Center at 50 Farm Ave. Residents can purchase a $20 per mattress disposal sticker and a $20 per box spring disposal sticker. Stickers can be purchased at the Department of Public Services main office at 50 Farm Ave., the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, any branch of the Peabody Institute Library, or online at www.peabody-ma.gov. Residents are also free to use other private disposal options if they choose and will be responsible for all associated costs. Call DPS with any questions or concerns at 978-536-0600.
Joys of Winter
The Danvers Art Association is accepting submissions this week for its art show, the Joys of Winter, at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St. The show opens Saturday, Nov. 19, with a public reception from 2-4 p.m., and will run through Dec. 31. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the library’s lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers in neighboring communities are welcome to exhibit. There is no fee to enter, but artists’ entries must portray the joys of winter through such inspirations as landscapes, seascapes, cityscapes, nature, people, animals, pets, etc. Drop-off will be in the Standring Room, Nov. 14, 6-8 p.m.; Nov. 15, 2-5 p.m.; and Nov. 16, 2-5 p.m. The show will offer all artistic abilities an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art. All artists will have the option to sell their work, with commissions of 10% to the Danvers Art Association, 10% to the library and 80% to the artist. To participate in the show, contact Jim Morrocco for details at jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.
Friends of Beverly Animals 2023 calendars on sale
Our 2023 calendars are on sale now at the Beverly stores listed below. Great for holiday and birthday gifts, the more you buy, the more you help to cover veterinary care, food and supplies so needed for local stray and homeless animals in and around Beverly. Calendar can also be shipped by request. To purchase, visit: www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org/ and click on the yellow DONATE button on the right side of webpage. In the subsequent PayPal form, leave the address you would like calendar shipped to and number of calendars purchased. Calendars are $15 + $4 shipping for first calendar + $1 for each additional calendar. Questions? Email: fobacalendar@gmail.com or call 978-927-4157.
Copper Dog Books: 272 Cabot St., Beverly — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily. Phone: 978-969-3460.
DogSpa: 45 Enon St., #5, Beverly — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Phone: 978-922-9227.
Dogs by Design & Cats Too!: 131 Dodge St., Beverly — Mondays, 9 a.m to 1 p.m, Tuesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call first, 978-998-7620.
Beverly Farms Art Exhibit
The Beverly Guild of Artists and the Beverly Farms Library are sponsoring a monthlong Art Exhibit through Nov. 30, during open hours, 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Beverly Farms Library, 24 Vine St., Beverly. Participating artists are: Natalie Bacheller, Claire Curtin, Katerina Gates, Martin Lian, Martha Lincoln, Amy McKenna, Ron Pruett, Marcia Savory, Mary Scannell, Anna Marie Walsh and Joe Woitkowski will exhibit their artwork in Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Graphics, Mixed Media and Photography. All are welcome to view this great range and variety of work capturing all the moods and sights of Beverly, Cape Ann, and other landscapes, seascapes, nature, as well as still lifes. Questions? Email: bef@noblenet.org
Turkey Dinner
Pick up a turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, between 1 and 3 p.m. Comes complete with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and vegetables, all ready to heat up in a a microwaveable container Limited number available, so first come first served. Place your order, $7 per dinner, with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 17.
Eerie Events
at PEM
Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) is offering a month-long Eerie Events with three special attractions. "The Salem Witch Trials: The Towne Sisters," a pop-up experience on view through Nov. 28, offers views of rare original documents that illustrate how the Towne sisters — Rebecca Nurse, Mary Esty and Sarah Cloyce — experienced the trials. Self-guided Salem Witch Trials Walk is a 90-minute audio tour; experience authentic Witch Trial documents and objects in Salem and visit key sites in the downtown. Tour free with museum admission. Pop-Up Halloween Shop will offer unique seasonal specialty goodies. Located at 181 Essex St. Open Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to. 6 p.m. For more, www.pem.org/halloween.
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Weekly free
senior workshops
The Hamilton Senior Center will be holding free workshops called 'A Matter of Balance' for seniors on Mondays, through Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The focus will be on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.. Learn more at: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off
in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. The next curbside yard waste collection is scheduled the week of April 18. Subsequent curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Hamilton Police
Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores
Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.