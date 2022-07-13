SHS Class of '64 reunion
The Salem High School Class of 1964 will hold its 58th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27, at Supino's Restaurant, 250 Newbury St., Danvers, from 4 to 8 p.m. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. The event will be informal with unlimited pizza and toppings, salad and non-alcoholic drinks (a full cash bar will be available). Cost is $25 per person, all-inclusive. 50/50 raffle. Classmate-supplied door prizes are welcome. Make checks payable to "Salem High School Class of 1964" and mail to Jim Solovicos, 10 Sylvia Road, Peabody, MA 01960.
Concours D'elegance at Endicott
Excellence, style, and elegance are what it's all about when Endicott College’s historic Misselwood Estate hosts the 12th annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance July 15-17. If cars are your passion, this one's for you. The premiere annual display of cars and motorcycles from across North America, celebrity and movie cars, race cars, ’50s-era Buicks and the Ferrari Dino, are among the classics. The July 16 Cars & Coffee and Tour d’Elegance events are free; all other events are ticketed. All proceeds support Endicott College student scholarships. Sunday's main event features live music, food trucks, art, a silent auction, premier sponsors, vendors, and an elegant VIP Pavilion. Kick-Off off reception is Friday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m. Cars & Coffee Saturday is July 16, 8 to 11 a.m., with free viewing; from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 12th Anniversary Dinner is Saturday, July 16, 6 to 9 p.m. Main event day is Sunday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For tickets, parking, directions, etc., visit misselwoodconcours.com
Trustees expand concert series
The Trustees of Reservations is expanding its Summer Concerts Series with tickets now on sale to the public for all shows, ranging from Livingston Taylor to Koliba Afro Pop. More than 50 performances will take place at nine properties across the Commonwealth—nearly double last year. The music will be as diverse as the properties, from large picnic-style shows to intimate performances. Interest is very strong, so act quickly for tickets. The Summer Concerts at The Trustees lineup includes: The line-up includes the Castle Hill Picnic Concert Series in Ipswich, Thursdays, July 7 – Sept. 1 Members: $30 per car | Nonmembers: $40 per car. For tickets and entire schedule of all concerts, visit: thetrustees.org/concerts..
57th Annual Beverly Homecoming
Set this year for Aug. 3 — 7, Beverly Homecoming is the annual summer celebration of the community spirit of Beverly. Events include the Annual Lobster Festival and David S. Lynch Appreciation Day, from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug.3, as well as the Homecoming Fireworks, at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. In between, are the Yankee 5K Road Race, Senior Day in the Park, the BevRec Carnival, an ice cream social, Tiny Tots Day, concerts, a family movie night, a pickleball tournament, cardboard boat races, and much more. A full schedule of events is available at: beverlyhomecoming.org/events. Questions? Email: beverlyhomecoming@gmail.com.
Beverly Block party volunteers
Interested in volunteering for the Block Party on July 30? Thanks to our friends at Be Healthy Beverly, Beverly Main Streets is offering TIPS Certification training to volunteers who want to help us make the Block Party as safe, smooth, and fun as possible!. Training takes place in person on Monday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Can't make that date? We can get you hooked up with an online training, or have plenty of other opportunities to help out, so check them out at: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Hot-Days-Summer-in-the-City-with-Beverly-Main-Streets.html?soid=1102009605550&aid=cJJ0glSyC-8.
Open Mic Night in Ipswich
The Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich, resumes its popular Annual Open Mic on Saturday, July 16, featuring wonderful musical variety from friends and neighbors. Admission is $10, and light refreshments are available. Advance signup is now open for those who would like a slot, and participants are asked to check in between 6 and 6:30 on the July 16. Always one of Along The Way's most popular events. Doors open to audience at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Questions? Call 978-350-2487.
Post pandemic resilience program
Topsfield's historic Gould Barn will is the setting on Sunday, July 24, for a community and resilience-building program for all of us emerging from this on-again/off-again pandemic of stress and uncertainty. Titled "Restart with Art: Explore your Spiritual Identity through Writing, Sketching & Photography," the program shows you how the arts can and do serve as tools for spiritual inquiry and exploration to enhance lives and strengthen community. Seating is limited, so advance registration is a must at: www.themobilemystic.net.
Introduction to Judaism
Registration is open for Introduction to Judaism, a free 21-week course designed for individuals of faiths other than Judaism who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism. Classes will be held online beginning September 8. For more information and the class schedule, visit LappinFoundation.org or contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450. Introduction to Judaism is a free program of Lappin Foundation and the North Shore Rabbis and Cantors Association funded with generous support from the Morton and Lillian Waldfogel Foundation.
Yoga at Peabody Institute Library
Join yoga instructor Mary Beth Clancy Wednesday evenings at 6:30 at a new weekly slow flow yoga class for all levels, continuing July 20, at Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, "Revibe" your energy through breath meditation, release stress, and strengthen body mind spirit. Enjoy once a month mini sound meditation (crystal bowls, ocean drum, zaphir, chimes). Students are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats, pillows, and towels, but the library also has mats and other props available to use. Interested? Register at peabodylibrary.org/calendar. Questions? Call 978-531-0100.
Habitat for Humanity opportunity
Essex County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Hamilton. Located at 434-436 Asbury Street, a 10-home development will be built to include 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom duplexes on the wooded property. The sale price will be $217,000 or less. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Eligible applicants will have incomes up to 60% of area median income which is adjusted for family size and will be chosen by a lottery system. Families wishing to apply are invited to attend one of the following information sessions, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. — In person at Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St., Hamilton, and Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. — Remotely via Teams Meetings: link will be emailed to those who apply.
Salem Willows concerts begin
The North Shore Concert Band Salem Willows Summer Concert Series are on at 7 p.m., at the Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows, Salem with the following: “March Madness, Sousa to Williams” (July 19); “Spotlight on the Band” (July 26); “Broadway Showstoppers” (Aug. 2) and “Salute to our Front Line Servers” (Aug. 9). Front Line Servers are invited to the Aug. 9 concert to be honored for their efforts on our behalf during the Covid-19 pandemic. Concerts begin at 7 pm. Parking is free, restrooms are handicap accessible. bring a lawn chair and pack a picnic. Rain dates: Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows. Questions? Contact Gordon Bowman, Band Manager at 978-531-9339 email: gbbjcb@verizon.net For notification of postponements, register at: notify.northshoreconcertband.com.
Summer Salsa by the Sea
The Beverly Cultural Council will be hosting free salsa lessons in Lynch Park, on Wednesday, Aug 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn the basics of salsa, or practice your moves.with dance instruction given by Yaya Rodriguez and music provided by DJ Franklin Condori. Free and open to all; no experience or dance partner required. For more information, visit bevrec.com/classesevents and facebook.com/summersalsabeverly. Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly, MA 01915. In rain, will move to the park’s Carriage House.Questions? email: jpaddol@beverlyma.gov, or call 978-921-6067.