Abbot Public Library collects for Bruins PJ drive at Eveleth School
Abbot Public Library has teamed up with the Boston Bruins and Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, as well as other libraries, schools, and organizations, to participate in the 16th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. The goal is 10,000 pairs of new pjs. Many go to local DCF offices, benefitting local kids and teens. The library will be collecting new pjs for babies, children, and teens, particularly the following sizes: Girls: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 5/6 (child S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M): Boys: 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 10/12 (child L), 14/16 (child XL/adult S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M). Bring new pjs to Abbot Public Library, 3 Brook Road in Marblehead, during open hours. The donation box is right inside the main entrance. If you prefer to make a monetary donation, go to: www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston/pjdrive. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org, or call 781-631-1481.
An evening with MLT's 'Tuck Everlasting' cast
Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt is the starting point for the adaptation by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle for Marblehead Little Theatre’s 'Tuck Everlasting' running from Feb. 24 to March 5. Director Trudi Olivetti along with the actors are joining library staff at the Eveleth School location for a collaborative program with songs from the musical and a book and script discussion. Up for discussion will be themes and characters in the book and the challenges in translating the book to musical theater. The five actors - Emilia Tagliani, Allison Russell, Andrew Haninson, Breden Foley, and AJ Macrina - will be on hand to perform more songs from the show. There will be a Q&A, and attendees may enter a raffle for a prize of free tickets to a performance. Registration is required - at 781-631-1481. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, or email: mar@noblenet.org.
Legislative Forum & Breakfast
On Mar 29, at 7:30 a.m., the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Forum & Breakfast at the Boston Marriott-Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. The focus of the forum will be on three key areas impacting businesses of all sizes in attracting and retaining employees. Doors will open at 7 a.m. for registration, coffee and networking. At 7:30 a.m., a full plated breakfast will be served. The forum starts at 8 a.m. Admission is: $45 Members, $60 General Admission/Non-members, $45 Sponsor a PVMHS student. Visit: https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2023-legislative-forum-breakfast-8237
Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 highlights NSPO Winter Concert
The 5th Symphony of Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich highlights the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra’s winter concert Sunday, Feb. 26, 3 p.m. at Swampscott High School. The concert program includes Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto featuring soloist Adrian Jojatu and Tchaikovsky’s lively “Capriccio Italien.” Tickets available at the door for $30, seniors and students $25, and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available for advance purchase online at www.nspo.org. NSPO Music Director Robert Lehmann touts the Shostakovich symphony for its “…vigor, passion, melody, and triumphal ending…” while noting its political significance. “The symphony contains the composer’s 'secretly overt' message. Shostakovich had earned the ire of the Soviet government, including Joseph Stalin himself, for the composition in 1934 of the opera 'Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District', which featured a racy plot and daring musical score. Stalin condemned the work and critics scorned Shostakovich,” Lehmann says. After the opera, Shostakovich faced an impossible practical and ethical dilemma: How could he ingratiate himself back into Soviet artistic life, and survive, and yet remain true to himself and to his artistry and beliefs? The dilemma inspired him to write his 5th Symphony, which pleased the politburo and which he called “an artist's reply to just criticism”. Inwardly, the symphony evokes the despair that Shostakovich shared with many of his countrymen of life under Stalin. For full concert information, visit www.nspo.org or contact info@nspo.org. The NSPO is committed to the health and safety of all patrons and musicians. While the NSPO will not require COVID vaccination proof or other measures, patrons who are at high risk for infection are encouraged to wear a mask and always maintain ‘social distancing’ inside Swampscott High School.
Salem mayoral forum
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m., The Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts at Salem State University, 356 Lafayette St., Salem, will host a forum for all candidates who qualify for the upcoming special election for Mayor of Salem. The forum will be moderated by Karen Andreas, president and CEO of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and former publisher of North of Boston Media Group, and precedes the March 28 preliminary election to narrow candidates to two. The final election is May 16 for a term ending in 2025. The special election follows the departure of now Lt. Gov. Kimberley Driscoll. Seating is limited and registration is required at: salemstate.edu/mayoralforum or by calling 978-542-5023.
Peabody West Little League
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular group meetings. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and March offers a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information on a meeting that interests you, visit the links listed on the website at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540
March 7, 21, at 7 p.m., Salem Writers Group — Meetings are hybrid on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. — Incessant Pipe Poetry Salon
March 16, at 7 p.m. — Book lovers share their favorite reads via Zoom.
March 11 at 11 a.m. — Consider the Lobster by David Foster Wallace.— a hybrid.discussion.
March 13 at 7 p.m. — Monday Evening Conversations. Send proposal for topic to be discussed to: books@salemathenaeum.net.
March 15 at 7 p.m. — Reappraisal Reading Circle discusses George Gissing (1880-1903).
Athenaeum on Social Media — facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/
Goodreads: — www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
College Admissions Workshop
Overwhelmed by the enormity of the college admissions task? A free, in-person “College Admissions 101” workshop led by Attorney Honoria DaSilva-Kilgore, founder of Personal College Counseling, Inc. (PCCI) of Raynham, MA will be held Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Torigian Family YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., Peabody, attorney DaSilva-Kilgore offers helpful insight covering topics including: 1) Choosing a college/university thats a good match for your interests, lifestyle and budget, 2) Getting the best financial package and maximizing merit scholarship dollars. The workshop is geared towards high school Freshmen, Sophomores and Juniors and their families. Registration is required. RSVP by Feb. 28 to https://conta.cc/3XmrEI
African-American activism in Essex County
Essex Heritage invites you to join a free symposium on Saturday, March 25, at Salem State University. Local educators, historians, scholars, and students will explore the history of African American activism in Essex County. How can primary sources from the region’s past and contemporary voices in the local Black community inform our understanding of how to approach this topic? How are local museums, educators, and cultural institutions exploring these stories? Join us as we consider these and other questions via scholarly presentations, topic-specific break-out sessions, critical discussions, and facilitated activities. Attendees will also join Dan Lipcan, Ann C. Pingree Director of PEM’s Phillips Library, for a tour of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibition “Let None Be Excluded." Coffee will be provided and lunch can be purchased. Registration is required at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdeYjgj8j-3Q01FsUrF36I_TffgeBbuFDSG2U13tGbU5SJ8qg/viewform
Window Decorating Competition
Your favorite local shops are brightening up downtown Beverly in a competition by creating eye-catching window displays. Displays will be up through Sunday, Feb 26, and you'll help choose the winner. Each storefront has a QR code for you to scan and follow to the voting poll. You'll also find a list of participating businesses at: https://bevmain.org/events/shop-small-events/. Take a stroll through downtown Beverly and see what our local artists and business owners have created.
Drop-in Tech Help
On Wednesday, March 8, the Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library offers Drop-in Tech Help from 1 to 4 p.m., in the Community Room. Meet with the Technology Librarian to learn about your devices, such as Tablets or Cellphones, or how to navigate your email and other software. The West Branch is located at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. This program is free and open to the public, and registration is not required. For more information, call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or visit us online or in person at the Public Service Desk.
Peabody Institute Library, Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some great new activities in store for you as we transition into spring. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library's. Registration helpful but not required.
Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m., Make a Felt Flower Brooch — With librarian Gabi leading a step by step project to make a brooch out of felt and embroidery thread. All supplies and instructions are provided. Some sewing experience is helpful but beginners are welcome! Register as noted above, as supplies are limited.
Monday, April 10, 6:30 p.m., Make a Cross-Stitched Bookmark — Join Gabii making bookmarks step-by-step from perforated paper, pages from discarded books, and cross-stitching. Step Take home a professional-looking bookmark. Register as noted above.
Tuesday, April 25, 6:30 p.m., Make a Cheerful Polymer Clay Charm — crafty librarian Catherine shows you how to make a cheerful spring-themed charm from polymer clay. Choose to display your finished charm on a keychain or jewelry. Clay and tools provided. Register as noted above.
Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., will hold a presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m.in the Sohier Room by Barnat Beverly LLC on the proposed development above the MBTA Parking Garage at 100 Rantoul St. ("Holmes Phase II"), as well as updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. All Ward 2 residents and business owners are encouraged to attend. Questions? beverlyw2ca@gmail.com
'Bake it Till You Make It'
'Bake it Till You Make It' is part of a series of programs intended to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness, is free, and will be held in person on Monday, March 6, at 6 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Make a tasty snack while learning how to take better care of your mental health. Bake it Till You Make it is a workshop led by mental health advocate Dayna Altman. Teens learn to make Oreo truffles while learning about Dayna's path to healing on her own mental health journey. Supported by a grant from the Peabody Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. To register or learn more, visit: atpeabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Teen Yoga
Yoga teacher and art therapist Jill Manos will lead biweekly beginner yoga classes, free, for middle and high school students beginning March 15 at 3 p.m. Held at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, these classes are meant for teens to decompress after school, o get in touch with their physical and mental health. No previous yoga experience is necessary. Jill is a C-IAYT Yoga Therapist, 500hr Yoga Teacher, Artist, Nia White Belt Certified, and Reiki 2 Certified. This is part of a series of programs to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness and is supported in part by a grant from the Peabody Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Open to tweens and teens grades 6-12. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Kids Theater Arts Workshop
Broadway performer, dancer, and choreographer, Karen Pisani, returns to the Marblehead School of Ballet to teach a Theater Arts workshop that introduces aspiring young performers to Broadway. Ages 7 to 9 may sign up for this stimulating stimulating workshop series that creates a Broadway atmosphere, in which dance, voice and acting skills and technique are perfected. The class meets in studio at the school, at 115 Pleasant St. in Marblehead, as well as virtually on Wednesdays, March 1 to April 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Paid registration is required in advance at: https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/#workshops. Questions? Call 781-631-6262 or email: msb@havetodance.com.
Peabody Institute
Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has a full schedule of programs offering something for everyone Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Thursday, March 2, 7 p.m., '3 Billion Trees' — A History of FDR's Civilian Conservation Corp., Its mission put unemployed Americans to work improving the nation’s natural resources, especially forests and public parks during the Great Depression, saw three million young men planting more than three billion trees. Historian Anthony Guerrier tells you all about it on Zoom. Register for link at danverslibrary.org
Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m., Hidden Figures and Other Women of NASA — Through the movie Hidden Figures, we learned that NASA had women, many African American, working as “Human Computers” performing highly complex mathematical calculations by hand. Join Pat Monteith, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador in 2016 , on Zoom, and learn her story Register for Zoom link at Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Monday, March 13, 7 p.m., "Castles and Manors" of Ireland — Pictures, videos, and historical information from Dana Zaiser's 2017 trip to Ireland. to the Emerald Isle. The visit includes stops at the Rock of Cashel, Ring of Kerry, Kylemoor Abbey, Phoenix Park, the Irish Potato Famine Museum, and a tour of the Guinness brewery.
Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m., New England coastal island lore: shipwrecks, lighthouses, and photography — presented by Bruce Magnuson, specialist in photography, art, and history. with multiple shows at the Griffin Museum in Winchester and other venues. Registration required at Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m., An Evening with Author Isaac Fitzgerald — On Zoom, A frequent guest on The Today Show and author of children’s best sellers, hiss writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Esquire, The Guardian, among others. 'Dirtbag Massachusetts' charts his journey from unwanted son 'Dirtbag' to best selling author. Moderated by Daniel Ford, host of The Writer's Bone Podcast. Register for Zoom link at Event calendar. at danverslibrary.org
The School for Lies
Salem State’s theatre department presents The School for Lies, Feb. 23-26, and March 2-5, in the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, 356 Lafayette St. Adapted from Molière’s The Misanthrope, David Ives’s 'The School for Lies' tells the comic tale of Frank, who shares with Molière’s original character Alceste, a hatred of hypocrisy that surrounds him and who is a brutal critic of modern society. This does not, however, stop Frank from falling in love with the equally acerbic Célimène. This wild farce of furious tempo and stunning verbal display, all in contemporary couplets, is two plays in one: an authentic representation of Molière’s strikingly modern 17th-century worldview and a hilarious satire of the world we live in. Performances are Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 general/$10 seniors/under 18 and students with ID free. Reservations at www.salemstatetickets.com. Admission is free for Salem residents with ID on Friday, March 3.
Black History scholarships
Citizens Bank is awarding eight scholarships to Massachusetts students who are currently enrolled at or committed to attending a Historically Black College or University. The challenge features four digital lessons and a capstone essay contest in which students will develop a plan for continuing a year-round conversation about Black history within their respective communities. Eight winners will be selected from participating HBCUs, and each will receive a $5,000 scholarship and a brand-new Apple MacBook Pro. Deadline is Feb. 28. For more information on how to participate, please visit: http://bit.ly/3jHPYXk
Beverly Public Library highlights
The Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, has some interesting programs for you to check out this month. All are in person and none require pre-registration. Also this month, the library aims to donate 50 pairs of pjs to the Boston Bruins 16th Annual PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families. Information on how to donate is listed below and also on the library's website: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-921-6062
Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m. Researching Your Family History — learn how to research your family history. Explore the library's many online genealogical databases and take a tour of the Beverly Room. Questions? Contact Lisa at lryan@noblenet.org.
Feb, 1 through March 15, Boston Bruins 16th Annual PJ Drive— to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. We will be collecting new pajamas for all seasons from sizes 2T through adult medium. Help us reach our goal of donating 50 new pairs of pjs from the Beverly Public Library! Pajamas can be dropped off in the Children’s Room, at the Farms branch, 23 Vine St., and at the Bookmobile.
Online Death Café series
This winter and spring, the Peabody Library is resuming its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesdays at noon on April 25 and June 13. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Code Club for Teens at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games, starting this February, in the Peabody Library's weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero's interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Black Business Pop-Up Market Place
Salem United, Inc., welcomes community members to support local businesses during the Black Business Pop-Up Market Place, Feb. 24 and 25, from 1-7 p.m. Bring family and friends for weekly game nights Wednesday evenings thru February, and and experience the most talked about exhibit across the state, the Unmasking of Negro Election Day, and learn about our first black voting system in this country by enslaved men of Africa and understand why your vote is so important and how it became a state holiday. Hours of operation: 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 7 pm on Sundays throughout the entire month of February. Admission is free and everyone of all races, creeds and colors are welcome. Keep checking www.salemunitedinc.org for more information.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Book Club for Teens
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers begins Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read "City of Ghosts" by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Vegan Cooking demonstration
Don't know the difference between seitan and tofu? Want to learn how to sub out ingredients to make popular vegan dishes? Join Senior Librarian Amory on Thursday, March 23, at 5 p.m.,at the Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St, Peabody, to learn about vegan cooking, while watching a cooking demonstration, Attendees enjoy a three course meal with refreshments. This program is free and open to the public, and registration is required, is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar. .
Cupcake decorating
The West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, will host a cupcake decorating workshop for ages 10 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Presented by skilled bakers from Salem's Jodi Bee Bakes, a vegan café and bakery, participants can learn the masters' tricks, and take home delicious creations. All supplies are provided. Advance registration required. Call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, or visit online or in person at the Public Service Desk.
What's on at the
Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programming begins Jan. 17. Programs will be in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m., "Call of Cthulhu!" — grades 9-12 join us for Call of Cthulhu — a tabletop, role-playing game of cosmic horror. Journey back to the 1920s in witch-haunted Arkham, MA and brave the unknown. Limited to five investigators, materials provided. Play at your comfort level. Meets two Tuesdays a month: Jan. 17, 24; Feb. 7, 14; March 7 and 14. Registration is for all sx weeks, online at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we'll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Baby Signs, Sign, Say & Play— six-weekly classes, program for parents and babies. Fun games, songs, and activities highlight developmental skills and teach infant/toddler sign language. Register once for all six weeks (Jan. 18 to March 1). No class Feb. 22. Space limited. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own! With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months - An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay! For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Saturday, Feb. 4 and 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Board Game Afternoon — Drop in for board games at the library. with friends new and old. Us ours or bring your own. Families with children of all ages and skill levels welcome!
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St, Salem.
Israeli songs
from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Peabody Institute Spring concerts
The Peabody Institute Library's Spring 2023 Concert Series begins on Jan. 30. All concerts are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, and may be changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100. For information on COVID safety, program locations, and how to sign in for an online program, visit the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/ check in frequently in case of a location change. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, March 27: Hungrytown — touring duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson bring to the stage their timeless sound and vocal harmonies harkening back to the age of folk.. Hear them at: https://hungrytown.net/home
Monday, April 3: recording artist Stephanie James— in an encore performance, she brings back her evocative, fresh experience to the world of pop music with her “stunning” and “soulful” voice. Her collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres produced an album that explores vulnerability themes of growing up,.
Monday, April 24: singer-songwriter Karen Grenier — encore performance with Her music that resonates in the heart, leaving listeners anticipating the next song and humming her catchy melodies.. Hear her at: http://www.karengrenier.com/
Monday, May 1: New England Chamber Players— in an encore performance that brings intimate nature of chamber music to a wider audience. Hear them at: https://www.newenglandchamberplayers.org/
Monday, May 15: Harpist Áine Minogue — a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, in this encore performance she plays everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical Hear her atL https://aineminogue.com/
Monday, June 5: Sean Gaskell on the kora — experience his music as he plays traditional songs that are at the heart and soul of this ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. Hear him at: www.seangaskell.com
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Speed Reads
Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely
sets office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Marblehead School
of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Meals on Wheels
delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Hamilton Police
Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores
Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.