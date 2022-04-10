First Church's Easter 2022 services
All Easter services listed below will be held at the First Church of Wenham, corner of Main and Arbor Streets in Wenham, with the exception of Easter morning service at 6:30 a.m., which will be held at the Wenham Country Club, 94 Main St., Wenham. Phone: 978- 468-4714. All other queries should go to the church at 978-468-4900. On Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., there will be a Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service at First Church in Wenham. On Sunday, April 17, at 6:30 a.m., Easter Sunrise Service — at the Wenham Country Club, 94 Main St., Wenham and also on Sunday, April 17, at 10 a.m., Sunday Service at First Church in Wenham.
First-Time Home Buyers Seminar
If you're considering buying a new home but unsure of market conditions, join Jess McLaughlin from Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m., in the Gordon Room of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, We will walk through everything you need to know in a fun, interactive seminar. Find out what loan program is best for you, how much you can afford and what you need for a down-payment. Registration required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Salem Survey online through April 15
The City of Salem seeks residents’ input and feedback on quality of life and city services through the 13th annual Salem Residents Survey, now online. Visit: www.salem.com/mayors-office, click on “Salem Residents Survey” and choose a language from English to Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, and Chinese. The survey will be online through 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, to let you state your opinions on a range of issues facing the City of Salem and City services. The final data is compiled and included in the Mayor’s annual budget, published later this spring at www.salem.com/fy23.. The information provides feedback into resident priorities and goals, as well as important performance and outcome measures.
Salem State’s Student Art Exhibition
Twenty-five outstanding students of the Salem State University Art + Design department are showcasing their works in the 2022 Student Art Awards Exhibition through April 15, at the university’s Winfisky Gallery. On view are mediums including painting, printmaking, 3D arts, graphic design, and photography, as well as art history. The gallery, on the ground floor of the Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Earth Day at Salem State
Explore actions for a just and livable world, as Salem State University celebrates the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day with a series of in-person and virtual events running through April 19. This year’s theme is “Climate Crisis: Actions for a Just and Livable World” focuses on the science and impacts of climate change and solutions including offshore wind with Seth Lattrell, Port Authority Deputy for the City of Salem; climate reporting with Boston Globe columnist Dharna Noor; the role of museums in the climate crisis with Peabody Essex Museum curator Jane Winchell; and a conversation about climate risk and the politics of adaptation in Massachusetts with Associate Professor of Global of Studies Rob DeLeo (Bentley University). All events are free and open to the public. Learn more at salemstate.edu/earthday.
Sunset Music Series beginning
Hamilton's historic Patton Homestead will host a series of Thursday Night Sunset Music from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. weekly, beginning on April 28, and running through June 22. Shine only. Pack a picnic, pick up a pizza, enjoy a drink and settle down for upbeat music from great local bands. Picnic benches are first come-first served, so bring a blanket. Either way you'll bask in the Golden Hour as the days grow longer. Home for 50 years to World War II's General George S. Patton, the Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, with off street parking and police assisting. Admission $10/person; Kids under 10 free. Donations appreciated. Take a spring stroll through the flowering grounds, take a chance on a raffle. For tickets and more information, visit: https://pattonhomestead.org/events.
Stage 284 presents 'Best If Used By'
Two beloved local senior actors will perform a free staged reading of Ipswich playwright Doug Brendel's new work "Best If Used By" at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Hosted free of charge by Stage 284, Brendel's new work features Becky Axelrod and Barbara Bourgeois, two very talented but not very young actresses who prove they've still got it. Each had mentioned to Brendel, separately, how hard it is for women in their 70s and 80s to find roles in the theater. so he wrote roles for them. The play, "Best If Used By," is an encounter between two elderly women auditioning for the same role, and is, by turns, a poignant, and funny take on aging and ageism. A Q&A may follow. For more information, contact Doug Brendel at: Unconventional@DougBrendel.com.
SalemRecycles Book Swap, May 7
On Saturday, May 7, 2022, SalemRecycles will host a Book Swap from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salem Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St. Look for or drop off books or drop off books, CDs & DVDs, video games, records, re-usable bags, and greeting cards. All must be clean, dry and mildew free. If you have lots of books, you may drop them off in advance with volunteers helping on Friday, May 6, 4 to 7:p.m., and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to noon at 401 Bridge St. No book dealers or more than two bags per swapper before noon. Questions? Contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
Ipswich Spring clean up set
On April 28, there will be a town of Ipswich Spring Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the mural at the Town Riverwalk to get trash bags and assignments. This bi-annual event is sponsored by the Ipswich Shade Tree and Town Beautification Committee with corporate sponsor Pentucket Bank. This cleanup is planned in coordination with the Commonwealth’s “Keep Mass Beautiful” campaign. Contact Pat Beirne for more details: patbeirne@verizon.net This is event is part of our Earth Week series. Send your questions to volunteer@merrimack.org.
Hamilton-Wenham Library book sale
Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library will hold its Spring Book Sale Monday April 11, from 10:15 to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, April 12, from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call 978-468-5577; email: fohwpl@gmail.com; or visit: https://friendsofhwlibrary.org/
'Sundays at 5' at Ascension
On Sunday, May 1, at 5 p.m., Ipswich’s historic Ascension Memorial Episcopal Church launches the first of inspiring, out-of-the-ordinary, 30-minute monthly gatherings simply called “Sundays at 5." Youth-led but designed for all ages, this spiritually inspiring opportunity is for people who find Sunday mornings problematic for getting to church. Music, art, poetry, scripture, and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the short service, followed by snacks, fun and games. "Sundays at 5." speaks to something missing from lives, especially post pandemic, and is the result of numerous dialogues with area residents. All are welcome in the church at 31 County St., Ipswich. Questions? Email Brad Clark at: rectoramc@gmail.com.
'Downtown for All' begins
On Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., join Beverly Main Streets for a Cabot Community Conversation free event launching, "Downtown for All," a Beverly Main Streets initiative to make downtown Beverly a welcoming place for all. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with a performance by Endicott College's Jazz/Rock Ensemble with Director Ray Novack. Following the performance, we will be screening "Lives Well Lived," a film by Sky Bergman, which celebrates getting older, and the incredible wit, wisdom, and life experiences of older adults living full and meaningful lives in their later years. Please let us know you're coming by registering at: https://thecabot.org/event/downtown-for-all. The Cabot Theatre is located at 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Questions? 978-927-3100.
'Into The Woods' at SSU
Salem State brings its production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's 'Into The Woods' to the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, directed by Bill Cunningham with musical direction by Karen Gahagan and choreography by Alex Jacobs. Grimm fairy tales ate twisted together to create an epic story about wishes, family, and the choices we make. Salem Residents are welcome to free admission for Salem Night on Friday, April 15 by emailing tickets@salemstatetickets.com. Regular performances are April 14 - 16 and April 21 - 23 at 7:30 p.m., and April 24 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit: www.salemstatetickets.com. $20, general; $15, Seniors and Students; free for under 18 years of age, For more information, visit: https://salemstate.edu/arts for calendar information..
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7-9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.