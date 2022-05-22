Keep Salem
Beautiful June 11
On Saturday, June 11, family fun comes to Splaine Park. Co-hosted by Keep Salem Beautiful, Creative Collective and Salem Community Gardens are bringing family fun to Splaine Park!Keep Salem Beautiful, all ages are welcome at the event from 10 a,m, to 2 p.m. at the park, at 23 May St., Salem. Buckets, trash grabbers, gloves, and trash bags will be provided to make the clean up of the park and surrounding area safe, simple, and fun, with clear instructions and support throughout the clean up. Salem DPW will haul away all trash collected, and all who join will enjoy food, fitness and fun, as well as a free yoga session, an eco-friendly craft, and music. A food truck will be on hand as well as a local artist creating a mural in real time. Locally sourced plants, trees and shrubs will be for sale. Come help 'Keep Salem Beautiful!' Rain date is June 12. Questions? email: Janelle RolkeKeepsalembeautiful@gmail.com or Jillian Rubel jillian@salemcommunitygardens.org
Over the Rainbow
at Peabody Library
Just in time for Gay Pride Month, join Kulina Folk Art to make your own Curly Rainbow colored soap at the Peabody Library on Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. Learn about making cold-pressed soap using glycerin, essential oils, colored soap curls and cosmetic glitter. All ingredients are non-toxic. You'll go home with your own newly poured colorful soap ready for use by the next day by you or as a great gift for Pride Month. Althiugh free and open to all, registrations is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-your-own-rainbow-soap-2/ For more on Kulina Folk Art, visit: https://duckiesoaps.com/index.html
Beverly Arts Fest
needs volunteers
Beverly Arts Fest 2022 is fast approaching. On Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, rain or shine, we'll have artists, a kids zone, performers and a place for folks to just chill, but what we still need is you. Join a volunteer shift to make it all happen, from booth sitting for our artists, to guiding festival guests, to directing traffic for load-in and load-out. If you have a special skill, talent, connection or preference, let us know by emailing: artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org
Danvers' outdoor new
water restrictions set
Danvers has moved to Level 2 - Seasonal Conditions of Outdoor Water Use Restrictions policy. This means outdoor watering is allowed from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., only. These restrictions were instituted when the state Department of Environmental Protection-mandated regulations as part of the Water Management Act, due to growing concerns of highly stressed river basins. Danvers is one of several communities in the Ipswich River basin, whose water basin prompted these new regulations. DEP regulations include a summer cap, which runs from May 1 through Oc. 1, restricting Town use to 3.8 million gallons per day (mgd). Conserving water now will reduce the need for the Town to implement more stringent restrictions later. For more information, visit :https://www.danversma.gov/departments/water-sewer-divisions/.
Grinling Gibbons wood
carvings at Castle Hill
In recognition of the tercentenary of the death of famed English Baroque carver Grinling Gibbons (1648-1721) and celebratory programming surrounding that anniversary, Castle Hill is partnering with The Art Institute of Chicago (AIC) for an evening event on Thursday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. when attendees can view the Crane library carvings with curator Susan Hill Dolan and tour the first floor of The Great House. At 6:30 pm, the lecture “Retracing the Master’s Gouge: Recovering the Art Institute of Chicago’s Grinling Gibbons Overmantel,” will be presented by AIC Special Project Conservator Lisa Ackerman and Associate Curator for the Applied Arts of Europe Jonathan Tavares, who will chronicle their project to restore the AIC’s Gibbons overmantel. At 6:30 p.m., the lecture “Retracing the Master’s Gouge: Recovering the Art Institute of Chicago’s Grinling Gibbons Overmantel,” will be presented by AIC Special Project Conservator Lisa Ackerman and Associate Curator for the Applied Arts of Europe Jonathan Tavares. The speakers will chronicle their recent project to restore the AIC’s Gibbons overmantel. Visitors can then again view the Cassiobury carvings in the Crane library and enjoy a light reception in the Gallery of the Great House and out on the north terrace overlooking the Grand Allee. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. For advance purchase tickets, visit www.thetrustees.org. Trustees Member: $24. Nonmember: $30. Questions? Call 978.356.4351.
Anne L. Page marker
unveiled May 26
Danvers Historical Society and Suffrage welcome all to the unveiling of the Anne L. Page Women's suffrage marker on Thursday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Jeremiah House, 11 Page St., Danvers. The marker celebrates Danvers native Page's legacy working for women’s voting rights as a founder of the Danvers Women’s Association and her accomplishments as an educator. It is one of five new Massachusetts suffrage markers on the National Votes for Women Trail. The event will include a brief speakers program, the marker unveiling, an exhibit related to Pages contributions to the greater community. At Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. The marker project is funded through a grant by the William G. PomeroyFoundation, sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites. The Danvers Historical Society annually awards the Anne L. Page Scholarship to a Danvers High School student.
NSHS Plant
Sale and Auction
The North Shore Horticultural Society is holding its annual Plant Sale and Auction on Thursday, May 26, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. The sale begins at 6 p.m., and the live auction will be at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to browse or buy from a wide variety of plants and outdoor garden items. Attractively pre-priced and delivered to your car or home before the start of the lively auction, this includes all sorts of annuals and perennials — most straight from the gardens of society members as well as local nurseries' garden ornaments. All plants are “New England-tested” to thrive with appropriate care. Plant trays and compostable bags provided. Checks and cash are accepted, but not credit cards. Please arrive early to pick up a bid number. Questions? Visit: www.NSHorticulture.org or call 978-232-0102.
Athenaeum
hosts reading
of Frederick Douglass
On June 12, at 3 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum will host a free public reading of Frederick Douglass’s speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July,” which includes passages read by members of the North Shore community, at the Tabernacle Church, 50 Washington St., Salem. Douglass first gave this speech, perhaps his most famous, in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852. The reading will be followed by a reception where discussion is encouraged. Light refreshments will be served. Donations of food, grocery gift cards, or money will be gratefully accepted on behalf of The Salem Pantry.
Advance funeral
planning session
On Wednesday, May 25, at 6 p.m., join Chad Craker from O'Donnell Funeral Home for an informative Q&A about the benefits of advance funeral planning. This is an in person event hosted in the Gordon Room of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Thinking ahead can help you make thoughtful decisions and let you choose what you want and need, while sparing your survivors the stress. Refreshments will be served. Space is limited. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.orgp
Beverly's Arts Fest
set for June 18
Beverly Main Streets will host the 19th annial Arts Fest Beverly on June 18. The free outdoor festival in downtown features more than 125 juried fine artists and crafters, free kids’ activities and food trucks. For more information on the event or becoming a vendor, go to https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/
May Day labor
poster exhibit
Beverly Farms Public Library is hosting a May Day show of classic labor posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, now through May 27, at the fully accessible library, 4 Vine St, Beverly. Library hours are Mondays and Wednesdays. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information on library, call 978/921-6066.