Our Lady of Fatima Yard Sale, Sept. 9
On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church is holding a “fill a bag” Yard Sale in the church hall. Check out the Fall and Christmas decorations, home furnishings, wall hangings, kitchenware, clothing, and much more! All items clean with easy display. The church is located at 50 Walsh Avenue in Peabody. Come and get some great bargains and get ready for back-to-school and Fall!
St. John’s Concert Series
The Naomi Westwater Live Folk Band will perform Sunday, Sept. 10, 4-5:15 p.m., as part of the St. John’s Concert Series for 2023-2024. The concert is at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 705 Hale St. in Beverly. Admission is free. Contact Artistic Director Frances Conover Fitch at 978-927-0229 or frances@sjcb.org with questions. You can also go to www.sjcb.org/music and www.naomiwestwater.com.
Grandma’s Attic sale
Step into fall just in time for Back to School, on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grandma’s Attic Fall Sale. Over 500 new arrivals! Great Finds! Newly refreshed Clothing & Boutique Departments. Over 300 DVDs! Vintage, jewelry, arts & crafts, toys, Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving & Christmas Decor. Linens, glassware, and more, more, more! CASH ONLY (ATM is located within 1 mile). Ste. Anne’s Church Basement, 292 Jefferson Avenue, Salem. Facebook/Sainte Anne Salem, MA.
Fair tickets at a discount
The 205th Topsfield Fair, which runs Sept. 29 to Oct. 9, 2023, has discounted pre-fair tickets available for sale. Discount admission tickets, which are good any day during the fair’s 11-day run, are available at www.topsfieldfair.org for $15 each plus a $2.25 convenience fee per ticket. A three-day pass, good any three days, is available for $42 plus a $3.50 convenience fee. Children under 8 with an adult are free with an adult admission ticket. Pre-fair discounted ride tickets offer 10 rides for $30 plus a $4 convenience fee. The advance ticket price offers an average savings of 30% compared to purchasing tickets during the run of the fair. Limited ride exclusions may apply. There is a limit of five pre-fair ride tickets per order.
Discounted tickets can also be purchased at the Topsfield Fair Ticket Booth, at 207 Boston St., Topsfield. There is no convenience fee when tickets are purchased at the booth.
Friends Of Abbot Public Library at Marblehead Farmers Market
Say hi to members of the Friends of Abbot Public Library at the Marblehead Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop in for a brand-new library card, sign up to support the Friends, and learn more about the library’s digital resources and programs for all ages. Kids who visit the library booth at the Farmers’ Market will have coloring page activities and enjoy an interactive puppet experience with Rosalita’s Puppets’ skits spreading joy and interest in the library and reading programing! You’ll find the Farmers’ Market behind the Veteran’s Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., Marblehead; entrance is at Vine Street. For more information, visit www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481.
Playwriting with Peter Sampieri
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St, Salem, is hosting three Monday evening playwriting sessions with Peter Sampieri, a professional stage director, playwright, musician, puppeteer, and university professor on Sept. 11, 18, and 25, from 7 to 9 p.m., with a staged reading on Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. currently an Associate Professor of Theatre at Salem State University, Sampieri has served as guest faculty artist at New York University, Brown University, Providence College, and the New England Conservatory, to name a few. His professional directing credits include the Off-Broadway world-premiere of On The Line at The Cherry Lane Theatre and The Three Same Guys at The Public Theatre, in NYC. --Experience the process of shaping characters, action, and conflict through weekly development of your play in process with other writers. The cost is $120 for members, and $150 for non-members. Register at: https://salemathenaeum.net/
Gather on the Green 2023
The 3rd annual Gather on the Green in Ipswich will be held Sept. 9-10. This is a free two-day festival celebrating art, music, poetry, food and ale. There will be 38 local artists, five local musical groups, five food vendors and entertainment for all ages. The hours are Saturday, noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Art Gallery and food vendors will be open all hours. Vendors: Ipswich Ale Brewery, Plat du Jour, Humble Kitchen, Good Dogs by Michelle, Down River Ice Cream. A new event on Saturday is the poetry writing workshop and readings, 11 a.m. to noon. Music schedule: Saturday — Essex River Rounders, 2-4 p.m.; Labor in Vain, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Sunday — Wangari Fahari World Music, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; The Far Out, 1-3 p.m.; Bottles & Cans, 3-5 p.m. For more information go to www.firstchurchipswich.org/art-show/.
End of summer speakeasy fundraiser
The Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an end of “Summer Soiree,’ an end of summer speakeasy fundraising event to directly benefit the museum on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 10 p.m., in the Lee Mansion Gardens. A festive outdoor soiree with a speakeasy ambiance, this lively gathering kicks off with the Jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails; full bar; and great food. Take your photo in our photo booth and get awesome prizes from the balloon pop, dance the night away to the Johnny Ray Band. Tickets include one free drink, and are partially tax deductible. To purchase, visit: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
Create at the Peabody Library
Learn new art forms and DIY crafts at the Peabody Library this fall! Monthly crafts and a whole slate of programming returns in September. Check out full calendar of events at the library’s website: https://peabodylibrary.org/calendar/ The Peabody Library is located at 82 Main Street, Peabody. Information and registration at: https://peabodylibrary.org/calendar/
Monday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., Make a Felt Mini House -- with librarian/crafter Gabi. Learn to make a mini felt house — makes a great decoration, ornament, keychain, or, stuffed with lavender, a great potpourri. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-a-mini-felt-house/
Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., Needle Felting class at Pop-Up Art School — Craft a charming fox with merino wool. Learn the basics of needle felting, sculpt basic shapes with a barbed needle, beading black eyes. Needle felting is fun, relaxing, easy. Materials provided For adults and older teens. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-a-needle-felted-fox-with-pop-up-art-school-adults/
Introduction to Tai Chi
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, invites you to learn the basics of Tai Chi on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m., in the community room. in the Community Room. Learn how practicing Tai Chi and incorporating mindfulness into your daily life can benefit your health. Follow local Tai Chi teacher, Sharon Pei, as she discusses and demonstrates the basic movements and body alignments that encompass the art of Tai Chi. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Please visit us online or at the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more info.
Ste Anne’s honors Father George with Memorial Mass
The parish family of Ste. Anne’s Church in Salem will celebrate a Memorial Mass on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. to recognize and honor Fr. George, beloved pastor of Ste. Anne’s from 1993-2013, on the 10th Anniversary of his death on Aug. 28, 2013. Fr. Augustin Vondou (administrator) will be the Main Celebrant for the Mass, and Fr. John Kiley will deliver the homily. Several other priests will concelebrate the Mass. Members of the Ordination Class of 1970, of which Fr. George was a member, have been invited to attend. There will be brief words of remembrance at the end of Mass, and light refreshments will be served in the courtyard. All are welcome to attend. Ste. Anne’s is located at 290 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA 01970. Contact Connie Kirby at stannesbulletin@gmail.com with any questions.
Writing Workshop at West Branch Library
Join us in the Community Room of the West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m., for a Writer’s Workshop. Receive one on one or group help with creative writing, memoirs, poetry, and more! Attendees can use resources such as books, writing templates, and group guides to help elevate their writing to the next level. This program is free and open to the public. For ages 16+. Registration is required, please visit us online or at the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more info.
Peabody Institute Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has programs offering something for everyone. Check the website events calendar for whatever captures your interest at danverslibrary.org. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person.
At Peabody West branch Library
As Summer heads for fall, Peabody Institute’s West Branch Library picks up the pace with fun and games as well as eucational and entertaining events and programs. Check out the schedule listed below, and keep your eye on this space for new listings. The Peabody Institute’s West Branch Library is located at 603 Lowell St., Peabody. if registration is required, visit us online or at the Public Service Desk at 978-535-3354 for more info.
Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 to 8 p.m., Nerd Night-- Gather in the Community Room with fellow nerds and nerd out, with video games, tabletop games, T.V., and pizza! Free for ages 13+. Registration required a noted above.
Salem Literary Festival
The Salem Athenaeum’s 14th Salem Literary Festival will run from Sept. 5 through 10, at in-person in locations around Salem, with a few sessions offered online only. Over 40 notable writers from across genres will share their stories and writing advice at events and sessions at the festival site. Highlights include the following. For more details and complete schedule, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SalemLitFest/
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., One Book, One Salem -- a bilingual community read — that began Aug. 1 culminates with a live, in-person event. All welcome to read and discuss ‘How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water’ with author Angie Cruz at Salem Academy Charter School.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, Paul Tremblay and Grady Hendrix in an online conversation-- moderated by Meg Mitchell Moore with authors Julia Glass and Adam White followed by a screening of’ The Perfect Storm’ at Cinema Salem on Thursday night.
Friday night, retelling familiar tales -- with Laurie Lico Albanese, Jenna Blum, and GennaRose Nethercott (and marionettes) explores the nature of retelling familiar tales.
Saturday, in person at venues around Salem -- includes Children’s Lit Fest with readings and activities at the Community Life Center (401 Bridge St.)with Adult Writing Workshop and Sessions at Salem Five Community Room. Plus a story walk in the Ropes Garden, 318 Essex St.
Sunday, 1 p.m. lit fest concludes with Enduring Hawthorne-- a free in-person event at House of the Seven Gables. Registration required at:https://7gables.org/event/enduring-hawthorne-2023/
Beverly Public Library Highlights
Beverly Library brings summer to a close with some sizzling events and discussions. Check these out. Then check out the full schedule of events and programs heading into the fall. Visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events for a full listing of our events at all locations for all ages.
BHS Class of ‘73 to celebrate 50th
The Beverly High School Class of 1973 is looking for class members for its 50th reunion next month. They ask that you share this information with any class members and reach out by buying tickets or sending an email. Send your information even if you are not attending. The 50th reunion is Sept. 9, at True North Ale Company, 116 County Road, Ipswich, from 6-10 p.m. There will be food from “Butter UR Biscuit” and live music by Jumpstreet. Tickets are $55 per person. Go to https://my.cheddarup.com/c/bhs-class-of-73-reunion. They also ask that class members update their information by sending their current name, email and address to beverlyhsclass1973@gmail.com.
Care Dimensions Walk for Hospice
Care Dimensions, the largest Massachusetts provider of hospice and palliative care for adults and children, is holding registration for the 36th Annual Walk for Hospice, the annual fundraiser that ensures expert and compassionate care to patients and loved ones in need. Your support/participation provides care such as complementary therapies and bereavement support and means that no patient is ever turned away, regardless of their ability to pay. Join us on Sept. 24 for this meaningful event with family, friends and the community – or walk, run or do any fun activity convenient for you. For information and assistance in registering or donating, call 978-223-9787. Visit www.CareDimensions.org/Walk to register, start a team, join a team or donate.
Watercolor Workshop
The Peabody South Branch Library, 78 Lynn St, will host a Watercolor Workshop with artist Brooke Lambert on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Learn to paint at your own pace with watercolor, techniques in color mixing, observational painting, composition, etc., in a relaxed environment. Cover wet on wet and wet on dry techniques, masking, pressing, shading and light techniques, ink washes, and pattern making. Come away with your art and a greater appreciation of watercolor. Beginners welcome; materials provided. Free and open to the public. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar
Church of St. Andrew’s celebrates 100 years
The Church of St. Andrew in Marblehead kicks off a year of celebrations in honor of its 100th anniversary on Sept. 10, with a special church service at 10 a.m., followed at 11 a.m., by a picnic on the grounds. The Rt. Rev. Alan M. Gates, Bishop Diocesan of the Diocese of Massachusetts, will officiate, (There will be no 8 a.m. service that day.) The picnic will begin around 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend on the parish’s new plaza. The Morrison Meows will perform folk and rock music, with kids activities including a bouncy house and face painting and ice cream from Terry’s Ice Cream truck. A history timeline will be on display in the church’s Cloister Gallery, and the church’s new plaza, improved grounds and renovations will be blessed, kicking off the first of many activities planned foe the year. For more information, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org. The church is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114), Marblehead, near the Salem line, and is handicapped accessible.
Remembrance Cup tourney set for Oct. 7
The Remembrance Cup, a community golf tournament sponsored by Ascension Memorial Church, on Oct. 7 will aid those facing food insecurity locally. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the annual AMC fundraiser will go to The Open Door, which serves North Shore communities. The event, held at Rowley Country Club, begins at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start. Registration is $130. For more information, call 978-356-2560 or www.amcipswich.org. Ascension Memorial Church is located at 31 County St., Ipswich.
Salem vets park for free
Anyone with a veteran license plate may park for free at any on or off-street metered Salem parking space, as well as in any off-street city parking lot requiring payment via a kiosk or app-based payment within Salem. A list of eligible veterans license plates, as issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, can be found at www.mass.gov/service-details/veteran-and-military-license-plates. The policy does not include fees for garage parking and applies only to parking fees and does not invalidate any other underlying regulation governing a parking space. All non-fee related regulations – such as time limits, no parking restrictions, resident parking rules, and so forth – remain in effect. Questions? Call the Traffic and Parking Department at 978-745-8120.
Abbot Public Library highlights
Abbot Public Library is open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday: noon to 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program -- Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 — 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab -- in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Mondays, 6:30 p.m., new series with Marblehead League of Women Voters -- how Marblehead Town Government works; a hybrid program, requires registration for in person or via Zoom at: abbotlibrary.org.
Make your pet a starThe Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA) is seeking pet photos for its 2024 calendar. Send a favorite photo (no more than three of each pet) of dogs, cats, hamsters, birds, any animal you care about, as long as it’s a good, clear and interesting photo. Deadline for submission is Aug. 10. Send to fobacalendar@gmail.com and include the words “2024 calendar” in the email subject line.
Free Salem Trolley
The city of Salem is once again offering residents free rides on the Salem Trolley through Sept. 30. Proof of residency/resident tickets are available at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The trolley runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and its route includes much of downtown Salem and also the Salem Willows, with regular stops along the way. For the complete route map, visit http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html. Seating is based on the availability and passengers will not be allowed to disembark and then get back onto the trolley.
Moms Support Group
This Moms Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St. in Danvers.
Saturday cartoons
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St. in Peabody screens Saturday Morning Cartoons in the Community Room. Snacks are provided. Registration is required, as space is limited. Free to the public. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Tick prevention tips
The town of Ipswich reminds residents of important safety tips to avoid mosquito and tick bites. Serious viruses including West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are also spread by mosquitoes in rare instances. Tips from the CDC to limit exposure of tick and mosquito bites includes utilize insect repellents registered with the EPA with active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol. But never use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3 years old. Never apply insect repellent on a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin. For a complete list of dos and don’ts and CDC approved advice, visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/mosquito-borne-disease-prevention.
At the Beverly Public Library
The Beverly Public Library has plenty of programs and events for all ages all year round. Here’s what’s on this month, both at the library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, and on Zoom. When registration is required, go to: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/. If the program is virtual, you will receive your Zoom link in advance. For more information, visit beverlypubliclibrary.org/, or call 978-921-6062.
Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free program series for adults-- weekly, spring and fall at the main library. For full details, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings.
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular programs, group meetings and events. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and offer a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information, visit the links listed at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on Social Media, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Now Showing: Fashion Through the Pages -- Elaine von Bruns’ exhibit has everything from big wigs at the courts of Louis XIV and XV in Diderot’s Encyclopédie to Mary Todd Lincoln’s personal dressmaker to dazzling gowns in the color plates of period novels like Pride and Prejudice. Free, during regular open hours.
Lunch time History Films
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. Brings your lunch and learn! Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule as follows:
Sep. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County -- Essex’s history of auto design, development, production.
Oct. 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites — a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.
At Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library swings has a great lineup of events and programs. Check out the schedule below and if registration is required, visit: the event calendar at beverlypubliclibrary.org, or call 978-921-6062. The Beverly Public Library is located at: 32 Essex St, Beverly,
Monday Mornings for adults at 9:30 a.m. -- free weekly program series in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library.
Living Room Conversations: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — What Does it Mean for the City of Beverly? With Beverly’s new Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB), Wangari Fahari. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
North Shore Friends meeting
The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Noontime basketball
The Greater Beverly YMCA has announced the return of noon-time basketball to the Sterling Center in Beverly. YMCA members 19 and older are invited to play pick-up basketball for free Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Call for volunteers
Beverly Main Streets is planning a warm weather lineup of events that need you to help them happen. Community volunteers are the secret of success that will make Beverly’s 20th anniversary Arts Fest and 10th anniversary Block Party block busters!! Do you love these events? Want to help us. make them happen? Email becki@bevmain.org and ell us what makes you awesome and willing to help, and we will send you info on volunteer opportunities this spring.
Drop ‘n Shop
New England’s Largest Consignment Event for all things kid’s clothing, toys, sporting, games, books and more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. This is the premier venue to consign your brand-name children’s clothes and gear. It’s the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
Peabody West Little League
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular group meetings. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and summer offers a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information on a meeting that interests you, visit the links listed on the website at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on social media, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Teen Yoga
Yoga teacher and art therapist Jill Manos will lead biweekly beginner yoga classes, free, for middle and high school students at 3 p.m. Held at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, these classes are meant for teens to decompress after school, o get in touch with their physical and mental health. No previous yoga experience is necessary. Jill is a C-IAYT Yoga Therapist, 500hr Yoga Teacher, Artist, Nia White Belt Certified, and Reiki 2 Certified. This is part of a series of programs to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness and is supported in part by a grant from the Peabody Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Open to tweens and teens grades 6-12. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Code Club for Teens at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games in the Peabody Library’s weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero’s interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
What’s on at the Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programs are in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call: 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess. Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own. With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months — An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay. For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St., Salem.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely’s virtual office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Meals delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.