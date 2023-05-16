Ockham’s Kegger
If you are interested in learning about and discussing issues from a Christian perspective in a casual and relaxed atmosphere, then Ockham's Kegger may be for you. This event, sponsored by Christ Church (Episcopal) of Hamilton & Wenham, will serve up challenging ideas to anyone who likes to think deep thoughts, meet new and interesting people, and have a brew. On Tuesday, May 16, at Backbeat Brewing Company (31A Park St., Beverly), at 7 p.m., come hear artist Bruce Herman on “Shattered Icon: American Art and Culture in the Breakdown Lane.” Ockham’s Kegger — Where Stout Ales Meet Stout Ideas. Free. Visit www.christchurchHW.org or contact Rev. Patrick Gray at 978-468-4461.
Ipswich Community Blood Drive
The Ipswich Knights of Columbus and American Red Cross are running a blood drive on Friday, May 19, from noon to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope, 1 Pineswamp Road, Ipswich. Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "ourladyofhope" to schedule an appointment. You can also visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history question on the day of your appointment. The blood drive will be held in the basement of the church.
North Shore Chamber conference for women
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts its inaugural 2023 Thrive Summit, a half-day professional conference for women in all stages of their careers, on Thursday, May 18, from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boston Marriott in Peabody. Presented by the Chamber's Thrive group, whose mission is to empower women to succeed both professionally and personally by creating empowering opportunities through networking, mentoring and education. The summit includes breakfast, luncheon speakers, breakout presentations and networking with representatives from 10 women-owned North Shore businesses. Lt. Gov. Kimberley Driscoll is keynote speaker. Former Boston news anchor Liz Brunner will present the luncheon address and panelists will share inspiring stories and insights. For more information and tickets, visit: www.northshorechamber.org.
Danvers Historical Society Garden Party
On Thursday May 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., you're invited to sip, stroll and celebrate at a benefit to restore the Milkmaid and Reaper to the peak of the National Historic Landmark Derby Summer House. Support Massachusetts Historical Commission’s matching grant for this restoration project while strolling the gardens of Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, while enjoying lite bites, wine, and signature cocktails. Tickets $25. Advance purchase only for a limited time on Eventbrite or call 978-777-1666. Rain date: May 25
Abbot Public Library highlights
Abbot Public Library is now open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday: noon - 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 am - 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program -- Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 - 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab -- in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Mondays, 6:30 p.m., new series with Marblehead League of Women Voters -- how Marblehead Town Government works; a hybrid program, requires registration for in person or via Zoom at: abbotlibrary.org.
5k fun run
The Hamilton-Wenham Friends of the Arts hosts the 27th Annual Melody Miles 5k fun run at Winthrop Elementary School in Hamilton on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. Talented student performers will serenade you as you walk, run, hop, skip, or dance your way along this scenic local race route. This annual event directly benefits the arts programming in Hamilton-Wenham's schools. For more information and to register, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Hamilton/MelodyMiles
At the Beverly Public Library
The Beverly Public Library has plenty of programs and events for all ages all year round. Here's what's on this month, both at the library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, and on Zoom. When registration is required, go to: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/. If the program is virtual, you will receive your Zoom link in advance. For more information, visit beverlypubliclibrary.org/, or call 978-921-6062.
Monday Mornings, 9:30-10:30 a.m., free program series for adults-- weekly, spring and fall at the main library. For full details, visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/monday-mornings.
May 22: Hearing Baroque Music with New Ears with Eli Eberhardt
Wednesday, May 17, 6:30 p.m., core concepts in astrology for beginners -- unpack the Sun and what your Sun says about you. Registration required.
Thursday, May 18, 6 to 7 p.m., Bake It Till You Make It-- Graham Cracker Brownies -- in-person cooking and mental health program. Health advocate Dayna shares her story of struggle and healing. Leave with a tray of brownies and tools for your mental health. Registration required at:
Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m., gerrymandering, dark money and the election process-- with Prof. Rachael V. Cobb on Zoom. Register for Zoom link at:
Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m., NYTimes best selling author MarcyKate Connolly -- dark magic, steampunk, fairytale-esque-- she's written it all, and teens 6 to 12 love it. At the library.
Wednesday, May 24, 7 p.m., Sharing, listening, creating community -- brief talk by by Luba Shapiro Grenadier, a local artist and art educator., then share stories, at the library
Tuesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m., Beverly Film Society screening -- first in three years! A creepy adaptation of Beverly native Paul Tremblay's horror novel.
Wednesday, May 31, 6:30 p.m. Tips, Tricks & Hidden Gems of Google-- increase your productivity, and get the most out of your personal Google account. Registration required.at
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular programs, group meetings and events. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and offer a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information, visit the links listed at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on Social Medi, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Now Showing: Fashion Through the Pages -- Elaine von Bruns’ exhibit has everything from big wigs at the courts of Louis XIV and XV in Diderot’s Encyclopédie to Mary Todd Lincoln’s personal dressmaker to dazzling gowns in the color plates of period novels like Pride and Prejudice. Free, during regular open hours.
Thursdays, through June 15, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Free Young Writers Workshop-- six-week workshop, for ages 10-16 to explore writing and reading to help poetry and fiction blossom; weekly topics with personalized feedback. No experience necessary. Just 12 students, so register ASAP at https://salemathenaeum.net/
May 27-28, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., 'The Secret Garden,' family friendly staged reading of the classic 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Includes beautiful costumes, scenery created by Salem’s Grace and Diggs, and live music! Outside in garden. If rain, inside. Children age 6+ $30 Members; $35 Non-members; $25. Under ten, free. Visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/
Saturday, June 3, 4 to 7 p.m., Invitational Exhibition in the garden -- Meet the Artists, Silent Auction, Music by Alexandra Grace, Small bites, signature cocktails, caricatures by Josh Madruga. $50 Advance Ticket benefit Salem Athenaeum. Visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/
Peabody Institute
Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has programs offering something for everyone Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Talking to Children about Antisemitism
The community is invited to a virtual program with Dr. Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath on Thursday, May 18, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Dr. Vinokor-Meinrath, author of #antisemitism: Coming of Age During the Resurgence of Hate, will offer suggestions and answer questions about how to talk to children and teens about antisemitism. Additional resources will be provided. The program is free and all are welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email jcoburn@lappinfoundation.org. The program is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, Hadassah Manchester Chapter, Congregation Ahabat Sholom, Congregation Shalom (Chelmsford), Temple Emanuel of Andover, PJ Library, PJ Our Way, Epstein Hillel School, and is supported by CJP.
Lunch time History Films
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. Brings your lunch and learn! Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule as follows:
June 12, Lighthouse Keepers -- The enchanting and challenging lifestyle and skills.
July 10, Gloucester Fishermen’s Fiesta History -- Examining a Gloucester Cape Ann celebration
Aug. 14, Massachusetts State House Time Capsule -- A late 1700s time capsule reveals messages, coins and artifacts from Paul Revere and John Adams.
Sep. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County -- Essex's history of auto design, development, production.
Oct. 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites — a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Endicott On-Campus Young Writers Workshop
High School students entering grades 9-12 in the fall who are interested in creative writing can apply for Endicott College’s Fifth Annual Young Writers Workshop on June 28-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the seaside campus, 376 Hale St. in Beverly. Sessions focus on poetry, fiction, playwriting, screenwriting and young adult writing. Novice and advanced creative writers are welcome. New to the list of instructors are: Alena Dillon, whose new book is about women fighter pilots in WWII, and Sara Allen, who teaches in the Communication Program at Endicott and whose debut novel is due in August. Also on the faculty are: Charlotte Gordon, Distinguished Professor of English, author of Romantic Outlaws: The Extraordinary Lives of Mary Wollstonecraft and Her Daughter Mary Shelley; Daniel Sklar, author of Flying Cats; Laurie Stolarz, author of 18 young adult novels, including Bleed , and Elizabeth Winthrop, author of four novels, including The Mercy Seat. An online application is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmm7zIsaD642JLWZIz5JQQpKMwWK8JuTdSLzYTlgm6Hn9f3g/viewform.The $250 registration fee includes activities, lunch and snacks and a T-shirt.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.
Auditions for Northeast
Mass. Youth Orchestras
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles in the 2023-2024 Concert Season. Auditions for both new and returning NMYO musicians are Saturday, June 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons, may audition. NMYO offers six ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and a Flute Choir. The Symphony Orchestra program also includes a small ensemble chamber music component to challenge the advanced players. NMYO ensembles perform two major concerts and several small concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals. View audition requirements, and register for your audition time today at nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone (978) 309-9833.
At Beverly Library
Beverly Public Library swings into Spring with some great events and programs. Check out the schedule below and if registration is required, visit: the event calendar at beverlypubliclibrary.org, or call 978-921-6062. The Beverly Public Library is located at: 32 Essex St, Beverly,
Monday Mornings for adults at 9:30 a.m. -- free weekly program series in the Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library.
Living Room Conversations: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion- What Does it Mean for the City of Beverly? With Beverly’s new Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB), Wangari Fahari. Questions? Contact Graham at ggoss@noblenet.org.
Cookbook Club meets
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the West Branch Library, to share creations from a monthly selected cookbook or theme! From entrées to soups and desserts, each month centers around a different cookbook or theme. Books are available to be checked out a cookbook. The next meeting is Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7 p.m.,, with recipes from “Cravings” by Chrissy Teigen. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required online, or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 or stop by in person.
North Shore Friends meeting
The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Barbershop chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Larkin gala set for May 20
On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall, at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St, Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977..
Noontime basketball
The Greater Beverly YMCA has announced the return of noon-time basketball to the Sterling Center in Beverly. YMCA members 19 and older are invited to play pick-up basketball for free Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
A Matter of Balance
SeniorCare Inc., in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rowley Council on Aging, presents “A Matter of Balance” on Wednesdays through June 7, 10 a.m. to noon at the Rowley Senior Center, 39 Central St. in Rowley. “A Matter of Balance” is an eight-week free workshop focusing on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved! For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Call for volunteers
It's officially Beverly Spring and Beverly Main Streets is planning a warm weather lineup of events that need you to help them happen. Community volunteers are the secret of success that will make Beverly's 20th anniversary Arts Fest and 10th anniversary Block Party block busters!! Do you love these events? Want to help us. make them happen? Email becki@bevmain.org and ell us what makes you awesome and willing to help, and we will send you info on volunteer opportunities this spring.
Drop 'n Shop
New England's Largest Consignment Event for all things kid's clothing, toys, sporting, games, books and more is coming to the Pingree School in Hamilton. This is the premier venue to consign your brand-name children's clothes and gear. It's the Best of Boston and New England with consignors from from all over New England. New and gently-used only newborn through teen children’s clothes, shoes, toys, games, strollers, bikes, books, baby gear, furniture, sports equipment, maternity wear. Consignors earn 50% of sales. For a complete overview, visit childrensdropandshop.com.
Peabody West Little League
Peabody West Little League has not raised player fees for years and will never turn away a player who cannot pay. This, its 60th anniversary season, is kicking off with a much needed sponsorship drive. Support is needed from friends and community partners through the sponsorship options. Please help continue this great 60-year tradition of PWLL by becoming a league sponsor for this 2023 season. For the sponsor form, visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/9b5e565b001/7e6d2c7c-6212-43aa-8a80-8a188d6bfe0a.pdf?rdr=true
At the Salem Athenaeum
The Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, holds regular group meetings. Some are in person, some are continuing to meet online. Groups are open to everyone, and March offers a full range of interesting topics. Check out the schedule below and for more information on a meeting that interests you, visit the links listed on the website at: https://salemathenaeum.net/ Questions? 978.744.2540. For Athenaeum on social media, visit: facebook.com/thesalemathenaeum/ For Goodreads: — visit: www.goodreads.com/group/show/1081961-salem-athenaeum-readers-group
Peabody Institute Library, Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some great new activities in store for you as we transition into spring. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library's. Registration helpful but not required.
Teen Yoga
Yoga teacher and art therapist Jill Manos will lead biweekly beginner yoga classes, free, for middle and high school students at 3 p.m. Held at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, these classes are meant for teens to decompress after school, o get in touch with their physical and mental health. No previous yoga experience is necessary. Jill is a C-IAYT Yoga Therapist, 500hr Yoga Teacher, Artist, Nia White Belt Certified, and Reiki 2 Certified. This is part of a series of programs to help children, teens, and families manage and support their mental health and wellness and is supported in part by a grant from the Peabody Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. Open to tweens and teens grades 6-12. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Online Death Café series
This winter and spring, the Peabody Library is resuming its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesdays at noon on April 25 and June 13. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.
Beverly Bootstraps needs you
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
Code Club for Teens at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games in the Peabody Library's weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero's interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Book Club for Teens
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers begins at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read "City of Ghosts" by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
What's on at the
Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programs are in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8:30 p.m., "Call of Cthulhu!" — grades 9-12 join us for Call of Cthulhu — a tabletop, role-playing game of cosmic horror. Journey back to the 1920s in witch-haunted Arkham, MA and brave the unknown. Limited to five investigators, materials provided. Play at your comfort level. Meets two Tuesdays a month: Jan. 17, 24; Feb. 7, 14; March 7 and 14. Registration is for all sx weeks, online at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we'll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Baby Signs, Sign, Say & Play— six-weekly classes, program for parents and babies. Fun games, songs, and activities highlight developmental skills and teach infant/toddler sign language. Register once for all six weeks (Jan. 18 to March 1). No class Feb. 22. Space limited. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own! With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months - An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay! For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St, Salem.
Peabody Institute Spring concerts
The Peabody Institute Library's Spring 2023 Concert Series are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the library's Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, and may be changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100. For information on COVID safety, program locations, and how to sign in for an online program, visit the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/ check in frequently in case of a location change. The schedule is as follows:
Monday, June 5: Sean Gaskell on the kora — experience his music as he plays traditional songs that are at the heart and soul of this ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. Hear him at: www.seangaskell.com
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Speed Reads
Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely's
virtual office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Meals delivered to you
Home delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Hamilton Police
Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores
Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.