C
reate at the Peabody Library
Learn new art forms and DIY crafts at the Peabody Library this fall! Monthly crafts and a whole slate of programming returns in September. Check out full calendar of events at the library’s website: https://peabodylibrary.org/calendar/ The Peabody Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Information and registration at: https://peabodylibrary.org/calendar/
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Monthly Craft & Chat -- if it’s the first Tuesday of the month, it’s time for Monthly Craft & Chat — a crafting group that meets on second floor. Bring your own project or use our materials. Meet and make new friends, get guidance from librarian. Registration is helpful but not required.
Monday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., Make a Felt Mini House -- with librarian/crafter Gabi. Learn to make a mini felt house — makes a great decoration, ornament, keychain, or, stuffed with lavender, a great potpourri. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-a-mini-felt-house/
Thursday, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m., Needle Felting class at Pop-Up Art School — Craft a charming fox with merino wool. Learn the basics of needle felting, sculpt basic shapes with a barbed needle, beading black eyes. Needle felting is fun, relaxing, easy. Materials provided For adults and older teens. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/make-a-needle-felted-fox-with-pop-up-art-school-adults/
Introduction to Tai Chi
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, invites you to learn the basics of Tai Chi on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m., in the community room. in the Community Room. Learn how practicing Tai Chi and incorporating mindfulness into your daily life can benefit your health. Follow local Tai Chi teacher, Sharon Pei, as she discusses and demonstrates the basic movements and body alignments that encompass the art of Tai Chi. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Please visit us online or at the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more info.
Ste Anne’s honors Father Ge
orge with Memorial Mass
The parish family of Ste. Anne’s Church in Salem, will celebrate a Memorial Mass on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. to recognize and honor Fr. George, beloved pastor of Ste. Anne’s from 1993-2013, on the 10th Anniversary of his death on Aug. 28, 2013. Fr. Augustin Vondou (administrator) will be the Main Celebrant for the Mass, and Fr. John Kiley will deliver the homily. Several other priests will concelebrate the Mass. Members of the Ordination Class of 1970, of which Fr. George was a member, have been invited to attend. There will be brief words of remembrance at the end of Mass, and light refreshments will be served in the courtyard. All are welcome to attend. Ste. Anne’s is located at 290 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA 01970. Contact Connie Kirby at stannesbulletin@gmail.com with any questions.
Writing Workshop at West Branch Library
Join us in the Community Room of the West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m., for a Writer’s Workshop. Receive one on one or group help with creative writing, memoirs, poetry, and more! Attendees can use resources such as books, writing templates, and group guides to help elevate their writing to the next level. This program is free and open to the public. For ages 16+. Registration is required, visit us online or at the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more info.