GOP Committee meets April 20
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St., Danvers. This is a regular business meeting. Candidates and issue leaders may stop in to speak. Also, up for continued discussion, Danvers School administration and curriculum, with a Q&A. We will continue the old business discussion of recall elections, Local municipal elections, Town Hall meeting for Parents to discuss school concerns, MA-GOP Convention updates, and issues affecting our town, state, and federalism. All are welcome. For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
‘The American South’ at Endicott April 21
In a talk titled, “How the South Shapes American History and Culture, for Better and Worse,” New York Times best selling author and scholar Imani Perry will speak at Endicott College on April 21 at 5 p.m. in the Rose Theater, 406 Hale St., Beverly.
Holocaust Remembrance April 27 on Zoom
The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State University will host its annual Yom HaShoah remembrance ceremony via Zoom, on Wednesday, April 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Yom HaShoah honors and remembers victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The program will include live and pre-recorded remarks, reflections, poetry, and music. Recorded remarks will be delivered by Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem and John D. Keenan, president, Salem State University. Rabbi David Meyer and Cantor Idan Irelander will lead and Professor Leo Spitzer will speak about the Holocaust in Romania, focusing on art produced at the Mikhailowka concentration camp. Supported by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, the Cummings Foundation, and the Temple Emanu-El Congregation. This ceremony is free and open to the public on Zoom. To register for your Zoom link, visit: http://tiny.cc/YomHaShoah2022.
Shackleton and ‘Endurance’
Presented by Heritage Films Theatre, Dan Tremblay, volunteer and member of Danvers History Society, this 20-30 minute film and casual discussion explores “The Story of Ernest Shackleton and “Endurance” Arctic Experience,” on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Part of the society’s free series at Tapley Hall, 13 Page St., every third Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Face masks are encouraged. For more information, visit: Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or email to dhs@danvershistory.org
‘Induction into Vietnam- An Airman’s Perspective’
On Sunday, April 24, from 2 — 4 p.m., The Wenham Museum’s Patton Family Archives will host David Magnan, Veteran Service officer in the second of its Speakers Series, Mangan, of Wakefield, served in the U.S, Air Force during the Vietnam War, 1969-1970, at a remote base along the Cambodian border in Thailand. Combat support from Thailand was secret and virtually unknown. Mangan will share his personal experiences and photographs from his service. Attendees will be given a key and the chance to open a green ammunition box filled with treasures as a door prize. Tickets are limited and available at: WENHAMMUSEUM.ORG/EVENTS: $20 public; $15 members, military, veterans, seniors free. The Patton Family Archives, Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St,, South Hamilton. Questions? PattonArchives@gmail.com.
National Dance Week at Marblehead Ballet
The Marblehead School of Ballet is celebrating National Dance Week, April 22 to 30, with a National Dance Week Contest and special offers for new and returning students. To thank the public for its support for 50 years, a visual arts contest will be held with special discounts throughout the week. Current and former students may paint, draw, photograph or submit mixed-media art with the theme, “Your Love of Dance.” Submit name, selfie and age; entries must be submitted by April 30 to msb@havetodance.com. The prizes are: first, $100 gift certificate; second,$50 gift certificate both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Third prize is an MSB hoodie sweatshirt. New students may attend an online class and receive $10 off. Enroll online at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule; promotional code, NDW2022, at checkout. Celebrate dance with a coffee mug, sweatshirt, or any product in the school’s online store at https://msb-ballet.creator-spring.com for 10%. The event, sponsored by Endicott’s Tadler Center for the Humanities, is free, all welcome..
Birthday Cake at the Gables
Join the staff of The House of the Seven Gables in honoring Caroline Emmerton, its founder and generous philanthropist, on Sunday, April 24, for birthday cake between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Then stay for one of two special women’s history tours scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Learn about all Emerson did in her life time, which began on April 21, 1866. as well as discovering the histories of the indigenous women who lived on the land before it was developed, and the enslaved women and indentured servants. The event is included with the purchase of the grounds or regular tour tickets. To register, visit: https://7gables.org/event/14650/. The Hosue of the Seven Gables is located at 15 Derby St,, Salem. Questions? Call 978-744-0991
Seniors Appreciation concert April 29
Senior citizens of Peabody are invited to an appreciation concert and luncheon on Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. in the high school auditorium, 485 Lowell St., Peabody, Hosted by the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School (PVMHS) music ensembles, and culinary arts students, with sponsorship by the Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) and the Peabody Municipal Lighting Commission (PMLC). the concert features Air Force JROTC students presenting the colors, and musicians from the PVMHS vocal and instrumental ensembles. Students in culinary arts will prepare and serve lunch and desserts. Attendees should arrive at PVMHS shortly before 10 am. Need transportation? Call the Peabody Council on Aging at 978-531-2254. Questions? Call John Maihos at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant at 978-573-1150.
Equine Expo and tack sale
The Essex County Trail Association will host the 27th annual Equine EXPO and Tack Sale at the Arena Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 sales spaces will offer gear for horse lovers of all ages — new and used tack and stable equipment, riding apparel and clothing, home décor, books, Breyer model horses, jumps, rescue groups, trail maps, as well as services, and more. Demonstrations will run most of the day. The building is accessible, and there is plenty of parking and a food vendor. Admission is $5; children under 10 are free) goes toward maintaining trails in six communities for all types of passive recreation. Questions? Call 978-768-6275 or email: www.ectaonline.org. Topsfield Fairgrounds are located on Route 1, in Topsfield.
‘Power of the Purse’ benefit
After a two-year hiatus, The Women’s Fund of Essex County is returning with an exciting new format for its signature fundraising event, Power of the Purse (POP), on Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 — to 9 p.m at Turner Hill in Ipswich. The event, newly named “POP Plus!,” brings together supporters to mix, mingle and raise critical funds for at-risk women and girls throughout Essex County. Kendra Petrone and Sue Tabb, co-hosts of Magic 106.7’s Morning MAGIC Show and the Exceptional Women podcast will emcee, with entertainment, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres by Vinwood Caterers. This year’s raffle and silent auction offer purses and handbags donated by renowned designers and retailers, plus unique articles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Online access to the silent auction starts Sunday, May 1. The goal is to raise $100,000 to support The Women’s Fund of Essex County.’“ Ticket start at $100. Contact info@thewomensfundec.org for more information or visit www.thewomensfundec.org.
{p class=”p1”}David Ortiz, Amal Clooney at Salem
{p class=”p2”}Iconic Major League Baseball player David Ortiz and International Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney are slated to visit Salem State University in the spring and fall of this year. The visits come as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Ortiz is scheduled to visit Salem State on May 4, for a conversation about the skills needed to succeed, leadership and giving back. Clooney’s Salem State date is Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. Both events will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex, with the May 4 Series taking place in the Rockett Arena and the Sept. 20 Series in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets to the spring and fall 2022 Salem State Series may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Service Day at Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parking. A $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American is appreciated to share military histories as a positive community engagement. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Scholarship Applications Available
The Mack Industrial School Corporation is currently accepting scholarship applications for 2022. Applicants must be female residents of Salem who are graduating from high school and continuing on to college in the fall. Scholarships are awarded based on a combination of financial need and academic performance and may be renewed annually if the student maintains a primary residence in Salem during her four-year pursuit of an undergraduate degree. The application deadline is May 1. For an application form, email your name and mailing address to: aoshea@northshore.edu, with “Mack Industrial School Corporation Scholarship Application Form” in the subject line. Or, write to: Mack Industrial School Corporation Scholarship Fund, Scholarship Committee, 21 Swampscott Ave, Peabody, MA 01960.
Salem Garden Club Scholarship
The Salem Garden Club is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior to further their education at the post-secondary level. Applicants must be Salem residents who plan to major in one of the following areas: horticulture, botany, ecology, environmental studies, landscape design, land management, city planning, or similar subjects. The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 15. Applications are available a: www.salemgardenclub.com/scholarship or in the guidance offices of the following schools: Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, St. John’s Prep, Essex Ag & Tech School, Bishop Fenwick, Salem Prep Hugh School, New Liberty Innovation School, and North Shore Community College.