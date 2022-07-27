Ipswich mosquito spraying set
The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District will conduct truck-based mosquito spraying in Ipswich at schools and locations in town next week. On Monday, Aug. 1, from 8 p.m. to noon, a white, mid-sized pickup truck with an NEMMC seal will drive slowly through designated areas with yellow lights activated while spraying barrier and adulticide sprays. In case of inclement weather, spraying will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 2. No mosquitos in Ipswich have tested positive for either West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The spraying is a preventative measure. Air conditioners may be left on, but windows on the street side should remain closed, and pets and children should stay indoors during spraying hours, reopen windows 30 minutes after spray is complete. Questions? Call the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District at 978-352-2800.
Beverly Block Party Saturday
What’s up this Saturday, July 30? Beverly Main Street’s Block Party, a blockbuster of fun from 4 to 8 p.m. A summer afternoon of food, drinks, music, all courtesy of your Beverly neighbors, all on Beverly’s historic Cabot Street, which will be bustling with food vendors, local brewers, and music to keep the vibes flowing. Full details at www.bevmain.org/events/block-downtown-street-party.
‘When Langston Dances’ offered
Just in time for Tiny Tots Day at Lynch Park, the Beverly Library brings StoryWalk. Read, walk, and dance as you enjoy your way through “When Langston Dances,” a book by Kaija Langley and illustrated by Keith Mallett. Runs Wednesday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 7 at Lynch Park. Funded by the Hickey Trust Fund, the StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. For more information on parking and regulations at Lynch Park, visit: https://www.bevrec.com/the-park. Questions? Email: ridenour@noblenet.org, or visit:www.beverlypubliclibrary.org
Danvers Summer Concert Series
Danvers Summer Concert Series makes for a perfect summer evening for Danvers residents and locals on the North Shore and Cape Ann. Next up, on Aug. 3, Annie Brobst Band; On Aug 24, Decades of Rock. Shows begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Danvers Rotary Pavilion on the lawn of the Peabody Institute Library. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and Bug spray. And did we mention? All concerts are free., thanks to sponsorship by GMC Danvers, part of the Village Automotive Group, and Mead Web Design. For more information, visit: www.danversconcerts.com/
Gables launches new website
The House of the Seven Gables has launched its newly refreshed website, with improved features for quicker and easier navigation, lively new content and handsome graphics and colorful imagery — all made possible by a grant from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism to help institutions reliant on tourism stabilize during this phase of COVID-19. More information about staff is available, along with and a campus map. See it for yourself, at: www.7gables.org and explore the many offerings and activities of one of Salem’s most noted cultural destinations.