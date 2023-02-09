Black History
scholarships
Citizens Bank is awarding eight scholarships to Massachusetts students who are currently enrolled at or committed to attending a Historically Black College or University. The challenge features four digital lessons and a capstone essay contest in which students will develop a plan for continuing a year-round conversation about Black history within their respective communities. Eight winners will be selected from participating HBCUs, and each will receive a $5,000 scholarship and a brand-new Apple MacBook Pro. Deadline is Feb. 28. For more information on how to participate, please visit: http://bit.ly/3jHPYXk
A carnival of
fun in Salem
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem is hosting an open house on Thursday, Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m., at Collins Middle School, 29 Highland Ave. in Salem. Parents, teens and younger kids are welcome to check out the carnival of fun including robots, strawberry DNA extraction, basketball, karaoke, arts and crafts, ping pong, billiards and more. Refreshments will be served as well. No RSVP required. Email Susan Gentile at sgentile@bgcgs.org or call 978-744-0915 ext. 103 with questions.
Tips to building
organic soil
The North Shore Horticultural Society’s Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., meeting will feature a Building Productive Organic Soil program by Peter Hauschka, Ph.D., who will talk about the structure and composition of soils to understand how plant roots interact with soil and extract nutrients necessary for growth. He will describe organic components and living organisms in the soil, along with their benefits to soil structure, moisture retention, and mechanisms of storing and releasing essential nutrients. His presentation will wrap up with a discussion of ways to improve organic soils. Over the last 50 years, Hauschka's main hobby has been the design, construction, planting, and maintenance of organic gardens. Fruit growing is his main interest. His 1-acre farm has 52 fruit trees, raspberries, gooseberries, etc. and four to five beehives. The yield is about 1,000 pounds of fruit and 400 pounds of honey each year. Organic soil building and enrichment have been essential for high yields from healthy, disease resistant plants. Guests are welcome but with a $5 charge to attend the meeting, which will be at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. If you decide to join NSHS, the guest fee will go toward the annual membership fee, which is $25 per individual and $35 for a family. Face masks are recommended for this indoor event.
44th Annual
Darwin Festival
Salem State University’s 44th annual Darwin Festival will be held Feb. 13-17, with a week of on campus and virtual presentations in celebration of the work of Charles Darwin. This year’s festival features two talks a day — one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. — and will explore some of today’s most pressing issues such as the relationship between evolution and disease, the role of evolution and social justice, and the impacts of climate change. There will also be talks about penguins past and present, secrets of an ancient undersea forest, and the evolution of the Darwin Festival itself. All events are free and open to the public at in-person talks in Vets Hall, Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, or streamed for remote viewing. For the full schedule, visit: salemstate.edu/DarwinFestival.
Marquis Hill plays
at Salem State
The Center for Creative and Performing Arts, in conjunction with the Salem State music and dance department, presents jazz trumpeter Marquis Hill in concert on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m., in the University’s Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. One of the finest trumpeters in jazz today, Hill is also a composer and bandleader whose comprehensive vision highlights the unity and continuity within the musical heritage of African Americans. Hill and his ensemble use their next-level musicianship and deeply interactive dynamic to break down the barriers separating bop, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music. He will be joined by Joel Ross, piano and vibes, Dezron Douglas, bass, and Michael Piolet, drums. Concert tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors, and those under 18 and students with an ID are free. Reservations at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Beverly Bootstraps
needs donations
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
'Tuck Everlasting'
in Marblehead
Marblehead Little Theatre presents "Tuck Everlasting," a new work by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle with music by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen. Based on the children’s novel by Natalie Babbitt, "Tuck Everlasting" centers around 11-year-old Winnie Foster, who yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence and gets more than she wished for when she becomes entangled with the magical, ever youthful Tuck family. "Tuck Everlasting" runs from Feb. 24 to March 5 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead. For tickets and more information, visit: mltlive.org.
American Songbook
and Broadway Tunes
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, present an afternoon of music for free on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Room. Selections from the Great American Songbook and Broadway Tunes will be performed by John Archer and Dan Murphy along with selections of timeless classic from the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Peabody Institute Library and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the performance during an informal reception with the performers. For more information, call 978-774-0554.
Revolutionary War
slave and veteran
The Topsfield Historical Society is presenting another of its monthly historical programs on Sunday, Feb. 12, 3 to 5 p.m. The digitally-enhanced lecture will be given by Charles Price of Lexington, entitled "Prince Estabrook, Slave and Revolutionary War Soldier." Learn the remarkable story of the first enslaved African-American man who fought as a member of the Lexington Minute Men in the outbreak of the Revolutionary War. The lecture is free to the public at the Gould Barn, 1 Howlett St., Topsfield, opposite Topsfield Common and adjacent to the historic Parson Capen House. Refreshments will follow.
Understanding
your cat better
On Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., come to the Main Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody to learn about your cat or learn more about the world of furry felines with certified cat behaviorist Rachel Geller. Everyone loves a good cat video, but what if your cat isn’t acting quite as cute as the ones you see on the internet? Are you tired of your cat thinking “outside the box” … or living with a hardcore shredder? Whatever the questions, Geller has the answers in this program, partnered with the new Kitty Cat Cafe and Adoption Lounge in Peabody, with staff members on hand. Geller will be signing copies of her book and donate all proceeds to the Kitty Cat Cafe. Note: No cats allowed, but cute cat pictures are encouraged. For more information, call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
Beverly Public
Library highlights
The Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St, Beverly, has some interesting programs for you to check out this month. All are in person and none require pre-registration. Also this month, the library aims to donate 50 pairs of pjs to the Boston Bruins 16th Annual PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families. Information on how to donate is listed below and also on the library's website: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-921-6062
Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m , author talk with James W. Ziskin— author and Beverly Middle School teacher James W. Ziskin discusses his new book, Bombay Monsoon. A book signing will follow.
Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m. Researching Your Family History — learn how to research your family history. Explore the library's many online genealogical databases and take a tour of the Beverly Room. Questions? Contact Lisa at lryan@noblenet.org.
Feb, 1 through March 15, Boston Bruins 16th Annual PJ Drive— to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons. We will be collecting new pajamas for all seasons from sizes 2T through adult medium. Help us reach our goal of donating 50 new pairs of pjs from the Beverly Public Library! Pajamas can be dropped off in the Children’s Room, at the Farms branch, 23 Vine St., and at the Bookmobile.
Online Death
Café series
This winter and spring, the Peabody Library is resuming its series of online Death Cafés. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death offered on Zoom every other month, on Tuesdays at noon on Feb. 14, April 25 and June 13. This event is facilitated by Richard Davis, a longstanding hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafés. Bring an open mind and lunch. Pre-registration is required at: https://deathcafe.com/ to receive email confirmation and Zoom link.
Code Club for Teens
at Peabody Library
Learn to code by playing games, starting this February, in the Peabody Library's weekly code club meetings every Thursday at 3 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 are welcome in the library’s Creativity Lab to learn computer programming skills through a series of tutorials and projects. They will work towards building websites, video games, phone apps, animations and more, while learning how to become better problem solvers and critical thinkers. Fiero's interface makes learning to code easy, competitive, and fun. Learn at your own pace, win prizes, join the Hackathon for the chance to win a robot. Free and in person at the library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Registration required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Danvers Republicans
meet Feb. 15
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) holds its 2023 kick-off meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station 64 High St., Danvers. This is a regular business meeting focusing on Election 2022 — what went right and what needs to be better for 2024. If you are an unenrolled ‘swing’ voter and want to find out about DTRC and the Republican platform and issues, come and bring a friend or two. New business to be discussed include recent State Committee discussions, elections, clash of the Gaetz/Boebert House Freedom Caucus demands and other scary political stories; as well as Danvers Strategic Planning for 2030 and the Danvers Municipal Election in 2023. Continued discussion is the Danvers scho
ol administration and curriculum, the Essex Tech student cap (40) and the possibility of hosting a Town Hall style meeting for parents to discuss their school concerns. Other continued old business is the discussion of election integrity and recall elections. Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
‘Sundays at 5’
at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Book Club
for Teens
A new book group exclusively for middle and high schoolers will begin on Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Peabody Main Library’s teen room, 82 Main St., Peabody, This first month they will read "City of Ghosts" by V. E. Schwabb. This spooky story follows Cassidy Blake, a young person who see ghosts, as she travels with her family through Scotland. Copies are available at the Public Service Desks at each of the three Peabody Library locations. Teens will decide on a name for this new club, and the next month’s book and/or genre, at the first meeting. Snacks and drinks will be on hand; free and open to tweens and teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required via the online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Peabody Institute
Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has a full schedule of programs to get your new year off to a great start. Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., Genealogy Research adventure — on Zoom with Janis Robinson Daly, author of 'The Unlocked Path,' inspired by researching her own family tree. Registration is a must for Zoom link, via the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m., The Nature of Winter on Zoom — Part 2 with Mass Audubon covers new material and territory; ideas and resources for appreciating wildlife near home this winter. Led by Tia Pinney, a Biologist, Lead Naturalist, and educator at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., Pasta making with Chef Kelcy — a virtual cook-along workshop in the art of easy handmade pasta, hand rolled. Recipes and ingredients will be emailed the morning of the event. Registration a must for Zoom link. Visit: the library at danverslibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Meet Harriet Tubman — On Zoom with writer, historian, and lecturer Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of "Never Caught: The Washingtons' Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave," and a Ona Judge (National Book Award) finalist). Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 to 6 p.m., Anti Valentines Day Party — eat pizza that isn't shaped like a heart, play breakup songs and tell cupid he's stupid. Ages 11 +, tweens and teens welcome! No registration.
Saturday, Feb 18, 1 to 3 p.m., Poetry Slam workshop — Join Northeastern University's award-winning slam poetry collective, The Interrobang Poets. in the Gordon Room. 11+, teens and tweens welcome.
Thursday, March 2, 7 p.m., '3 Billion Trees'— A History of FDR's Civilian Conservation Corp., Its mission put unemployed Americans to work improving the nation’s natural resources, especially forests and public parks during the Great Depression, saw three million young men planting more than three billion trees. Historian Anthony Guerrier tells you all about it on Zoom. Register for link at danverslibrary.org