Joys of Winter through Dec. 31
The Danvers Art Association’s art show, the Joys of Winter, at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will run through Dec. 31. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the library’s lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers in neighboring communities are welcome to exhibit. There is no fee to enter, but artists’ entries must portray the joy. The show will offer all artistic abilities an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art. Artists selling their work agree to commissions of 10% to the Danvers Art Association, 10% to the library and 80% to the artist. For details, email jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.
Workshop on winter seed sowing
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a workshop Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., on Winter Seed Sowing in-person at the library with expert gardener Valeria Kenny. Learn how to start gardening while our our world is white with snow. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Friends of Beverly Animals calendars
Friends of Beverly Animals reminds you that Beverly stores still have plenty of our 2023 calendars left for New Year gift giving. Money from calendar sales helps pay for essential veterinary care, food and supplies for the homeless animals we rescue. Here’s where to shop: Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St. ; DogSpa, 45 Enon St.;, Dogs by Design & Cats Too!,131 Dodge St. Beverly. For online purchase, go to: https://www.friendsofbeverlyanimals.org/ and click on yellow DONATE button on right side of webpage, and state shipping address, # of calendars you wish to purchase. Calendars are $15 each + $4 shipping for first calendar + $1 for each additional calendar. Questions, call 978-922-7190.
New members night at Athenaeum
On Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., all are welcome for an orientation and behind-the-scenes tour of the Salem Athenaeum for new and long-time members. The event includes an overview of our history and mission and outlines current services and membership benefits. You’ll enjoy a chance to socialize with other book lovers while you’re at it. The Salem Athenaeum is located at: 337 Essex St, Salem. Registration for this event is required at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/newmembersnight011123/index.html?page=register
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
Lovely office hours in 2023
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.