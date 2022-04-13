Equine EXPO and Tack Sale
The Essex County Trail Association will host the 27th annual Equine EXPO and Tack Sale at the Arena Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 sales spaces will offer gear for horse lovers of all ages — new and used tack and stable equipment, riding apparel and clothing, home décor, books, Breyer model horses, jumps, rescue groups, trail maps, as well as services, and more. Demonstrations will run most of the day. The building is accessible, and there is plenty of parking and a food vendor. Admission is $5; children under 10 are free) goes toward maintaining trails in six communities for all types of passive recreation. Questions? Call 978-768-6275 or email: www.ectaonline.org. Topsfield Fairgrounds are located on Route 1, in Topsfield.
'Induction into Vietnam- An Airman’s Perspective'
On Sunday, April 22, from 2 — 4 p.m., The Wenham Museum’s Patton Family Archives will host David Magnon, Veteran Service officer in the second of its Speakers Series, Mangan, of Wakefield, served in the U.S, Air Force during the Vietnam War, 1969-1970, at a remote base along the Cambodian border in Thailand. Combat support from Thailand was secret and virtually unknown. Mangan will share his personal experiences and photographs from his service. Attendees will be given a key and the chance to open a green ammunition box filled with treasures as a door prize. Tickets are limited and available at: WENHAMMUSEUM.ORG/EVENTS: $20 public; $15 members, military, veterans, seniors free. The Patton Family Archives, Patton Homestead is located at 650 Asbury St,, South Hamilton. Questions? PattonArchives@gmail.com.
Seniors Appreciation concert April 29
Senior citizens of Peabody are invited to an appreciation concert and luncheon on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the high school auditorium, 485 Lowell St, Peabody, Hosted by the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School (PVMHS) music ensembles, and culinary arts students, with sponsorship by the Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) and the Peabody Municipal Lighting Commission (PMLC). the concert features Air Force JROTC students presenting the colors, and musicians from the PVMHS vocal and instrumental ensembles. Students in culinary arts will prepare and serve lunch and desserts. Attendees should arrive at PVMHS shortly before 10 am. Need transportation? Call the Peabody Council on Aging at 978-531-2254. Questions? Call John Maihos at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant at 978-573-1150.
Headed into the Abyss
On Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, presents Brian T. Watson, architect and author of "Headed into the Abyss'" discussing his exploration of the powerful forces and dynamics that will carry us into any number of disasters well before 2100. The internet and its algorithms are changing nearly everything about our world, including our capacity to recognize how profound and dangerous the change is. This is the Big Picture story of what those effects add up to. It is the story of our time. Registration required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
At the Beverly Library
The Beverly Library has a trio of events coming right up, both Zoom and in person. If registration is required, go to: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar. For more information, call 978-921-6062 or visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St, Beverly.
Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., Babson Financial Literacy Zoom workshop — Life as an independent adult can feel overwhelming. Are you ready for financial challenges ahead? This workshop will help you get you organized and prepared. Registration for your Zoom link at required at www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar.
Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m., Listening to and Respecting Indigenous Perspectives — A Living Room Conversation providing a guided method for diverse members of a community to engage in intentional, small group conversation about specific and impactful issues.
Zen Fridays at noon through April and May — Basics of meditation led by Zen Center's founder Joan Amaral, in the Sohier Room, Make contact with our own stability and sanity.
ART for UKRAINE Benefit
Endicott College will hold a two-day art sale, auction, and community event to raise money to directly support humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine. The event, running April 20 and 21, noon to 2 p.m., will feature a sale of original artworks, a silent auction, educational panels, as well as music and interactive activities provided by students and organizations around campus. Sponsored by the School of Visual and Performing Arts and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Task Force, the event is free and open to the public. Interactive opportunities include use a 3D printer, and more. Light refreshments and Ukrainian fare will be served. The event will be held in the Carol Grillo Gallery of Endicott College’s Walter J. Manninen Center for the Arts. Questions? Email centerforthearts@endicott.edu, or call 978-232-2250.
North Shore Civic Ballet's spring auction
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) will hold its annual online spring auction will begin taking bids on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and continue through Friday, June 10. The nonprofit dance company welcomes volunteers and seeks donations for the auction, which raises much needed funds for scholarships, new choreography, equipment, costuming and resources for aspiring dancers. Individuals and businesses may donate gift certificates, gift cards for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services and more. Also a favorite, tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theaters, museums and unique experiences. Volunteers may donate their time and/or talents any number of ways. If you're concerned about COVID precautions, call the NSCB at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for more information or to drop off or schedule a donation pickup. The auction's website is: www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, the ballet's website is: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Old Gold Night set for April 28
On Thursday, April 28, is "Friends of the Marblehead Council on Aging night” at the Landing Restaurant, 81 Front St., Marblehead, starting at 5 p.m. The Landing will be donating a generous portion of the proceeds from all meals and drinks sold in the dining room that evening. No advanced ticket purchase; just show up and enjoy. There will be a wide variety of items available in both There will be an raffle and an auction with a wide variety of offering, with Gene Arnold serving as the auctioneer. Though free, Reservations are strongly urged at 781-639-1266.
Youth Orchestras auditions
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 Concert Season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place on Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
First Church's Easter 2022 services
All Easter services listed below will be held at the First Church of Wenham, corner of Main and Arbor Streets in Wenham, with the exception of Easter morning service at 6:30 a.m., which will be held at the Wenham Country Club, 94 Main St., Wenham. Phone: 978- 468-4714. All other queries should go to the church at 978-468-4900. On April 14 at 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service at First Church in Wenham, on April 17 at 6:30 a.m., Easter Sunrise Service — at the Wenham Country Club, 94 Main St., Wenham, and April 17 at 10 a.m., Sunday Service at First Church in Wenham.