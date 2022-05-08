Habitat for Humanity golf benefit
On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it will be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A ‘Golden Hammer Ticket’ includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/
Civic ballet’s Spring Auction May 20
{p class=”p1”}The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) will hold its annual online spring auction will begin taking bids on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m. and continue through Friday, June 10. The a 501©(3) nonprofit dance company welcomes volunteers and seeks donations for the auction, which raises much needed funds for scholarships, new choreography, equipment, costuming and resources for aspiring dancers. Individuals and businesses may donate gift certificates, gift cards for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services and more. Also a favorite, tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theaters, museums and unique experiences. Volunteers may donate their time and/or talents any number of ways. If you’re concerned about COVID precautions, call the NSCB at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for more information or to drop off or schedule a donation pickup. The auction’s website is: www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, the ballet’s website is: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Youth Orchestras auditions set
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 Concert Season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place on Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
Danvers GOP Committee meets May 18
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. This is a regular business meeting and our last meeting before the Mass. GOP Convention on May 21. Candidates and issue leaders may be on hand to speak. Also up for discussion, the Danvers School administration and curriculum, as well as voter integrity and local municipal elections, Town Hall meeting for parents to discuss school concerns, MA-GOP Convention updates, and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism. All concerned citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend. Questions? email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or leave VM at 978-774-5262.
Arts Fest set for June 18
Beverly Main Streets will host the 19th annual Arts Fest Beverly on June. 18. The free outdoor festival in downtown features more than 125 juried fine artists and crafters, free kids’ activities and food trucks. For more information on the event or becoming a vendor, go to https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/
May Day labor poster exhibit
Beverly Farms Public Library is hosting a May Day show of classic labor posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, now through May 27, at the fully accessible library, 4 Vine St, Beverly. Library hours are Mondays and Wednesdays. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information on library, call 978/921-6066.
Author Series at Ipswich Library
The next featured authors at Ipswich Library’s 2022 Louise & Hugh Johnson Author Series is Archer Mayor, author of the highly acclaimed Vermont-based mystery series featuring detective Joe Gunther, which the Chicago Tribune describes as “the best police procedurals being written in America. Join Mayor on May 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansion at the Hellenic Center, 117 County Road (Route 1A) Ipswich. The event is free, but registration is required at https://www.ipswichlibrary.org/ or call 978-356-6648.
‘The Sunshine Boys’ in Marblehead
Tickets for Marblehead Little Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s hit, “The Sunshine Boys,” presented in partnership with Mugford Street Players, are now available online at mltlive.org and at Arnould Gallery and Framery, 111 Washington St., Marblehead. Performances are scheduled for May 13 through 28 at the MLT Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St. Tickets are $25 . Masks are a must for all audience members. Please check for the latest updates at: MLTLive.org.
5K road race kicks off May 28
The Hamilton-Wenham Friends of the Arts is bringing back our 5K race, in person, at Winthrop Elementary School, on Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. Our talented student performers are also returning to sing and play for you as you walk, run, or dance your way along this scenic local race route. If you still want the challenge of our 5 mile race, we are offering it as a virtual opportunity for you to still support the arts and get a coveted race t-shirt! Register for Melody Miles today at: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Hamilton/MelodyMiles.
{p class=”p1”}Amal Clooney at Salem State
{p class=”p2”}Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University Sept. 20 as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40{sup}th{/sup} anniversary of its popular speaker series and the return to in-person events. Clooney’s Salem State appearance includes a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer, running from 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex. Tickets may be purchased through the Series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Service Day at Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parking. A $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American is appreciated to share military histories as a positive community engagement. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.