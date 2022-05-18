Stage 284 presents
'Best If Used By'
Two beloved local senior actors will perform a free staged reading of Ipswich playwright Doug Brendel's new work "Best If Used By" at the Community House, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton, on Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Hosted free of charge by Stage 284, Brendel's new work features Becky Axelrod and Barbara Bourgeois, two very talented but not very young actresses who prove they've still got it. Each had mentioned to Brendel, separately, how hard it is for women in their 70s and 80s to find roles in the theater. so he wrote roles for them. The play, "Best If Used By," is an encounter between two elderly women auditioning for the same role, and is, by turns, a poignant, and funny take on aging and ageism. A Q&A may follow. For more information, contact Doug Brendel at: Unconventional@DougBrendel.com.
Ipswich Walk
set for May 21
The Two Town Walking Club welcomes walkers on Saturday, May 21, to complete a 6km or 10km (3.7 or 6.2 mile) route in historic, picturesque Ipswich. This is a map-guided memorial walk for Karen Campbell, a former Treasurer and Two Town Walking Club member. The start point is the Ipswich Masonic Temple, 70 Topsfield Road, Ipswich. Register in person at the Ipswich Masonic Temple promptly on the day of this event, which runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m and finishes at 1:30 p.m. There is a $3 fee for all participants. The 6km and 10km routes are on paved roads and footpaths in downtown and residential neighborhoods with hills. Both trails are not accessible to wheelchairs and are medium difficulty for strollers. Pet leash laws apply. For more information, contact Joseph at: jpiffat@aol.com.
Danvers Historical
Society plant sale
The Danvers Historical Society is the recipient of dozens of Redbud and Ginkgo trees donated by the Bartlett Tree Experts for this year’s annual plant sale at Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, on Saturday and Sunday, May 21, 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be sure to come check out all the unique and beautiful offerings, from trees, native perennials, herbs and heirloom plants from the historic gardens of Glen Magna Farms.
Cottage Gardeners
Plant Sale Saturday
On Saturday, May 21, the Cottage Gardeners of Marblehead and Swampscott will hold their annual plant sale from 9 a.m, to 12:30 p.m. in St. Stephens’ parking lot, 67 Cornell Road, Marblehead. Choose from hundreds of perennial plants grown in local gardens, as well as containers filled with annuals and succulents. Herbs and vegetable plants will be for sale as well as garden items. The Cottage Gardeners provide volunteer civic services by maintaining the gardens at the King Hooper Mansion, as well as the plantings at Devereaux Beach. The Cottage Gardeners of Marblehead and Swampscott are members of the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts.
Patton Speakers
event: Iraq War
On Sunday, May 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Patton Family Archives, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton, will host Two “Blue Falcon” Paratroopers - Rich Barbato & Isaac Pike - for the third in Speaker Series, sharing their first-person perspectives in “Our War in Iraq: The Perspective of Two Paratroopers.” The two paratroopers will share photos and recount their journey from Kuwait to the Baghdad International Airport and the Battle of As Samawah. Attendees will receive a key to open a green ammunition box filled with treasures as a door prize and a sneak peek of the archives. Tickets are limited and are available through: www.wenhammuseum.org/ for $20 general public; $15 for museum members, military, veterans and seniors.
Community Life
Center feedback
Salem for All Ages, in partnership with the Salem Council on Aging and the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, are conducting a brief survey to gauge public feedback regarding the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center (CLC). While the survey is open to all, the hope especially is to gather input from Salem residents who do not normally visit the CLC. The survey will be online through 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at: www.salemma.gov/CLCsurvey.
Shelter animals
helped in campaign
Now through the end of May, every time Stop & Shop's reusable $2.50 Community Bag is purchased at its Swampscott, 450 Paradise Rd., location, Friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals will receive a dollar donation. The Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their local community. Each month, leadership at each store chooses a local non-profit to be the default beneficiary from the Community Bag Program. This month, the bags will help provide food, shelter, medical care, and good homes to the dozens of animals abandoned at the no-kill shelter. As a nonprofit, all-voluntary shelter, every dollar does wonders for these animals. Questions? Email: RKOandson@aol.com.
Free skills training
workshops at NSCC
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance employees’ supervisory skills. Ten three-hour remote and interactive “live online” sessions will be delivered through June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu. If you apply for the Express Grant, also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism
program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
Summer music camp
at the Gould Barn
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.