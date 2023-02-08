A carnival of
fun in Salem
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem is hosting an open house on Thursday, Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m., at Collins Middle School, 29 Highland Ave. in Salem. Parents, teens and younger kids are welcome to check out the carnival of fun including robots, strawberry DNA extraction, basketball, karaoke, arts and crafts, ping pong, billiards and more. Refreshments will be served as well. No RSVP required. Email Susan Gentile at sgentile@bgcgs.org or call 978-744-0915 ext. 103 with questions.
Tips to building
organic soil
The North Shore Horticultural Society’s Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., meeting will feature a Building Productive Organic Soil program by Peter Hauschka, Ph.D., who will talk about the structure and composition of soils to understand how plant roots interact with soil and extract nutrients necessary for growth. He will describe organic components and living organisms in the soil, along with their benefits to soil structure, moisture retention, and mechanisms of storing and releasing essential nutrients. His presentation will wrap up with a discussion of ways to improve organic soils. Over the last 50 years, Hauschka's main hobby has been the design, construction, planting, and maintenance of organic gardens. Fruit growing is his main interest. His 1-acre farm has 52 fruit trees, raspberries, gooseberries, etc. and four to five beehives. The yield is about 1,000 pounds of fruit and 400 pounds of honey each year. Organic soil building and enrichment have been essential for high yields from healthy, disease resistant plants. Guests are welcome but with a $5 charge to attend the meeting, which will be at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. If you decide to join NSHS, the guest fee will go toward the annual membership fee, which is $25 per individual and $35 for a family. Face masks are recommended for this indoor event.
44th Annual
Darwin Festival
Salem State University’s 44th annual Darwin Festival will be held Feb. 13-17, with a week of on campus and virtual presentations in celebration of the work of Charles Darwin. This year’s festival features two talks a day — one at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. — and will explore some of today’s most pressing issues such as the relationship between evolution and disease, the role of evolution and social justice, and the impacts of climate change. There will also be talks about penguins past and present, secrets of an ancient undersea forest, and the evolution of the Darwin Festival itself. All events are free and open to the public at in-person talks in Vets Hall, Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, or streamed for remote viewing. For the full schedule, visit: salemstate.edu/DarwinFestival.
Marquis Hill plays
at Salem State
The Center for Creative and Performing Arts, in conjunction with the Salem State music and dance department, presents jazz trumpeter Marquis Hill in concert on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m., in the University’s Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. One of the finest trumpeters in jazz today, Hill is also a composer and bandleader whose comprehensive vision highlights the unity and continuity within the musical heritage of African Americans. Hill and his ensemble use their next-level musicianship and deeply interactive dynamic to break down the barriers separating bop, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music. He will be joined by Joel Ross, piano and vibes, Dezron Douglas, bass, and Michael Piolet, drums. Concert tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors, and those under 18 and students with an ID are free. Reservations at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Beverly Bootstraps
needs donations
A leading social service agency on the North Shore, Beverly Bootstraps last year celebrated 30 years, now offering a diverse food assistance program, client support services, adult education, youth and adult programs, and a Thrift Shop. In 2022, food pantry visits reached an all-time high, with nearly 13,000 over the year. Now, with rampant inflation, a possible looming recession, and the recently announced end of SNAP Emergency Allotments, that number will only grow. Beverly Bootstraps asks that you consider donating today at give.beverlybootstraps.org, mailing a check, or dropping off non-perishable food items at 35 Park St. in Beverly to help those in need in our community.
'Tuck Everlasting'
in Marblehead
Marblehead Little Theatre presents "Tuck Everlasting," a new work by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle with music by Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen. Based on the children’s novel by Natalie Babbitt, "Tuck Everlasting" centers around 11-year-old Winnie Foster, who yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence and gets more than she wished for when she becomes entangled with the magical, ever youthful Tuck family. "Tuck Everlasting" runs from Feb. 24 to March 5 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead. For tickets and more information, visit: mltlive.org.
American Songbook
and Broadway Tunes
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, present an afternoon of music for free on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Room. Selections from the Great American Songbook and Broadway Tunes will be performed by John Archer and Dan Murphy along with selections of timeless classic from the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Peabody Institute Library and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the performance during an informal reception with the performers. For more information, call 978-774-0554.
Revolutionary War
slave and veteran
The Topsfield Historical Society is presenting another of its monthly historical programs on Sunday, Feb, 12, 3 to 5 p.m. The digitally-enhanced lecture will be given by Charles Price of Lexington, entitled "Prince Estabrook, Slave and Revolutionary War Soldier." Learn the remarkable story of the first enslaved African-American man who fought as a member of the Lexington Minute Men in the outbreak of the Revolutionary War. The lecture is free to the public at the Gould Barn, 1 Howlett St., Topsfield, opposite Topsfield Common and adjacent to the historic Parson Capen House. Refreshments will follow.
Understanding
your cat better
On Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., come to the Main Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody to learn about your cat or learn more about the world of furry felines with certified cat behaviorist Rachel Geller. Everyone loves a good cat video, but what if your cat isn’t acting quite as cute as the ones you see on the internet? Are you tired of your cat thinking “outside the box” … or living with a hardcore shredder? Whatever the questions, Geller has the answers in this program, partnered with the new Kitty Cat Cafe and Adoption Lounge in Peabody, with staff members on hand. Geller will be signing copies of her book and donate all proceeds to the Kitty Cat Cafe. Note: No cats allowed, but cute cat pictures are encouraged. For more information, call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.