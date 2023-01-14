Modern Calligraphy Workshop
Learn a new art form this year at the Peabody library with Modern Calligraphy. On Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m., calligrapher Debby Reelitz will present a workshop on learning Modern Calligraphy. Participants will use and keep colorful brush pens and learn all about this particular style of calligraphy, how to write in it, and start projects to use in everyday life. This program is free and open to all, but advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at: gtoth@noblenet.org. Or call: 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
Karen Grenier in concertThe Peabody Institute Library welcomes back gifted singer-songwriter Karen Grenier in concert on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., in the Sutton Room. Grenier’s music resonates in the heart, leaving listeners humming her catchy melodies. A former guidance counselor for Peabody Public Schools, she is currently Elementary Dean of Students for Somerville Public Schools. This event is part of the Spring concert series. Advance registration is required. Contact: Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at: gtoth@noblenet.org, or call: 978-531-0100 ext. 17
MLK Day at Salem State
Activist, Educator, Author Dr. Mary Frances Berry will deliver the keynote address at Salem State’s 33rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One of the most visible and respected activists in the cause of civil rights, gender equality and social justice, Berry served as chairperson of the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, leading the charge for equal rights and liberties for all Americans over the course of four presidential administrations. She is the recipient of the Nelson Mandela award from the South African Government for her role in organizing the FSAM, and raising global awareness of South African injustice and welfare, working to make these historically inequitable systems achieve a new level of fairness. All are welcome to the event, in the Veterans Hall, Ellison Campus Center, Salem State University. recording is not permitted.
Holocaust Remembrance Day
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This year’s commemoration will feature the testimony of Holocaust survivor Lusia Milch. Welcome remarks will be made by Miriam Asnes, Senior Advisor to the U.S. State Department Special Envoy on Holocaust Issues. This program is free, and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at lappinfoundation.org or contact Jane at 978-414-7699 or jane@lappinfoundation.org.
Cupcake Decorating
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St, Peabody, will host a cupcake decorating workshop for ages 10+ on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Presented by skilled bakers from Salem’s “Jodi Bee Bakes”, a vegan café and bakery, participants can learn the masters’ tricks, and take home delicious creations. All supplies are provided. Advance registration required. Call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, or visit online or in person at the Public Service Desk within the West Branch Library.
What’s on at the Salem Public Library
The Salem Public Library’s new 2023 programming begins Jan. 17. Programs will be in person, and all require advance registration at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Tell Me A Cuento — ages 18 months to 5 years. A bilingual (English-Spanish) story time with Ms. Suzie. With parents or caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or call:978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Sensory Bins — ages 18 months to 3 years with caregiver. Explore and learn through hands-on tactile play with our sensory bins which may include water, whipped cream and other food items. Dress for a mess! Register at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Tuesdays, 5:45 to 8:30 Pp.m., “Call of Cthulhu!” — grades 9-12 join us for Call of Cthulhu — a tabletop, role-playing game of cosmic horror. Journey back to the 1920s in witch-haunted Arkham, MA and brave the unknown. Limited to five investigators, materials provided. Play at your comfort level. Meets two Tuesdays a month: Jan. 17, 24; Feb. 7, 14; March 7 and 14. Registration is for all sx weeks, online at salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Last Tuesday of month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Anime Club for Teens and Tweens — Come watch anime and chat. Make origami, candy sushi, and more. Help choose what we’ll watch next. Meets the last Tuesday of every month: Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, and May 30. Tweens and teens grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Baby Signs, Sign, Say & Play— six-weekly classes, program for parents and babies. Fun games, songs, and activities highlight developmental skills and teach infant/toddler sign language. Register once for all six weeks (Jan. 18 to March 1). No class Feb. 22. Space limited. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Thursdays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Art Start — ages 3-5. Practice early visual literacy with your tots as we explore classic and contemporary artworks together. Materials provided to create masterpieces of our own! With caregiver. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Babies & Books — 0-18 months — An interactive story-playtime and chance to bond with your baby with rhymes, stories, and songs! Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Fridays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Polymer Clay Party — Grades 5 and up. Join Ms. Kate for workshop focused on crafting with polymer clay;. We provide the materials, you provide the creativity. materials provided. Let your imagination run wild while you play with some clay! For grades 5+. Register online at salempl.org/calendar or by calling 978-744-9667.
Saturday, Feb. 4 and 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Board Game Afternoon — Drop in for board games at the library. with friends new and old. Us ours or bring your own. Families with children of all ages and skill levels welcome!
The Salem Public Library is located at 70 Essex St, Salem.
‘Field Notes from Salem’ on exhibit
A free, immersive art exhibit by Salem Public Artist in Residence Maia Mattson and collaborator Casey Keenan is on view at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, free, through Jan. 16. This exhibit explores the nature of Salem through community stories, field sounds, and up-cycled local botanicals. Where is your favorite botanical place in Salem? Why is that place so valuable to you? Mattson has collaborated with sound artist Keenan interviewing members of the community about their relationship to nature in Salem and collecting free-laying samples of the botanicals. Keenan collected field sounds from surrounding coastlines, cemeteries, parks, and woodlands while Mattson created large cyanotypes using the plant material foraged from those areas. Woven together, they create an interactive exhibit that explores the nature of Salem.
International Dance Film Festival
Salem State Dance, in conjunction with the Center for Creative and Performing Arts, presents its Second International Dance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. The works will be shown in the Sophia Gordon Center, 356 Lafayette St., and feature short original dance films and presented, selected from over 800 submissions. Filmmakers represent China, Mexico, Spain, France, Egypt, Greece, the Netherlands and the U.S. The films are a celebration of conversation between body, movement, and camera. The subject matter is as diverse as the countries represented ranging from site-specific works to films that explore overwhelming urbanization, identity, loss and its associated memories and inherited artifacts, our connection with nature and an 82-year old dancer known as the “Gypsy Fred Astaire.” They can also be viewed view online from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28. Tickets are $10 general/senior and free for under 18 and students, available at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
Israeli songs from Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Reading the forested landscape
Greenbelt will present the first of its 2023 Film & Lecture Series “Systems and Ecosystems: We are all Connected” beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18. “Reading the Forested Landscape,” with noted naturalist Tom Wessels, will be hosted Wednesday at 6 p.m., via Zoom with registration required to access the link. Wessels, author of “Reading the Forested Landscape,” and other ecological field guides, will interpret participants’ photos of landscapes during this hour-long Zoom presentation. Using clue, participants will see the links tying together the shape of the land, signs of fire damage, distribution and types of plants, and man-made features like stone walls. Free, but registration is required. Visit www.ecga.org/filmseries to register and learn more.
Polar Plunge back at Lynch Park
Take The Polar Plunge With Lifebridge North Shore And North Shore CDC on Feb. 12 — Super Bowl Sunday — from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. After three long years, the plunge is back at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly, to help raise money to combat homelessness on the North Shore. Compete against other plungers, after-party begins at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Suzi Jordan at s.jordon@lifebridgenorthshore.org.
Peabody Institute Spring concerts
The Peabody Institute Library’s Spring 2023 Concert Series begins on Jan. 30. All concerts are free and open to all, but registration is required and opens one month before the show. Concerts are scheduled to take place in the library’s Sutton Room, 82 Main St., Peabody, and may be changed to fully virtual. Patrons may sign up on the Peabody Library calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar, or by calling 978-531-0100. For information on COVID safety, program locations, and how to sign in for an online program, visit the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/. Check in frequently in case of a location change. The opening schedule is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 30: singer-songwriter Karen Grenier— sings original work along and favorite songs. Learn all about her and hear her music at: http://www.karengrenier.com/
Monday, Feb. 6: recording artist Stephanie James— brings an evocative, fresh experience to the world of pop music with her “stunning” and “soulful” voice. Her collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres produced an album that explores vulnerability themes of growing up,.
Monday, March 6: Harpist Áine Minogue — a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, she plays everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical Hear her atL https://aineminogue.com/
Monday, March 27: Hungrytown — touring duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson bring to the stage their timeless sound and vocal harmonies harkening back to the age of folk.. Hear them at: https://hungrytown.net/home
Monday, April 3: recording artist Stephanie James— in an encore performance, she brings back her evocative, fresh experience to the world of pop music with her “stunning” and “soulful” voice. Her collaboration with Grammy-nominated producers Jorel Corpus and Simone Torres produced an album that explores vulnerability themes of growing up,.
Monday, April 24: singer-songwriter Karen Grenier — encore performance with Her music that resonates in the heart, leaving listeners anticipating the next song and humming her catchy melodies.. Hear her at: http://www.karengrenier.com/
Monday, May 1: New England Chamber Players— in an encore performance that brings intimate nature of chamber music to a wider audience. Hear them at: https://www.newenglandchamberplayers.org/
Monday, May 15: Harpist Áine Minogue — a staple of the Irish and Celtic music scene, in this encore performance she plays everything from World and Folk to New Age and Classical Hear her atL https://aineminogue.com/
Monday, June 5: Sean Gaskell on the kora — experience his music as he plays traditional songs that are at the heart and soul of this ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. Hear him at: www.seangaskell.com
Peabody Institute Library Danvers programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has a full schedule of January programs to get your new year off to a great start. Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., A Zoom program with Pultizer prize winning authors of ‘The Ransonware Hunting Team’ — Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden discuss their real life technological thriller illuminating the dangers of cybercrime.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., ‘This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You,’ — A Zoom program with legendary record producer–turned–brain scientist-author Susan Rogers on Zoom.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., All Creatures Great and Small: The Real Darrowby Village — A Zoom program with Anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans on Alf Wight, English country veterinarian who inspired film and TV series.
Slavery, Abolition, and the Jay Family
On Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum presents author David N. Gellman in a hybrid event discussing a new path for thinking about slavery and the nation’s founding. New York’s John Jay, diplomat, Supreme Court justice, and Federalist, embodies the contradictions of the revolutionary age. A slaveholder whose personal dealings with the enslaved ranged from caring to callousness, he also served as the inaugural president of a pioneering antislavery society. His descendants, especially his son William Jay and his grandson John Jay II, embraced radical abolitionism in the nineteenth century. Learn about this remarkable family story that speaks to our own divided times. Gellman is Professor of History at DePauw University. Copies of his book, ‘Liberty’s Chain: Slavery, Abolition, and the Jay Family of New York’ are available for signing. Registration is required at https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/011923_libertyschain/index.html?page=register.
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Improv classes for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together. Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and and structured with playtime and individual attention. 2-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Jan. 25, Feb. 2, 8 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days, and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely sets office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Meals on Wheels delivered to youHome delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}