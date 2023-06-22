AMC celebrates with showing of 'PRIDE'
On Friday, June 23, at 6 p.m., Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich, will celebrate Pride Month with a special showing of "PRIDE," the 2014 film that captures the true story of how the gay community in 1980s London built bridges with the Welsh mining community to help them survive a tumultuous period in their lives. Brilliantly written, acted and directed, the film introduces viewers to a group of courageous, caring, and fun-loving people. Doors at St. Matthew's Parlor open at 5:45 p.m., with film starting at 6 p.m. with conversation to follow.
Salem celebrates the fourth
Live entertainment on the Main Stage begins at 5 p.m. with the Adam Matthew Trio, sponsored by upcoming The Salem Jazz and Soul Festival. Also at 5 p.m. the Kids' Space tent, sponsored by Amazon, with give-away bagged crafts. Food tents will cook up hot dogs, French fries, fried dough, kettle corn, and more. Opening ceremonies begin at 7:15 p.m. with Mayor Dominick Pangallo and local dignitaries leading a parade down the wharf accompanied by the Salem Veterans Color Guard while the national anthem will be sung by the Salem High School’s a cappella group, Witch Pitch? Maestro Dirk Hillyer will then lead the Hillyer Festival Orchestra in a concert of all time Broadway and movie favorites. At 9:15 p.m., Salem ends its Independence Day celebration with a fireworks extravaganza, accompanied live by the Hillyer Festival Orchestra playing the 1812 Overture and other patriotic tunes throughout the entire fireworks display.
Youth Book Sale
The Friends of Hamilton Wenham Public Library will host a one day Youth Book Sale for (children and teens) on Wednesday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be henna tattoos available in the afternoon on a first come/first served basis. Visit the library website www.hwlibrary.org / 978-468-5577 for more information. The library is located at 14 Union Street in Hamilton.
Marblehead Festival of the Arts
The Marblehead Festival of Arts’ Literary Festival returns after a pandemic hiatus, from Saturday, July 1 to Tuesday, July 4, with its always-popular writing contest, along with a full slate of speakers, panels, and workshops. More than 125 entries were submitted for the Literary Contest in May and June which was open to all Massachusetts writers of fiction, nonfiction (including memoir and personal essay) and poetry. First prize in each category will be awarded $100, a ribbon and certificate, and a 1/4 page black-and-white ad in the Marblehead Current to be donated to a local non-profit of the winners' choice. Second place and honorable mentions earn a ribbon and certificate. Students 18-- first prizes are $50. All participants receive ribbons, certificates and library swag, sponsored through the Library's Carten Gallery Fund. All events take place at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead, 28 Mugford St. Books will be available for purchase. Questions? Visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org. The schedule is as follows: Saturday, July 1, noon. to 1 p.m., Author Talk with Rich Rubino- A Funny Thing Happened on the Presidential Campaign Trail, and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Workshop with Julianna Thibodeaux-- Is There a Memoir in You?
New Yoga Class For Adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for her outdoor community yoga classes. (If rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Please note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is as follows: Mondays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours) Wednesday, July 12, 8 a.m. (before library hours). Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Pickleball for a Purpose
Northeast Arc will host its second Pickleball for a Purpose tournament on July 1 and 2 at Woburn Racquet Club. All proceeds from this tournament benefit Northeast Arc programs, which positively impact the lives of more than 10,000 people with disabilities and their families across Massachusetts. Registration is $50 at https://tinyurl.com/PickleNeArc. Play will start at 8 a.m. daily. To help sponsor the event, contact Kacy Jauron at kjauron@ne-arc.org.
Free lunch at Peabody Library’s Main Branch
The Peabody Library’s Main Branch, 82 Main St. will be serving free lunches for children and teens to 18, no registration required, throughout the summer, Tuesday, June 27, through Tuesday, Aug. 22, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 27 to July 6. Then, everyday Monday through Thursday. July 10 until Tuesday, Aug. 22, lunches will be served everyday Monday through Thursday. For these dates, the program will run from 11:30 AM until 1 p.m. Along with lunch, the library offers fun, free activities for participating families. Make It Mondays - Make cool stuff! (starts July 10), Time to Play Tuesdays - Fun games on the lawn, Water Play Wednesdays - Get wet (starts July 12), Thoughtful Thursdays - Take care, be nice!
Lunches will also be served on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 27, to Aug. 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St. Peabody, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., Peabody. This program is brought to you by Peabody Public Schools, Citizens Inn, Project Bread, Child Nutrition Outreach Program, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Questions? Email: abridgewater@noblenet.org
Great stuff at Danvers library
The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has some great stuff in store for you this summer. Check out the schedule and see you at the library. On Tuesday, June 27, 5 to 8 p.m., there will be mini-golf at the Library for ages 12 to 18. - Summer Reading Kickoff Party (Teens) on the Library Lawn (weather permitting). Learn about summer reading and try your best for a hole in one. If rain, we'll tee-off inside the library. On Monday, July 10, 3 to 4 p.m., Speak Up for Nature: Helping Endangered Species - Teens meet in the library's Gordon Room. Learn about endangered species and what we can all do to help them. Meet some up close and personal.
Summer for Teens at Peabody Library
The Peabody Library will host a series of events for middle and high school students centered around the Summer Reading theme of “Find Your Voice.” The first event is an ice cream sundae party on June 28 at 3 p.m. Teens can enjoy an ice cream sundae while learning about the upcoming summer reading challenge and events. Beginning Monday, July 10, daily events will be hosted in the Main Library Teen Room on Monday through Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.. Our two Branch Libraries will have themed to-go kits for teens available for pick up. The themes for each week are as follows: July 10 — 13: Poetry, July 17 — 20: Photography, July 24 — 27: Creative Writing, July 31 — Aug. 3: Music, Aug. 7 — 10: Comic Art and Aug. 14 — 17: Painting & Art. These programs are free and open to teens and tweens entering grades 6 — 12. Registration is strongly suggested, but drop ins are welcome. To register and learn more, please visit our online calendar at peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Bird House Workshop at library
The Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, is hosting a free workshop on June 29, at 2 p.m., in the Community Room. Open to all, each participant will decorate their own birdhouse with unique wood-burned designs! Registration is required, as space is limited. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Adult Summer Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library’s adult summer bingo is back, from July 1 through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you’ll be entered to win a raffle prize. You must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of 3 entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4th. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Pride month at Peabody Institute Library, Peabody
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some great new activities in store for you as we celebrate Pride Month. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library’s. Registration helpful but not required.
Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., Pride Trivia Night with the Beverly Library — at Peabody Library at 82 Main St. A fun, casual, and both old and new! Are you up to the challenge? For teens and adults, snacks included! Participants are welcome to bring a team,
June 1 through 30, Interactive Book Display of the history of LGBTQ+ culture — on the first and second floors. The history of LGBTQ+ starting with the events that led up to the first Pride festival. Stay tuned to our social media and newsletters to see the online version, coming soon!
Moms’ Support Group
This Moms’ Support Group at Recovery Centers of America is specifically designed for moms who have children who are either actively struggling with addiction or have found recovery. Discussions will cover topics such as establishing healthy boundaries and being a supportive ally for children, while also taking care of our own well-being. This support group is a safe space for mothers, providing a sense of community and understanding among those who share similar experiences. By joining, you can find solace in the healing journey towards recovery. The group, which is free to the public, meets every Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon at Recovery Centers of America at Danvers, 75 Lindall St., Danvers.
Historical documentary films in Danvers
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting a free series of historical documentary film screenings with discussions presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay, every second Monday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. Brings your lunch and learn! Donations appreciated. Questions? Danvers Historical Society: 978-777-1666 or E-mail to dhs@danvershistory.org. Schedule: July 10, Gloucester Fishermen’s Fiesta History — Examining a Gloucester Cape Ann celebration, Aug. 14, Massachusetts State House Time Capsule — A late 1700s time capsule reveals messages, coins and artifacts from Paul Revere and John Adams, Sep. 11, Old Time Automobiles Built in Essex County — Essex’s history of auto design, development, production and Oct. 16, Ghost Stories of New England favorites — a few ghosts and unusual, creepy stuff.
Endicott Young Writers Workshop
High School students entering grades 9-12 in the fall who are interested in creative writing can apply for Endicott College’s Fifth Annual Young Writers Workshop on June 28-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the seaside campus, 376 Hale St. in Beverly. Sessions focus on poetry, fiction, playwriting, screenwriting and young adult writing. Novice and advanced creative writers are welcome. An online application is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmm7zIsaD642JLWZIz5JQQpKMwWK8JuTdSLzYTlgm6Hn9f3g/viewform.The $250 registration fee includes activities, lunch and snacks and a T-shirt.
Archaeology Society Speaker Series
The Danvers Historical Society is hosting an Archaeology Society Speaker Series every third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall 13 Page St., Danvers. A Zoom link is also available, email: dhs@danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666. Donations appreciated.