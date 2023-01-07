Peabody Institute Library programs
Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. has a full schedule of January programs to get your new year off to a great start. Check the list below and save a spot for yourself at any event captures your interest. Registration is required for all events, both Zoom and in-person, via the the events calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m., ‘Immigrants’ Rights and Asylum Laws’ — On Zoom with Professor Sarah Sherman-Stokes, associate director of the Immigrants’ Rights & Human Trafficking Clinic at Boston University School of Law discussing Gov. DeSantis’s recent actions.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., A Zoom program with Pultizer prize winning authors of ‘The Ransonware Hunting Team’ — Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden discuss their real life technological thriller illuminating the dangers of cybercrime.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., ‘This Is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You,’ — A Zoom program with legendary record producer–turned–brain scientist-author Susan Rogers on Zoom.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., All Creatures Great and Small: The Real Darrowby Village — A Zoom program with Anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans on Alf Wight, English country veterinarian who inspired film and TV series.
New Members Night at Salem Athenaeum
On Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., all are welcome to join us for an orientation and behind-the-scenes tour of the Salem Athenaeum for new and long-time members. The event includes an overview of our history and mission and outlines current services and membership benefits. You’ll enjoy a chance to socialize with other book lovers while you’re at it. The Salem Athenaeum is located at: 337 Essex St, Salem. Registration for this event is required at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/newmembersnight011123/index.html?page=register
Ipswich offers free COVID test kits
The Town of Ipswich is offering free, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents and business operators. The rapid antigen tests from iHealth Labs can be picked up now from the Public Health Department and the Council on Aging, at Ipswich Town Hall, 25 Green St. Tests can also be picked up from Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main St., during normal business hours. Town Hall hours: Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m — Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Library hours: Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Results are available in 15 minutes. The tests include instructions in 12 language and are available regardless of vaccine status. Those testing positive should follow the state’s isolation guidance. Questions? 978-356-6600.
Improv classes for teens, preteens
Marblehead Little Theatre is beginning Improv Class for Preteens & Teens, a four session workshop introduction for preteens and teens, with improv games that translate to useful life skills like listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration instructed by Bruce Whear. Make new friends in a fun and supportive environment, while building confidence through skills including expressing emotions, agreement, and creating stories together.
Each session concludes with a performance for family and friends. No prior experience needed; open to students aged 9-14, and and structured with playtime and individual attention. 2-hour classes, 12 students per class, Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m., on Jan. 11, 25, Feb. 2, 8 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Information and registration at: www.mltlive.org.
Speed Reads Collections available
The Peabody Institute Library announces new and improved Speed Reads Collections at all three locations. Books can now be checked out for two weeks, plus an addition to our website that allows patrons to easily browse our collections from home. Choose from the latest, greatest, and most requested books by Peabody patrons. The items are non-holdable, circulate for 14 days , and are non-renewable for swift circulation, ensured by multiple copies. To make space for new books on the Speed Reads shelf, items go on sale for $5. A new browse for book covers on new website page and place items on hold; includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, kids, and teens, plus items “coming soon.” Questions? Call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
State Sen. Lovely sets office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Marblehead School of Ballet workshops
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st season with a series of four special workshops and classes designed to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. A range of classes, workshops, and events from ballet to ballroom dancing are lined up for the 2022-2023 year in-studio at 115 Pleasant St. and live online. Learn basic dance techniques of Broadway, modern dance, Spanish, Polish, 2-minute choreography and much more. For complete schedules, details and to register for these workshops, visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Or call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.
Meals on Wheels delivered to youHome delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or 866-927-1050.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are "At Risk" for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, MA, 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private nonprofit, has launched its newest digital resource: An online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/.