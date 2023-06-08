Museum gardens tour slated
On Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., join Marblehead Museum on a visit to the gardens at the Marblehead home of Brian and Nancy McCarthy, 17 Crowninshield Rd.. Landscape Architect Doug Jones and gardener Rick Elder spent years recreating the multi-acre garden on the estate known as Seaside Farm, built in the early 20th century by Francis Boardman Crowninshield and Louise DuPont Crowninshield. Walk among the roses, statues, and luscious plantings while taking in amazing views of Crowninshield Island and the ocean. The garden has been featured in Northshore Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Boston Globe Magazine, and more. Advance tickets are required, and available for purchase ($20 Museum Members; $30 Public). at: www.marbleheadmuseum.org All proceeds support the educational and preservation mission of Marblehead Museum, a private, non-profit.
Free Salem Trolley backThe City of Salem is once again offering residents free rides on the Salem Trolley now through Sept. 30. Proof of residency/ resident tickets are available at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The Trolley runs seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and its route includes much of downtown Salem and also the Salem Willows, with regular stops along the way. The complete route map, visit: http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html. Seating is based on the availability and passengers will not be allowed to disembark and then get back onto the Trolley.
Movie Matinee at Abbot LibraryOn Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m., join Abbot Public Library’s Midday Movie Matinee in the program room of the Elveleth School, 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. This film is for adults and is adapted from a popular on a New York Times bestseller. Registration is required at: tinyurl.com/June-2023-Movie-Matinee--where you can also see the title of the film. Questions? Call 781-631-148
Bird House WorkshopThe Peabody Institute Library, West Branch, 603 Lowell St., Peabody, is hosting a free workshop on June 29, at 2 p.m., in the Community Room. Open to all, each participant will decorate their own birdhouse with unique wood-burned designs! Registration is required, as space is limited. For more information, please call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Adult Summer Reading Bingo
The Peabody Institute Library’s adult summer bingo is back, from July 1 through Aug. 31. Pick up a Bingo sheet, and once completed, you’ll be entered to win a raffle prize. Must be 18 years of age or older, and there is a limit of three entries per person per library. Winners will be contacted Sept. 4. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Pride month at Peabody Institute Library
The Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, has some great new activities in store for you as we celebrate Pride Month. Check out the schedule below, and watch for more up and coming listing. Questions? Check the online calendar for dates and registration links at: www.peabodylibrary.org, or call 978-531-0100 ext. 17.
First Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Adult crafting — Learn new art forms and DIY crafts on second floor of the library. Bring your own crafts or use the library’s. Registration helpful but not required.
Monday, June 12, 6:30 p.m., Make a Wrapped Macrame Rainbow Keychain — Crafty librarian Gabi will teach you all the basics of macrame techniques to make a Rainbow keychain. All supplies included. Please register as space is limited.
Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 p.m., Pride Trivia Night with the Beverly Library — at Peabody Library at 82 Main St. A fun, casual, and both old and new! Are you up to the challenge? For teens and adults, snacks included! Participants are welcome to bring a team,
June 1 through 30, Interactive Book Display of the history of LGBTQ+ culture — on the first and second floors. The history of LGBTQ+ starting with the events that led up to the first Pride festival. Stay tuned to our social media and newsletters to see the online version, coming soon!
Free preventative dental care
After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, Ipswich Public Health Department will bring back the preventative dental care program, “Polished, for residents. on Tuesday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall, Room C, 25 Green St. Dental screenings, cleanings, sealants, and fluoride will be available for residents of all ages, by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call or text Polished Founder Ellen Gould, RDH, at 508-237-5378 or by e-mail at ellengould@polishedteeth.com. To learn more about Polished, visit polishedteeth.com.
Patton Homestead presents ‘Avatar’
On Friday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m., Moonlight Movies, hosted by the Hamilton-Wenham Recreation Department, presents “Avatar: The Way of Water,” at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Admission is free and all are welcome to gather on the lawn at this historic property at day’s end. Bring lawn seating, pack a picnic, or buy one from on-site vendor before the movie (PG13) starts at 8:30 p.m. Additional movies will be screened on fourth Fridays, July 28, and Aug. 25th. Poor weather cancels; updates four hours prior at: @pattonhomestead + www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/ Parking is off-street and assisted by police. Beer, wine also available. Dogs on leash are welcome. Please note the Patton Homestead is also open to the public from dawn to dusk daily.