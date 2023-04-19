Peabody accepting award nominationsThe Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce has established the INCredible Business Awards and seeks nominations in various categories. Nominees must be members of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce, unless First Responder or Community Champion Award. Nominations must be submitted in writing by May 5, to president@peabodychamber.com and include the full name of the business/person, contact information and the award they are being nominated for. Nominations should provide detailed and specific information on why the nominee should be considered for the award. Self nominations are accepted. All nominations for awards will be reviewed by a committee made up of Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce members. Recipients will be recognized at a reception on June 7, at Olio, an historic event space at 43 Main St., Peabody at 6 p.m. Full details, tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.peabodychamber.com. The categories are as follows: Champion of Diversity, Minority Business Enterprise Award, Business of the Year, Non Profit of the Year, Family Business of the Year, Young (under 40) Professional of the Year, First Responder Award, Community Champion, Mary Upton Ferrin Award — Recognizes a business professional who identifies as female who has contributed to the civic well being of her community outside of her job duties; Harry Ankeles Award — Recognizes a business professional who identifies as male who has contributed to the civic well being of his community outside of his job duties.
Auditions set Northeast Mass. Youth OrchestrasThe Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles in the 2023-2024 Concert Season. Auditions for both new and returning NMYO musicians take place on Saturday, June 10, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who have played for at least two years and are taking private lessons, are invited to audition. NMYO offers six ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and a Flute Choir. The Symphony Orchestra program also includes a small ensemble chamber music component to challenge the advanced players. NMYO ensembles perform two major concerts and several small concerts annually. Weekly rehearsals. View audition requirements, and register for your audition time today at nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone (978) 309-9833.