SHS Class of ‘61 reunion
The Salem High Class of ‘61 will hold its 61st reunion on Thursday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Danversport (formerly Danversport Yacht Club) in Danvers. Classmates, spouses, friends and relatives are welcome. The event includes a buffet luncheon. Cost is $40 per person. For more, contact P. Stafford at: sqkrlily@aol.com
Danvers Class of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly.
The cost is $50 per person. For more, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
SHS Class of 1958 reunion
Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair and head over to Salem Willows (across from Hobbs) at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, for a fun time with your 1958 classmates. It’s your 64th reunion and it’s free. Call 978-809-1799.