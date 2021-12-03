Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer dose vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
North Shore Civic Ballet holiday auction
A nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, the North Shore Civic Ballet’s annual holiday online auction is open for bidding at www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, through Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. All proceeds will provide dancers hit by hardships due to COVID-19 with the resources they need to study ballet on the North Shore. Auction items include gift certificates, gift cards to restaurants, retails shops, spas, dance or exercise from the Marblehead School of Ballet. piano lessons, with more items added throughout auction. Conations are welcome as well as financial contributions directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501© 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Call 781-631-6262 or visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/
The arts at Salem University
Through Dec. 10: Fourth Annual Salem State Art + Design Open Call Exhibition and Sale: Old Town Hall in Downtown Salem as Salem State’s Winfisky Gallery. All works available for purchase. Excellent holiday gifts. All proceeds go to the artist. Monday, Wednesday, Friday noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday,Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Visit salemstate.edu/arts for additional details.
‘Tis the season at MSB
MARBLEHEAD — The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its annual Community Appreciation Week from Friday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 11. On Saturday, Dec. 4, catch our dancers in Marblehead’s annual holiday parade starting at noon from Front Street and down State Street, Washington Street, 5 Corners, Atlantic Avenue, Pleasant Street. Special activities run from Friday, Dec. 3 through Saturday, Dec. 11, and the ballet’s drive continues to collect winter coats and pajamas to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic now through Saturday, Dec. 11. Special promotions for new students Dec. 3 -11 and special promo codes for MSB’s online store.
Parade of Trees in Danvers
DANVERS — Since 2009, the Danvers Historical Society and sponsors have ushered in the holiday season with a walk through the annual Parade of Trees at Tapley Memorial Hall. Imaginative holiday tree and wreath designs are created by area businesses, residents and community groups, each with its own unique theme and style, as well as gifts and decorations, all of which is displayed for a week, then up for raffle to lucky winners. This year’s parade runs to Dec. 5. Join the fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice cream social with Cotton Mill Café, and various musical performances. Stroll through the trees event from Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 2 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lucky winners announced by 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Winnings pick-up Monday, Dec. 6. For more information, visit www.danvershistory.org/13th-annual-parade-of-trees/.
Hamilton’s Hometown Holidays
HAMILTON — The Community House, 284 Bay Road in Hamilton, is hosting visits with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, this year. Chat with Santa and have family portraits taken by the fireplace in the festively decorated library. Social distancing will be observed, with families posing 6 feet from Santa, and space reserved for one party at a time. Admission per family is $50 and includes a digital photograph, special craft kit from Santa, hot cocoa, and cookie to go. Advanced reservations required at www.communityhouse.org. Please note: toy donations for Toys for Tots and food items for the Acord Food Pantry will be collected during this event. The December 4th date coincides with the new Winter Farmers Market, and holiday Boutique at Winthrop School. For more information, visit: www.communityhouse.org for details.
YMCA’s Reindeer Run Dec. 5
BEVERLY — Join the YMCA’s Reindeer Run 5K and run, walk or prance through Beverly’s coastal roads and historic downtown. You may see Santa, his elves and others in festive costumes! Race starts on Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church on the corner of Hale Street and Cabot Street. The course is dog and stroller friendly.
Hamilton-Wenham Winter Farmers’ Market
The Community House in Hamilton is hosting a new winter farmers market Dec. 4 and 18, from noon to 3 p.m., on its lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Vendors include Al’s Hives and Honey products, Beet Your Best — Vegan and gluten-free energy bars and granola, Candles by Erin, made to order French crepes, Iron Ox Farm organics, Living Soil Gardens salad greens, Marshview Farm –Root veggies, greens and eggs,Moonlight Farm locally raised meats: Rocket Fuel Pestos in the Community House kitchen, Valicenti Pasta Farm –Farmstead Pasta Sauces; Gourmet Ravioli; Unique Fresh Pasta; Ready-To-Cook Lasagna. Visit www.communityhouse.org.