Ziskin talks about ‘Bombay Monsoon’
At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St, Beverly, will author and Beverly Middle School teacher James W. Ziskin will discuss his new book “Bombay Monsoon,” with a book signing to follow. For more information: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org or call 978-921-6062.
Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., will hold a presentation from 6:30 — 8 p.m. in the Sohier Room by Barnat Beverly on the proposed development above the MBTA Parking Garage at 100 Rantoul St. (“Holmes Phase II”), as well as updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2. All Ward 2 residents and business owners are encouraged to attend. Questions? beverlyw2ca@gmail.com.
44th Annual Darwin Festival
Salem State University’s 44th annual Darwin Festival will continue throughout the weekend. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, Catherine Beck, chair and associate professor of Geosciences, Hamilton College, will discuss “Reconstructing Environments of the Past: In what conditions did our ancestors survive and thrive?” At 2 p.m., Daniel Ksepka, curator of Science, Bruce Museum, Greenwich, Conn., will offer “Penguins, Past and Present.” At 11 a.m., Friday, Webb Camille, MD/PhD candidate, UMass Medical Center alumnus, will host “What is the role of citrullination in ALS?” and at 2 p.m., Jason Brown, associate professor of Biology, Salem State University, will introduce “Cilia, diseases, and organelle assembly — Leeuwenhoek’s ‘little legs’ in the spotlight.” All events are free and open to the public at in-person talks in Vets Hall, Ellison Campus Center, North Campus, or streamed for remote viewing. For the full schedule, visit: salemstate.edu/DarwinFestival.
Jazz legend Marquis Hill at Salem State
The Center for Creative and Performing Arts, in conjunction with the Salem State music and dance department, presents jazz trumpeter Marquis Hill in concert on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m., in the University’s Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. One of the finest trumpeters in jazz today, Hill is also a composer and bandleader whose comprehensive vision highlights the unity and continuity within the musical heritage of African Americans. Hill and his ensemble use their next-level musicianship and deeply interactive dynamic to break down the barriers separating bop, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music. He will be joined by Joel Ross, piano and vibes, Dezron Douglas, bass, and Michael Piolet, drums. Concert tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors, and those under 18 and students with an ID are free. Reservations at: www.salemstatetickets.com.
The lives & labor of an enslaved family
Accounted For: Tracing the Lives & Labor of an Enslaved Family in 18th Century Wenham will be the subject of a brown bag lunch held at the Wenham Museum, 132 Main St., Route 1A, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at noon. Independent researcher James Tanzer will share his learnings at this luncheon presentation offering a window into the daily laboring life of one enslaved family in 18th-century Wenham: that of Hazard and Flora and their son, Hampshire. Entries in the account books of their owner, Lt. Richard Dodge of Wenham Neck, when combined with other historical sources, help reconstruct a vivid picture of this enslaved family that labored, worshiped, married, raised children, sought freedom, and died in Wenham. This is a free community program, offered in person or on Zoom, with a suggested donation of $10. Join us the third Thursday of every month to learn about local history and culture. Bring your own “brown bag lunch” and beverages and dessert will be provided by the museum. To participate via Zoom, please register at: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/516u2eug1uuecqIUoIMzJA
Libraries vs. the culture wars
“Banned in Massachusetts: Libraries on the Front Lines of the Culture Wars” is the topic of an important discussion held at the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Book banning in school and public libraries has surged across the country in 2021 and 2022, and with it has come harassment, threats and punitive laws against teachers and librarians. Join Andrea Fiorillo, co-chair of the Massachusetts Library Association’s of the Intellectual Freedom and Social Responsibilities Committee, and Sharon Hawkes, director of the Nahant Public Library, who’ll join Salem Athenaeum’s Executive Director Jean Marie Procious to discuss this disturbing trend and what it may mean. Admission: $10 members; $15 general. Registration required at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/022323_bookbanning/index.html?page=register
WinterFest at Crane Estate
The Trustees is hosting its first Crane WinterFest, a family event featuring a central bonfire and smaller fire pits. with local music, food and beverages at Crane Beach on Friday, Feb. 24., 6 to 9 p.m., in the parking lot, which will be transformed for the occasion into a chill place to listen to the South Shore’s own Aldous Collins Band, while enjoying local food, drinks, and playing games. This high-energy group with its reggae-fueled rock tunes has headlined at the Paradise in Boston and was named “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire Magazine. The Newburyport Crab Cake Company will be on hand with fish tacos, burgers, lobster tacos, crab cakes, and warm clam chowder, while the Laha Café sells lattes and coffee drinks and hot chocolate, while for the 21+ crowd, Ipswich-based True North Ales will offer local beers and the Mill River Winery in Rowley uncorks local wines.Games and activities for kids include giant yard Jenga, bean bag toss, and hockey nets. Costs is $36 per carload (Members), $45 for non-members. Reserve tickets at: https://thetrustees.org/event/82487/.
Jewish, African-Americans’ ‘Shared Legacies’
The community is invited to a virtual discussion of the film, “Shared Legacies, about the African American — Jewish Civil Rights Alliance,” on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Bishop Robert G. Brown, Rabbi Richard Perlman and Tanisha M. Sullivan, president of the Boston Branch of the NAACP, will discuss the crucial historical lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation that are revisited and revived in this fascinating film. Jeremy Burton, executive director of JCRC Greater Boston, will moderate the discussion. The link to view the film will be sent out before the program to everyone that registers. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. Contact jane@lappinfoundation.org for more information.
‘The School for Lies’ on stage in Salem
Salem State’s theatre department presents “The School for Lies,” Feb. 23 — 26, and March 2 — 5, in the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts, 356 Lafayette St. Adapted from Molière’s “The Misanthrope,” David Ives’s “The School for Lies” is a wild farce of furious tempo and stunning verbal display, all in contemporary couplets. It is two plays in one: an authentic representation of Molière’s strikingly modern 17th-century worldview and a hilarious satire of the world we live in. Performances are Thursday — Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $15/$10 seniors/under 18 and students with ID free. Reservations at www.salemstatetickets.com. Admission is free for Salem residents with ID on Friday, March 3.
Black History scholarships
Citizens Bank is awarding eight scholarships to Massachusetts students who are enrolled at or committed to attending a Historically Black College or University. The challenge features four digital lessons and a capstone essay contest in which students will develop a plan for continuing a year-round conversation about Black history within their respective communities. Eight winners will be selected from participating HBCUs, and each will receive a $5,000 scholarship and a brand-new Apple MacBook Pro. Deadline is Feb.28. For more information on how to participate, please visit: http://bit.ly/3jHPYXk
A carnival of fun at Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem is hosting an open house on Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m., at Collins Middle School, 29 Highland Ave. in Salem. Parents, teens and younger kids are welcome to check out the carnival of fun including robots, strawberry DNA extraction, basketball, karaoke, arts and crafts, ping pong, billiards and more. Refreshments will be served as well. No RSVP required. Email Susan Gentile at sgentile@bgcgs.org or call 978-744-0915 ext. 103 with questions.
Building productive organic soil
The North Shore Horticultural Society’s Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., meeting will feature a Building Productive Organic Soil program by Peter Hauschka, Ph.D., who will talk about the structure and composition of soils to understand how plant roots interact with soil and extract nutrients necessary for growth. He will describe organic components and living organisms in the soil, along with their benefits to soil structure, moisture retention, and mechanisms of storing and releasing essential nutrients. His presentation will wrap up with a discussion of ways to improve organic soils. Over the last 50 years, Hauschka’s main hobby has been the design, construction, planting, and maintenance of organic gardens. Fruit growing is his main interest. His acre farm has 52 fruit trees, raspberries, gooseberries, etc. and four to five beehives. The yield is about 1000 pounds of fruit and 400 pounds of honey each year. Organic soil building and enrichment have been essential for high yields from healthy, disease resistant plants. Guests are welcome but with a $5 charge to attend the meeting, which will be at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. If you decide to join NSHS, the guest fee will go toward the annual membership fee, which is $25 per individual and $35 for a family. Face masks are recommended for this indoor event.