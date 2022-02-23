Business Insight Breakfast set for March 2
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce explores the workforce challenges facing regional businesses at its monthly Business Insight Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, March 2, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. The moderated discussion will highlight staff recruitment and retention strategies, explore the evolving workplace and what’s ahead, and address legislative mandates and employment law issues facing businesses. Panelists include Nicholas Mirabello of MP: Wired for Hire (MassPay), and John Colucci of McLane Middleton. The event is the first in a series addressing the topic of workforce. Tickets are $50, members: $70 nonmembers. For registration or questions, visit: www.northshorechamber.org.
Free employee skills training workshops
North Shore Community College’s Corporate Training Solutions is offering a free Essential Skills for Supervisors program to help enhance your employees’ supervisory skills. Ten 3-hour remote but highly interactive sessions will be from April 20 – June 22. Training topics cover difficult conversations, effective delegation, employee performance, motivation and conflict, labor laws and much more. The Workforce Training Fund will reimburse you for up to 100% of training costs for eligible businesses with under 100 employees, and up to 50% for larger businesses. Early applications are recommended. For more information, go to https://www.northshore.edu/corporate/essential-skills.html or contact Lorin Buksa at lbuksa@northshore.edu If you apply for the Express Grant, please please also contact Lorin Buksa.
Summer journalism program for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 – July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit: https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit: http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.