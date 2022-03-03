Salem Democratic Caucus March 5
On Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m., Salem Democrats from Wards 1 through 7 will convene via Zoom to elect 32 delegates and 28 alternates to represent Salem at the 2022 State Democratic Convention. Registered and pre-registered Democrats 16 years old by Feb. 4 may vote and be elected as delegate or alternates. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus. Zoom link at: https://bit.ly/3IjZmHM and attendees may participate remotely. Interested in the Salem Democratic City Committee? Contact Chris Malstrom at SalemDemsCC@gmail.com or 443-465-3285.
Artists needed for festival
Beverly Main Streets is accepting applications from artists and vendors for its 19th Arts Fest, happening on June 18. Tell us about you and your work. Keep in mind this is an interest form to be reviewed on a rolling basis; those invited to apply will receive a full application for review by a jury. If you have any questions or helpful suggestions, email us at artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org. For more informations, visit: https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly.
Book sale at Beverly library
The Beverly Public Library will hold its spring book sale starting Thursday, March 24, and continuing through Sunday, March 27 at the following dates and times at the main library, 32 Essex St, Beverly. . On Thursday, March 24, 7 to 9 p.m.., there will be a Friends Preview Night for Spring Book Sale. On Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27, Friends’ Spring Book Sale. Sale will be open Fri. & Sat., 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.; and Sun., 1-3 p.m.. Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2, children’s books $.50. Bag/Box day last day of sale, Sunday, March 27. Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org or call 978-921-6062.
Financial workshops set in Beverly
The Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St, Beverly, is hosting a series of financial workshops for youths provided by the Babson Financial Literacy Project, beginning on Tuesday, March 15. The first — Jump Start Your Financial Future, which is geared toward ages 17-30 — will be Tuesday, March 15, 7 to 8 p.m. On Tuesday, April 5, 7 to 8 p.m., health insurance and saving for retirement— A Babson Financial Literacy Project workshop. Register at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar.
At the Peabody Institute Library
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, has some great programming on March 10. At 7 p.m., there will be a Zoom program — The First Kennedys — that explores the roots of an American dynasty. Also at 7 p.m. WBZ Meteorologist Eric Fisher discusses his book, “Mighty Storms of New England— The hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, and floods that shaped the region,” via Zoom. Registration for Zoom link for both required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Community Zen in Beverly
The Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library invites you to join ‘Community Zen’ on Fridays, March 11, 18 and 25 at noon. Offering will be a dedicated time for connection with others to discover the basics of meditation and make contact with our own stability and sanity. Led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in a partnership with the Zen Center North Shore and the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-921-6062.
Applications for grants sought
The Coburn Charitable Society requests grant applications from nonprofit 501©(3) organizations whose mission is to provide residential, medical and other charitable care and relief for the poor elderly of Ipswich and adjacent towns. Funding preference will be given to applications made for Ipswich residents. Proposals must include a detailed description of the project, project budget, including reference to other project funding sources, and a discussion of measurable ways the project will benefit the population served. Applicants must provide one complete paper copy and an electronic PDF copy both postmarked/dated prior to Friday, March 11. Mail to Coburn Charitable Society c/o Dr. Carl Soderland, 2 Green St., Ipswich, MA, 01938-0170. Electronic copies go to: carlsoderland1971@gmail.com.Questions? Email Dr. Soderland at address provided. Awards will be announced by April 21.