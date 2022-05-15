Beverly Human Rights Committee Session
On Monday, May 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the Beverly Human Rights Committee will hold a special session in recognition of Older Americans Month at the Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon St., Beverly. All are welcome. Topics of discussion include advocacy for older adults engaged in community issues. Included will be Beverly's Director of Planning & Development Darlene Wynne, who'll address Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance, with background information. Also on hand, Beverly Human Rights Committee member Paul Lanzikos, who'll review the situation with Oceanview Assisted Living. Also up for discussion: municipal resources for those aging in Beverly and the roles of the Council on Aging and the Beverly Human Rights Committee. What elders can expect from Beverly in terms of resources and access to support. Expected participants include: City Councilor President Julie Flowers and City Councilors Brendan Sweeney, Steve Crowley, Todd Rotundo, and Kathleen Feldman: Beverly Human Rights Committee members Leah Jones, Paul Goodwin, Rabbi Alison Adler, Mindy D'Ippolito, and Paul Lanzikos.
Shelter animals helped in campaign
Now through the end of May, every time Stop & Shop's reusable $2.50 Community Bag is purchased at its Swampscott, 450 Paradise Road location, Friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals will receive a dollar donation. The Stop & Shop Community Bag and Giving Tag Program is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their local community. Each month, leadership at each store chooses a local non-profit to be the default beneficiary from the Community Bag Program. This month, the bags will help provide food, shelter, medical care, and good homes to the dozens of animals abandoned at the no-kill shelter. As a nonprofit, all-voluntary shelter, every dollar does wonders for these animals. Questions? Email: RKOandson@aol.com.
Tales of an island doctor shared
At 7 p.m., on May 18, the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex St., Salem, will host Dr. Chuck Radis in the Reading Room and on Zoom, sharing stories ranging from hilarious to heart-breaking from his medical practice in Peaks Island, Maine, where as a young doctor he moved his family and adapted to an island medical practice where X-rays and advanced lab were available only on the mainland. In addition to his clinic duties, he traveled year-round by boat to the outer islands fulfilling some 100 house calls a year. From island medicine to rheumatology, public health work in a UN refugee settlement to advocacy for Medicare for All, Dr. Radis’ writings focus on empathy and kindness. His first book, "Go by Boat," was followed by the recently released, "Island Medicine." Tickets are: $10 Members, $15 Non-members. Register for your Zoom link or for a seat in the Reading Room at: https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/051822chuckradis/index.html?page=register.
Ipswich Walk set for May 21
The Two Town Walking Club welcomes walkers on Saturday, May 21, to complete a 6km or 10km (3.7 or 6.2 mile) route in historic, picturesque Ipswich. This is a map-guided memorial walk for Karen Campbell, a former Treasurer and Two Town Walking Club member. The start point is the Ipswich Masonic Temple, 70 Topsfield Road, Ipswich. Register in person at the Ipswich Masonic Temple promptly on the day of this event, which runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m and finishes at 1:30 p.m. There is a $3 fee for all participants. The 6km and 10km routes are on paved roads and footpaths in downtown and residential neighborhoods with hills. Both trails are not accessible to wheelchairs and are medium difficulty for strollers. Pet leash laws apply. For more information, contact Joseph at: jpiffat@aol.com.
Danvers Historical Society plant sale
The Danvers Historical Society is the recipient of dozens of Redbud and Ginkgo trees donated by the Bartlett Tree Experts for this year’s annual plant sale at Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, on Saturday and Sunday, May 21, 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be sure to come check out all the unique and beautiful offerings, from trees, native perennials, herbs and heirloom plants from the historic gardens of Glen Magna Farms.
Danvers GOP Town Committee meets
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will meet Wednesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. This is a regular business meeting and our last meeting before the Mass. GOP Convention on May 21. Candidates and issue leaders may be on hand to speak. Also up for discussion, the Danvers School administration and curriculum, as well as voter integrity and local municipal elections, Town Hall meeting for parents to discuss school concerns, MA-GOP Convention updates, and numerous issues affecting our town, state, and federalism. All concerned citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend. Questions? email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or leave VM at 978-774-5262.
Cottage Gardeners Plant Sale
On Saturday, May 21, the Cottage Gardeners of Marblehead and Swampscott will hold their annual plant sale from 9 a.m, to 12:30 p.m. in St. Stephens’ parking lot, 67 Cornell Rd., Marblehead. Choose from hundreds of perennial plants grown in local gardens, as well as containers filled with annuals and succulents. Herbs and vegetable plants will be for sale as well as garden items. The Cottage Gardeners provide volunteer civic services by maintaining the gardens at the King Hooper Mansion, as well as the plantings at Devereaux Beach. The Cottage Gardeners of Marblehead and Swampscott are members of the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts.
Anne L. Page marker unveiled May 26
Danvers Historical Society and Suffrage welcome all to the unveiling of the Anne L. Page Women's Suffrage Marker on Thursday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Jeremiah House, 11 Page St., Danvers. The marker celebrates Danvers native Page's legacy working for women’s voting rights as a founder of the Danvers Women’s Association and her accomplishments as an educator. It is one of five new Massachusetts suffrage markers on the National Votes for Women Trail. The event will include a brief speakers program, the marker unveiling, an exhibit related to Pages contributions to the greater community. At Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. The marker project is funded through a grant by the William G. PomeroyFoundation®, sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites. The Danvers Historical Society annually awards the Anne L. Page Scholarship to a Danvers High School student.
Patton Speakers event: Iraq War
On Sunday, May 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Patton Family Archives, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton, will host Two “Blue Falcon” Paratroopers - Rich Barbato & Isaac Pike - for the third in Speaker Series, sharing their first-person perspectives in “Our War in Iraq: The Perspective of Two Paratroopers.” The two paratroopers will share photos and recount their journey from Kuwait to the Baghdad International Airport and the Battle of As Samawah. Attendees will receive a key to open a green ammunition box filled with treasures as a door prize and a sneak peek of the archives. Tickets are limited and are available through: www.wenhammuseum.org/ for $20 General Public; $15 for Museum Members, Military & Veterans and Seniors.
Danvers' Peabody Institute Library meeting
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, will hold their annual meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.. in the Gordon Room at the library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Current officers and committee chairs will report on activities over the last year. Members present will be voting on the slate of nominations of open positions on the Board as well as proposed changes to the current bylaws. This meeting is open to the public; all are welcome.
NSHS Plant Sale and Auction
The North Shore Horticultural Society is holding its annual Plant Sale and Auction on Thursday, May 26, at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. The sale begins at 6 p.m., and the live auction will be at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to browse or buy from a wide variety of plants and outdoor garden items. Attractively pre-priced and delivered to your car or home before the start of the lively auction, this includes all sorts of annuals and perennials — most straight from the gardens of society members as well as local nurseries' garden ornaments. All plants are “New England-tested” to thrive with appropriate care. Plant trays and compostable bags provided. Checks and cash are accepted, but not credit cards. Please arrive early to pick up a bid number. Questions? Visit: www.NSHorticulture.org or call 978-232-0102.
Advance Funeral Planning
On Wednesday, May 25, at 6 p.m., join Chad Craker from O'Donnell Funeral Home for an informative Q&A about the benefits of advance funeral planning. This is an in person event hosted in the Gordon Room of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Thinking ahead can help you make thoughtful decisions and let you choose what you want and need, while sparing your survivors the stress. Refreshments will be served. Space is limited. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org