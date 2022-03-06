North Shore GOP meet March 9
North Shore Republicans from the towns of Danvers, Salem, Beverly, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, Middleton and Topsfield will host a joint Republican Candidates Night on Wednesday, March 9, at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The evening will focus on Republican candidates and issues in the state-wide election in November. Confirmed candidates at the meeting are Rayla Campbell for Secretary of State; Chris Doughty for Governor; and Darius Mitchell for Governor. Also discussed will be possible candidates for local state Senate and House of Representatives. This meeting is open to the public. Please use on street parking on Sylvan Street, Peabody Avenue, or Pond Street or the municipal parking lot in front of Danvers Town Hall. For more information email danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
Kindergarten Orientation Night March 15
The Marblehead Public Schools will host their annual “Kindergarten Orientation Night” for parents on Tuesday, March 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at both the Brown and Glover Schools. The Lucretia and Joseph Brown School is located at 40 Baldwin Rd; Glover Elementary School is at 9 Maple St. Questions? Email: dimier.lisa@marbleheadschools.org
At Peabody Institute Library
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host programming on March 10. At 7 p.m. there will be a Zoom Program: The First Kennedys — Explore the Humble Roots of an American Dynasty. Also at 7 p.m., WBZ meteorologist Eric Fisher discusses his book, "Mighty Storms of New England— The Hurricanes, Tornadoes, Blizzards, and Floods that Shaped the Region," via Zoom. Registration for both's Zoom link required at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Salem testing sites updates
The state will close the two “Stop the Spread” PCR COVID-19 testing sites in Salem - at St. Peter’s Church and at Salem High School - at the end of the day on March 31. The Curative testing site in Riley Plaza will remain through at least June 30. Free walk-up PCR testing is available to all residents Mondays — Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pre-register for an appointment at: https://curative.com/sites/33988. Additional distribution of free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for at-home use. Salem resident or those working in Salem may pick up three boxes of tests (two per box) from the Health Department, 98 Washington St., 3rd floor, Mondays - Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March,31 or as long as supplies last.
Mural Slam!
The City of Salem’s Public Art Commission and the Salem Arts Festival present the 7th annual Salem Arts Festival Mural Slam. The dynamic live painting event brings the creative community together to show them how art gets done and contributes to downtown Salem’s cultural vitality. Twelve artists are needed to showcase their talents, keeping Artists’ Row and downtown Salem a destination for world-class public art. Artists’ stipends will be offered. Submit mural idea by March 31, at 11:59pm. For information and applications, visit: https://www.salem.com/arts-culture/pages/calls-art-artist-and-creatives
Small Business, Big Dreams contest
Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce reminds small business owners that Rockland Trust has launched its annual Small Business, Big Dreams contest, offering you the chance to take your business to the next level. Entrants will be narrowed down to three finalists who'll be paired with a Rockland Trust Business Banking Officer (BBO) with one-on-one consultations to coach the contestants through and help them build a comprehensive business plan to present to a panel of judges. The grand prize is $20,000; runners-up $2,500 each. Entrants need not be customers of Rockland Trust. For official rules and entry instructions, including eligibility criteria, etc., visit: www.rocklandtrust.com/small-business--big-dreams
Teacher Recognition Award
Nominations are being accepted for the Margaret Voss Howard Teacher Recognition Award, a fund of the Essex County Community Foundation. The annual award honors the contributions of one teacher from the Salem school district and one from the Marblehead district, each with a $500 unrestricted award. Teachers, other school employees, parents, students and citizens may nominate a teacher by submitting a detailed letter explaining why the teacher should be honored and sending it to: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com or Teacher Award, 190 Bridge St., #2301, Salem, Mass. 01970. Nominators should include full contact information or a nomination form and be postmarked by April 30. Honorees are selected by a committee of local educators. Nomination questions? Email: howardteacheraward@yahoo.com.
Bruce P. Eaton Annual Americanism Award
The Drapeau-McPhetres American Legion Post 180 of Danvers will present its Bruce P. Eaton Annual Americanism Award on Thursday, March 10, at the VFW Hall, 5 Conant St., Danvers, starting at 7 p.m. This year there will be a combined presentation ceremony for the years 2020 and 2021. The Danvers Rotary Club will be the 2020 recipient. The 2021 recipient will be Kenneth Reardon, who was selected for patriotism in the community. The Post’s Americanism Officer Retired Air Force Col. Dick Moody, will make the presentations. All welcome. to attend.
DTRC to meet March 16
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) will gather Wednesday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 64 High St., Danvers for regular business meeting. The special guest speaker will be Samuel Lee from Turning Point USA, who'll discuss opportunities for programs and clubs for middle school, high school and college campuses. Discussions will cover recall elections, local municipal elections, Town Hall meeting for parents over school concerns and more. Questions? Email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
New calls for artists, performers
CultureHouse Salem seeks North Shore-based performers, artists, creatives, non-profit organizations and businesses to participate in collaborative programming for the months of April, May and June at pop-up community space hosted at Old Town Hall. Some preference will be given to Salem-based entities. CultureHouse and the city are conducting an in-depth study around the activation of Old Town Hall as a year-round art and culture destination through direct support to local creatives. Artists may submit proposals at https://culturehouse.cc/projects/salem. Applications will be reviewed throughout the three month program. Artists’ stipends will be offered.
Bestselling Gladstone on Zoom
On Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers will host best-selling author Max Gladstone to discuss his work. Fresh from winning the Hugo and Nebula Awards, Gladstone weaves elements of American myth - the muscle car, the open road, the white-hatted cowboy - into his newest book, "Last Exit," a deeply emotional tale where his characters must find their own truths if they are to survive. Registration for your Zoom link is required via the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Logging-in instructions will be sent two days before the program.
Understanding Your Cat
On Thursday, March 24, the The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers invites you to join certified cat behaviorist Rachel Geller, Ed.D., on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. to answer cat questions and more in a informative, fun presentation. Register now at Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Writers in Your Neighborhood
On March 15, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., the Salem Athenaeum will host a special online event that celebrates the writing of authors who are members of the Athenaeum or North Shore residents. Gregory Glenn, Kirun Kapur, Fred Krell, Hannah Larrabee, Kali Lightfoot, Carla Panciera, and Peter Sampieriwith will read samples of the prose and verse of your talented neighbors. Free to members; $10 general. Registration/tickets: https://salemathenaeum.net/event/writers-in-your-neighborhood-3/. Questions? Call 978.744.2540.
Changing Lives Through Advocacy
On March 24, the Salem Athenaeum invites you to learn from a heartening account of people living with epilepsy, a condition that carries its own historic stigma. Join Steven Schachter, M.D., professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, and instructional designer Linda Sudlesky, M.Ed., who will share her experiences as an advocate and her work to improve the lives of people with epilepsy. Seven years of research and interviews with nearly fifty advocates resulted in her book project, "Visions: The Inspirational Journeys of Epilepsy Advocates." Join her online from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Suggested Donation: $10 members; $15 non-members. Registration required at: from https://salemathenaeum.salsalabs.org/032422sudlesky_visions/index.html?page=register. Questions? Call 978.744.2540.
Business Studio Lunch March 15
Lunch and Learn and enjoy the company of fellow business owners and community leaders at the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce's Business Studio on Tuesday, March 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Frankie Slice, Private Event Room, Mills 58, 8 Pulaski St., Peabody. Guest speakers are Ed Lomasney, community business banker, Salem Five, and Curt Bellavance, director of Beverly's Community Development, 11:30 a.m. Registration/Networking, lunch noon, program 12:30 p.m. $20 PACC members; $30 non members. For more information, visit: https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/business-studio-lunch-march-2022-7492.
How To Plan Your Wedding
On Thursday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers welcomes Tanya Costigan from Massachusetts-based Tanya Costigan Events. Join her on Zoom, as she shares her tips for successful wedding planning and take questions from those planning on tying the knot. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org to receive a link to Zoom access.
Calling all artists
Beverly Main Streets is accepting applications from artists and vendors for its 19th Arts Fest, on June 18. Those invited to apply will receive a full application for review by a jury. If you have any questions or helpful suggestions, email us at artsfest@beverlymainstreets.org. For more informations, visit: https://www.bevmain.org/arts-fest-beverly/
Celebrating Women's History Month
Historic Beverly celebrates Women's History Month with a Spotlight Talk Zoom series on remarkable women from Beverly. These are intimate, 15-minute conversations that each focus on a different icon in history. On March 12, the subject will be Jane Stuart; then on March 19, Joanna Quiner; then on March 19, Anna Coleman. Free to all, to access Zoom, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/97957335124#success.
Book Sale at Beverly Public Library
The Beverly Public Library will hold its spring book sale starting Thursday, March 24, and continuing through Sunday, March 27, 32 Essex St, Beverly. On Thursday, March 24,there will be a Friends Preview Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Paperbacks $1, hardcovers $2, children's books $.50. Bag/Box day last day of sale, Sunday, March 27. Call 978-921-6062 or contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Babson Financial Workshops set
The Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly, is hosting a series of financial workshops for youths provided by the Babson Financial Literacy Project, beginning on Tuesday, March 15. The first two will be held at the following times and dates. On Tuesday, March 15, 7 p.m, "Jump Start your Financial Future," geared toward ages 17-30. On Tuesday, April 5, 7 to 8 p.m., "Health Insurance and Saving for Retirement. Register at: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/calendar.
Community Zen sessions set
The Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library invites you to join "Community Zen" on Fridays, March 11, 18 and 25 at noon. As we move out of this pandemic winter, we are offering a dedicated time for connection with others to discover the basics of meditation and make contact with our own stability and sanity. Led by Zen Center's founder Joan Amaral, in a partnership with the Zen Center North Shore and the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-921-6062.