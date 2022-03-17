Salem's Spring street sweep schedule
Spring street sweeping gets underway on Salem’s entrance corridors March 22 through March 31 and continues into residential neighborhoods April 4 through May 6. Visit www.salem.com/streetsweeping for the 2022 expanded entrance corridor searchable map and sweeping schedule with the listing of the hours when street parking will be prohibited in different neighborhoods from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sweeping takes place over two consecutive days alternating between the odd and even sides of streets. Blowers will clear corridor sidewalks in the downtown beginning Wednesday, March 23, and every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m. followed by sweeping from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., when vehicles must be removed during posted hours. Parking is available for free at Museum Place Garage with proof of residency. From April 4 to May 6. sweeping continues on both sides of the street on the same day, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sweep days fall the day after regularly scheduled trash days. Street sweeping schedules are also available at the DPS office at 5 Jefferson Ave., Salem.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton's Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about "at risk" residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Community Zen sessions set
The Sohier Room at the Beverly Public Library invites you to join “Community Zen” on Friday, March 18 and March 25 at noon. Sessions will include brief instruction in sitting posture, teachings for well-being and healing, and practices for working with the mind, along with guided meditation for grounding and centering. Led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral, in a partnership with the Zen Center North Shore and the Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-921-6062.
Veterans Coffee March 19
All are welcome to join a Veterans Coffee on Saturday, March 19, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the VFW, 2005 West Shore Drive, Marblehead. Peer councilors from the VA will be present. There will also be information on VA health care and filing services connected to disability claims. For more information, call Dave Rodgers at 781-631-0990.
Cat behaviorist Q&A on Zoom
On Thursday, March 24, the The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers invites you to join certified cat behaviorist Rachel Geller, Ed.D., on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. to answer cat questions and more in an informative, fun presentation. Register now at Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
‘Our Town’ comes to Hamilton
The Community House in Hamilton honors its 100th anniversary with Stage 284’s production of Thornton Wilder’s 1938 American classic ‘Our Town,’ live and in-person, from March 25 to April 3. Now as relevant as ever, the Webb and Gibbs families of Wilder’s town of Grover Corners movingly express themes of community, family, companionship, and love. All showtimes are 7:30 p.m., except the April 3 matinee at 2 p.m. Directed by Cassie Foote, ‘Our Town’ begs theater-goers to really look at one another, engage with the community, and not to miss a single minute of the life.. To buy tickets to this show or to learn more about The Community House, 284 Bay Road, South Hamilton, visit www.communityhouse.org.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day
This year, the Beverly Vietnam Veterans will observe Vietnam Veterans Day on Sunday, March 27. National Vietnam War Veterans Day is officially observed annually on March 29 as a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. Participants will meet at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Beverly Hospital for the placing of a wreath accompanied by a short service. Observances will continue at 11 a.m., at Vietnam Veterans Memorial at One Ellis Square. All are welcome.
Financial literacy series for new adults
Young adults finding financial matters challenging are welcome to join a Zoom series hosted by the Peabody Institute Library’s Babson Financial Literacy Project. Here, young people learn responsible good habits, how to make informed choices and live their best lives. The Zoom series next dates are: Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., with Decision, Decisions; and on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., with Protecting You and Your Assets. Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries, this virtual program requires registration for Zoom link at: Registrants will receive a link to access at danverslibrary.org.
Salem Film Fest goes hybrid
Salem Film Fest’s annual documentary line-up brings you a hybrid in-person/virtual event, with in-person screenings in Salem and Beverly on Thursday March 24 and Sunday March 27, followed by virtual streaming on Monday, March 28 and Sunday, April 3. This North Shore cultural event draws filmmakers and attendees from around the world. For tickets and the complete line-up of films, visit: https://www.salemfilmfest.com/
Advocacy for lives affected by epilepsy
On March 24, the Salem Athenaeum will present instructional designer Linda Sudlesky, M.Ed., and neurologist Steven C. Schachter, M.D., who will share stories of epilepsy advocates who have been impacted by their work to improve the lives of people with epilepsy. Seven years of research and interviews with nearly fifty advocates resulted in their book project, “Visions: The Inspirational Journeys of Epilepsy Advocates.” Seven years of research and interviews with nearly 50 advocates resulted in the book project, “Visions: The Inspirational Journeys of Epilepsy Advocates.” Join them online from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Suggested Donation: $10 members; $15 non-members. Registration required at: from https://salemathenaeum.net. Questions? Call 978.744.2540.
Peabody Institute Library Concert
The Peabody Institute Library will present local singer-songwriter Karen Grenier in the next performance in the Spring Concert Series, free for all, in the Sutton Room, Main Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, on Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m., at the Main Library. Grenier, a gifted songwriter and lyricist with catchy melodies, is a former guidance counselor for Peabody Public Schools. She is currently elementary dean of students for Somerville Public Schools. Reservations are required for this free event at https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar
Kiwanis Club celebrates Dr. Seuss
Dr. Seuss’ 118th Birthday is coming up and the Kiwanis Club of Beverly is celebrating it on Saturday, March 26, with The Cat and the Hat & Minnie Mouse hosting from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cove Community Center, 19 E Corning Street, Beverly. Enjoy breakfast, costumed characters, a balloon artist, and a reading corner. Kids go home with a new book, but must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $5 at the door, and kids are free. This is a first-come, first-served event promoting youth literacy. For more, go to www.BeverlyKiwanis.org.
Free fresh produce mobile market
Put Wednesday, March 23, on your calendar if you want to get your hands on some free, fresh spring produce. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. a Mobile Market will be parked at Salem Veterans Services, 401 Bridge St., Salem The event, a partnership between The Open Door, The Salem Pantry, The North Shore Veterans Collaborative, Lowell Veterans Center, Salem Veterans Services, and the Ipswich and Salem YMCA’s, features a new farmer’s truck, and all are welcome to make a beeline for it.