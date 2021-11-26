Demand for pantry services and warm community meals have continued to build in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but so too have the organizations addressing that need.
Thousands of Thanksgiving dinners moved through pantries and organizations fighting food insecurity in the days leading up to, and including, Thanksgiving on Thursday. That included 1,200 turkeys that were distributed or used specifically by Citizen’s Inn and its associated Haven from Hunger food pantry in Peabody, according to executive director Corey Jackson.
“Almost every school including Burke School, West School... schools you wouldn’t expect to have need, have need,” Jackson said. “Right now, we’re seeing astronomical new registrations, even this month. New families that are coming to us for the first time is up almost 270% year over year.”
The cost of living has climbed during the pandemic, complicating the food insecurity issue. As the housing crisis causes the cost of a roof to climb out of reach for some, that causes food insecurity issues to surge.
“Rent has gone, in this area in Peabody, from $1,700 a month for a two-bedroom to nearly $2,000,” Jackson said. “Some families are very large, need three or four bedrooms, and we’re talking about $3,500 a month. It’s unaffordable at this point, and they’re coming to us because they absolutely need to get their $100 in groceries every week and put that money toward rent.”
Many organizations that run food pantries have seen so much growth during the pandemic, that they’ve been able to launch expansions and spread their reach. That includes both Haven From Hunger and the Salem Pantry, which has grown in size since early 2020.
Still, Thanksgiving “has been a little bit smoother this year, plus we have another year in the books on the delivery model,” said Robyn Burns, executive director of the Salem Pantry. “Rising food costs and potential supply chain issues, those factors are definitely impacting us this year. What it meant we had to do was planning a little longer out. We couldn’t rely on the fact that we were going to be able to easily acquire cranberries or turkeys a couple weeks before Thanksgiving.”
The Ellis Square Friends distributed 100 sets of meals out of United Methodist Church in Beverly Thursday afternoon, according to Brenda Mattos, one of several volunteers running the effort. That included 100 Thanksgiving dinners with sides, a 16-ounce container of soup, pie, fruit, and a bagged lunch for Friday with its own sandwich, chips and more.
Meals are a regular thing for the organization, which generally served about 50 people week to week to begin the pandemic. But that number has generally climbed, according to Mattos, to 80 regularly and an extra spike on Thanksgiving.
But many organizations also worked to bring some love to those receiving food this Thanksgiving. The bagged lunches being dealt by Ellis Square Friends were adorned with Thanksgiving messages drawn by children from area schools, and Haven From Hunger was pairing meals with flowers to brighten up the dinner table.
“Trader Joes, every year, donates boxes of flowers to Haven From Hunger. We create displays, so when (those needing food) come in, it starts with a better atmosphere for them — just a little bit of cheer to help, when they’re coming in,” said Cheryl Millard, a photographer for the Peabody Garden Club and volunteer at Haven. “It’s a day of giving thanks, and it makes things a little bit prettier, brighter for them.”
But for Millard, there was another connection to the work that to her is unforgettable: being on the other side of Haven From Hunger, and standing in the line to receive food a couple decades ago.
“They gave us food, gave us gift certificates,” Millard said. “When you lose a lot of things but know that somebody cares enough to help you, it gives you back your hope. That’s what we’re trying to do — give back hope.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.