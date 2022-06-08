BEVERLY — North Shore Recovery High School held graduation ceremonies for its Class of 2022 on Wednesday at the Second Congregational Church in Beverly. The school serves students ages 14 to 21 with a diagnosed substance use disorder.
North Shore Recovery School holds graduation
