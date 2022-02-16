Scholarships open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarships are now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 non-renewable scholarship will be awarded to first-place candidate and a $2,000 non renewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Peabody chamber offers scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting applications for its general scholarships given to area high school seniors who will further their education at a post-secondary level , 2 or 4 year college, trade, or technical schools. To be eligible, applicant must be a Peabody resident who 1) attends Peabody schools, 2) or schools in another town, or 3) be a non-resident employed by a Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce member, or 4) Be a Peabody Young Entrepreneurs Academy Graduate. Additional eligibility criteria are: academic history, submission of a short essay, documentation of community service followed by an interview. to be conducted in May. Applications are available through the Guidance Offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St John’s Prep and St. Mary’s Lynn as well as directly from the Peabody Cha.m.ber of Commerce website at www.peabodycha.m.ber.com. To contact the Peabody Area Cha.m.ber of Commerce , call 978-531-0384, email maria@peabodycha.m.ber.com. The cha.m.ber is located at 58 Pulaski St., 4th Fl, Peabody, MA 01960. Deadline for submission April 8.
Ipswich garden club scholarships
The Town & Country Garden Club of Ipswich (TCGC) is again offering scholarships to one or two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must reside in Ipswich and should be pursuing further education in one of the following fields of study: horticulture, landscape design, forestry, conservation, botany, city planning or environmental studies. For more information or to request an application, please contact your high school guidance counselor or Marilyn Seidler, Scholarship Chairman TCGC, 2 Redwood Drive, Ipswich, at seidlers@comcast.net. Application Deadline is Tuesday, April 5.
Salem State scholarships created
Former athletes and friends of Bill Gillis and Peter Pedro have created scholarships in memory of these two former coaches at Salem State. The scholarship will be given to a student who has chosen Salem State from Marblehead — Gillis’ hometown — and Lynn Tech — Pedro’s high School. The goal is to create a large enough fund to make these scholarships annual. To donate please use the following information:E astern Bank, Bill Gillis/Peter Pedro Scholarship Fund, 37 Central St. Salem, Mass. 01970, ‘for deposit only’ with account number on the back of the check.