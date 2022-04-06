Peabody Chamber offers scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting applications for its general scholarships given to area high school seniors who will further their education at a post-secondary level, 2 or 4-year college, trade, or technical schools. To be eligible, applicant must be a Peabody resident who 1) attends Peabody schools, 2) or schools in another town, or 3) be a non-resident employed by a Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce member, or 4) Be a Peabody Young Entrepreneurs Academy Graduate. Additional eligibility criteria are: academic history, submission of a short essay, documentation of community service followed by an interview. to be conducted in May. Applications are available through the Guidance Offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St John’s Prep and St. Mary’s Lynn as well as directly from the Peabody Chamber of Commerce website at www.peabodychamber.com. To contact the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce , call 978-531-0384, email maria@peabodychamber.com. The Chamber is located at 58 Pulaski St., 4th Floor, Peabody, MA 01960. Deadline for submission April 8.
Mazola Memorial scholarship
Salem High School students can submit essays to be considered for the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is named for Dana Mazola, a veteran Salem police officer who died in June 2020 in a car crash on Jefferson Avenue in Salem just hours after he had put in his retirement paperwork. He was 56. Mazola is remembered as selfless, caring and respectful and who made everyone feel important and heard. The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Salem High School senior in good standing to graduate who will go on to attend a four-year college. Application requirements include a 3.0 GPA or higher, two letters of recommendation, and a 500-word essay on the topic, “How will your career choice and college education help others in the future?” All essays should be emailed to imaginethefuture717@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 26.
Scholarships open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarships are now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 non-renewable scholarship will be awarded to first-place candidate and a $2,000 non renewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Salem State scholarships created
Former athletes and friends of Bill Gillis and Peter Pedro have created scholarships in memory of these two former coaches at Salem State. The scholarship will be given to a student who has chosen Salem State from Marblehead — Gillis’ hometown — and Lynn Tech — Pedro’s high School. The goal is to create a large enough fund to make these scholarships annual. To donate please use the following information: Eastern Bank, Bill Gillis/Peter Pedro Scholarship Fund, 37 Central St. Salem, Mass. 01970, ‘for deposit only’ with account number on the back of the check.