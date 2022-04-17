Scholarship Applications available
The Mack Industrial School Corporation is accepting scholarship applications for 2022. Applicants must be female residents of Salem who are graduating from high school and continuing on to college in the fall. Scholarships are awarded based on a combination of financial need and academic performance and may be renewed annually if the student maintains a primary residence in Salem during her four-year pursuit of an undergraduate degree. The application deadline is May 1. For an application form, email your name and mailing address to: aoshea@northshore.edu, with “Mack Industrial School Corporation Scholarship Application Form” in the subject line. Or write to: Mack Industrial School Corporation Scholarship Fund, Scholarship Committee, 21 Swampscott Ave, Peabody, MA 01960.
Salem Garden Club Scholarship
The Salem Garden Club is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior to further their education at the post-secondary level. Applicants must be Salem residents who plan to major in one of the following areas: horticulture, botany, ecology, environmental studies, landscape design, land management, city planning, or similar subjects. The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 15. Applications are available a: www.salemgardenclub.com/scholarship or in the guidance offices of the following schools: Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, St. John’s Prep, Essex Ag & Tech School, Bishop Fenwick, Salem Prep Hugh School, New Liberty Innovation School, and North Shore Community College.
Mazola Memorial scholarship
Salem High School students can submit essays to be considered for the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is named for Dana Mazola, a veteran Salem police officer who died in June 2020 in a car crash on Jefferson Avenue in Salem just hours after he had put in his retirement paperwork. He was 56. Mazola is remembered as selfless, caring and respectful and who made everyone feel important and heard. The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Salem High School senior in good standing to graduate who will go on to attend a four-year college. Application requirements include a 3.0 GPA or higher, two letters of recommendation, and a 500-word essay on the topic, “How will your career choice and college education help others in the future?” All essays should be emailed to imaginethefuture717@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 26.
Scholarships open to SHS students
The Stephen J. Korumpas Memorial Scholarships are now available at Salem High School. A $4,000 non-renewable scholarship will be awarded to first-place candidate and a $2,000 non renewable scholarship will be awarded to the candidate who finishes second. All must be accepted to and attend Salem State University for the fall enrollment in the year of high school graduation. Applications are available from your guidance counselor or guidance secretary Ana Grateraux. Questions? Call Dennis Korumpas at 978-790-5110.
Salem State scholarships created
Former athletes and friends of Bill Gillis and Peter Pedro have created scholarships in memory of these two former coaches at Salem State. The scholarship will be given to a student who has chosen Salem State from Marblehead — Gillis’ hometown — and Lynn Tech — Pedro’s high School. The goal is to create a large enough fund to make these scholarships annual. To donate please use the following information: Eastern Bank, Bill Gillis/Peter Pedro Scholarship Fund, 37 Central St. Salem, Mass. 01970, ‘for deposit only’ with account number on the back of the check.