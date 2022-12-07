SALEM — For many visitors, residents and commuters, North Street is one of the best routes in and out of the Witch City.
There also isn’t a road in Salem painted with nearly as much controversy. Years of the city’s efforts to make the busy road safer have largely split Northfields residents: Some of them call for these changes — such as bike lanes and parking configurations — to take time to work out, while others say the changes should’ve never taken place.
“We’ve never had cars stopped behind parked cars holding up traffic into Peabody prior to these ridiculous changes,” said Jennifer Campanga, who lives on North Street where it intersects with Liberty Hill Avenue. “I would lose the bike lane and allow for safer traffic flow, put (parked) cars back along the curbside, and I’d narrow Liberty Hill Ave by bumping out the sidewalk, while still keeping the integrity of a residential side street.”
Dave Kucharsky, Salem’s traffic and parking planner, sees the recent changes as essential to improving safety along the corridor for anyone not in a car. After all, the project’s name is “North Street For All.”
“The whole intent of this is to slow people down. It isn’t to eliminate all crashes... and I’d love to be able to do that,” Kucharsky said. “The other goal is to try to make this corridor usable by other users — pedestrians, cyclists and transit users. We’re working on bus stops.”
Besieged by speed
North Street (which is also Route 114) runs from the northern corner of downtown to the Peabody line, and its geographic position effectively cuts the Northfields neighborhood in half. One of several entrance corridors that lead to the heart of the city, the road is also the fastest way to Route 128 and much of the rest of the North Shore.
Because of that, the road has always had a little bit of speed to it. Travel lanes along North Street were recently as much as 15 feet wide — giving drivers a false sense of security and some the courage to nearly triple the speed limit, according to Kucharsky. With no posted limit, the road defaults to Salem’s citywide 25 mph limit, which is posted as drivers head eastbound from Peabody into Salem.
“In comparison, (Route) 128 has 12-foot travel lanes, and it’s a 55 mph limited access highway,” Kucharsky said. “We were seeing speeds up to 70 mph (on North Street), which isn’t safe for anyone.”
The results of that are clear, Kucharsky explained: More than 200 crashes were recorded in the corridor over five years, including two major collisions involving bicyclists on May 10 and May 20 last year.
“(It) had 200-plus crashes over the last five years,” he said. “It’s driver behavior. Would you say that was the design (of the road)?”
Earlier this year, a new design for the road emerged and was painted onto asphalt. Travel lanes were narrowed and were laid out with roadside parking and bike lanes in mind, which causes the lanes to shift in places. Bike lanes run generally between parking spaces and the raised curb protecting the sidewalk, which planners said helps protect bicyclists while opponents say it puts parked cars in what at times appears to be the “middle of the street.” Flex posts were added to make the boundaries of the travel lane more visible outside of daylight hours.
But some residents feel the changes are a recipe for disaster — a common complaint heard about flex posts in the city. That includes Campanga, who said her household actually had to help direct tourism traffic this past season because of how much further into the road parked cars are than before, and the impact that had on drivers who weren’t prepared for the changes — such as day-tripping tourists.
Campanga said she saw “hundreds of tourists stopped behind parked cars, thinking it was traffic.”
“We’ve never had cars stopped behind parked cars holding up traffic into Peabody,” she said.
Accident fuels complaints about changes
Recently, in another high profile accident, a vehicle crossed the double yellow lines in the middle of the road and hit an oncoming car.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a four-car crash occurred in front of 227 North St., according to information from Salem police, following the crash. One car was parked on North Street. The drivers of the other three vehicles were all taken to the hospital, and the road was closed for close to 90 minutes to process and clean up the scene.
Police said a vehicle traveling westbound toward Peabody crossed the double yellow lines in the middle of North Street, hitting a car traveling eastbound. That car, which required the Jaws of Life to get to the driver, went on to hit a parked car while a fourth car couldn’t avoid the crash and also ended up hitting the second car. The driver of the first car was charged with negligent operation of a vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
The accident took place on the northern end of North Street, about 500 feet from the Peabody city line, near St. Mary’s Cemetery. The road is completely straight there with no lane shifts or parked cars on the westbound side at all. Because of that, police almost immediately ruled out the North Street project as a cause.
Still, criticism of the road project spread across social media even before police could issue a press statement.
“Where it took place, it’s a straight-away, 11-foot lanes in both directions, no parking on the cemetery side so there would be no vehicles there,” Kucharsky said. “Police deemed it was the operator crossing into the lane.
“People have been saying it was the design, but that doesn’t seem to be the case,” he said.
Still, city officials are watching the corridor. The redesign used $150,000 in state funds, and state authorities are keenly interested in how the project has impacted crash rates, according to Kucharsky.
So if North Street For All is a nuisance, the data will show it, he said.
“We’ll be monitoring speed and volume data. We’ll be monitoring crashes that occur,” he said. “We’ll also be working with the bike committee to do spot counts on the utilization of bike lanes as well as the Blue Bike station we installed.”
Still, Campanga would rather go back in time and reverse the changes. A four-car crash with three injuries has done nothing but further amplify tension between those for the project and those against.
“It only validated our fears that this design doesn’t work and is not safe,” she said. “No direct impact per-se... There have been several accidents since the plan was laid out.”
